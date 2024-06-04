Novak Djokovic Withdraws From French Open After Suffering Knee Injury

Originally appeared on E! Online

Novak Djokovic is taking time to focus on his recovery.

The tennis star shared he has had to withdraw from the 2024 French Open after sustaining an injury to his knee earlier in the tournament.

"I am really sad to announce that I have to withdraw from Roland Garros," Djokovic wrote on Instagram June 4. "I played with my heart and gave my all in yesterday's match and unfortunately, due to a medial meniscus tear in my right knee, my team and I had to make a tough decision after careful consideration and consultation."

The athlete, who defeated Francisco Cerundolo in the fourth round of the tournament June 3, added, "I wish the best of luck to the players competing this week and sincerely thank the incredible fans for all of the love and continued support."

Following the match, the 37-year-old shared that he was experiencing some discomfort in his right knee, but that at the time the injury wasn't concerning to him.

"I was playing a few tournaments with it, and no issues until today," Djokovic told reporters, via NBC Sports. "Then in the third game of the second set, I slipped, one of the many times that I slipped and fell today. That affected the knee."

The slippery surface of the tennis court was something Novak had complained about during the tournament, asking for it to swept more frequently, but his request was denied, according to NBC Sports.

Currently, Novak is ranked as number one on the 2024 Men's Tennis ATP Rankings. However following his withdrawal, Italian tennis player Jannik Sinner will take his place as number one when the new rankings are released next week.

Following Novak's announcement, many of his biggest fans turned out to share their support.

"All the best for a swift recovery Novak," Hugh Jackman wrote on Instagram, with Lindsay Vonn adding, "Speedy recovery!! You'll be back."

Tennis legend Billie Jean King also sent words of encouragement, writing, "Feel better soon. Thinking of you. Your performance yesterday was perfection."

