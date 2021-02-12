Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz, Australian Open 2021: live score and latest updates from Melbourne

Uche Amako
·16 min read
Novak Djokovic - REUTERS
Novak Djokovic - REUTERS

Australian Open third round: Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz

12:54 PM

Djokovic 7-6, 6-4, 3-6, 4-6 Fritz*

Back-to-back aces from Fritz to start the game. Another big serve gets the return error from Djokovic, two set points.

Djokovic forehand return long and we are going into a fifth set. Remarkable.

12:51 PM

Djokovic* 7-6, 6-4, 3-6, 4-5 Fritz

A double fault by Djokovic to start the game. But he serves an ace to lead, 30-15. Fritz return flies long and he then nets a forehand.

Fritz to serve for the set next.

12:49 PM

Djokovic 7-6, 6-4, 3-6, 3-5 Fritz*

Fritz races to 40-0 and then hits a double fault. Another big serve is too much for Djokovic and he holds.

The fourth set is in his grasp now.

12:46 PM

Djokovic* 7-6, 6-4, 3-6, 3-4 Fritz

Djokovic ace, 30-0, Great hustle by Fritz to reach another Djokovic drop shot and then put away a forehand.

But two big serves allows Djokovic to hold. Much better serving. Has that break allowed Djokovic to do some repairs?

12:42 PM

Djokovic 7-6, 6-4, 3-6, 2-4 Fritz*

After 10 minute delay, play resumes.

Fritz starts with a backhand winner to eerie silence. This now feels very weird. Fritz holds to love.

12:34 PM

Djokovic* 7-6, 6-4, 3-6, 2-3 Fritz

Djokovic backhand winner, 30-0. He then gets forward to a short ball but his attempted dropshot is weak.

Djokovic hits another drop shot which Fritz does well to get to but Djokovic dumps the volley into the net, 40-30.

Credit to Djokovic as he comes through. The umpire then reads a message calling on the crowd to leave as per lockdown rules.

Play will be suspended while the crowd clears.

Novak Djokovic - AP

12:30 PM

Djokovic 7-6, 6-4, 3-6, 1-3 Fritz*

Fritz holds to love in 66 seconds. It is not looking good for Djokovic. But a wounded animal is a dangerous one!

12:27 PM

Djokovic* 7-6, 6-4, 3-6, 1-2 Fritz

Another deep return by Fritz catches out Djokovic. But Djokovic responds with an ace, 30-30.

Djokovic forehand wide, break point Fritz. Djokovic forehand winner followed by a big serve.

Double fault by Djokovic, deuce. Djokovic nets a forehand, break point Fritz. And another forehand into the net.

Fritz breaks. Djokovic is in clear pain. How much longer will he continue?

12:21 PM

Djokovic 7-6, 6-4, 3-6, 1-1 Fritz*

Seventeenth ace of the match from Fritz, 40-15. And he cracks down another big serve to hold.

12:19 PM

Fourth Set: Djokovic* 7-6, 6-4, 3-6, 1-0 Fritz

Fritz with a forehand winner to send Djokovic the wrong way again, 30-all. Great return by Fritz to the feet of Djokovic, break point. HUGE point coming.

Massive first serve by Djokovic to save break point. Then a forehand winner.

Djokovic hangs on but Fritz has to know that keeping Djokovic moving is key.

12:14 PM

Update

As per the new lockdown rules, the crowd must be home by midnight due to a curfew.

And it means fans will need to leave in the next 20 minutes. Understandably the fans aren't happy and they boo the message.

12:11 PM

Djokovic 7-6, 6-4, 3-6 Fritz*

Great hustle from Fritz to win the opening point and then he hits an ace, 30-0. Fritz backhand winner, three set points.

Djokovic nets a backhand and it is game on as Fritz duly takes the set.

12:09 PM

Djokovic* 7-6, 6-4, 3-5 Fritz

Djokovic drop shot is well short, 15-30. Fritz then puts a backhand long. Djokovic forehand long, break point.

Djokovic goes long with a forehand and Fritz breaks. Fritz will serve for the set.

12:04 PM

Djokovic 7-6, 6-4, 3-4 Fritz*

Fritz is aiming his shots towards Djokovic's right, as he should be. Fritz ace, 40-30.

Djokovic blasts a forehand long to concede the game.

12:02 PM

Djokovic* 7-6, 6-4, 3-3 Fritz

Djokovic drop shot winner, 30-0. Wide serve from Djokovic and Fritz goes long.

Djokovic grimaces as he holds. It is Djokovic's forehand side that is causing him issues.

11:57 AM

Djokovic 7-6, 6-4, 2-3 Fritz*

Djokovic is not running for anything that stretches him wide. Clearly got a problem.

Fritz holds to love. The trainer comes out again in the changeover to massage Djokovic's abdominal area.

Novak Djokovic - GETTY

11:56 AM

Djokovic* 7-6, 6-4, 2-2 Fritz

Djokovic returns from his medical timeout and looks to be OK as he races to 40-0. But he nets a forehand and the commentators say he isn't fully extending on his serve. One to keep an eye on.

Fritz then hits a backhand winner which Djokovic doesn't move for.

But he hangs to level the set.

11:48 AM

Djokovic 7-6, 6-4, 1-2 Fritz*

Fritz wins the opening point with a backhand winner which wrong-foots Djokovic, who awkwardly slips. Ridiculous backhand return by Djokovic to Fritz's feet, 30-15. Fritz then puts a wild forehand wide.

Fritz ace. Hmmm. Djokovic wanted no part of that point and Fritz holds. Djokovic calls for the trainer for what seems like a hip issue and he goes off court.

11:40 AM

Djokovic* 7-6, 6-4, 1-1 Fritz

Djokovic forehand clips the nets and drops just out, 15-30. Then a Djokovic backhand clips the net and drops wide, two break points.

Djokovic saves the first with a big wide serve. Patience from Djokovic and the error comes from Fritz.

Outrageous point by Djokovic to send Fritz left and right and draw the error. He holds again.

11:33 AM

Third Set: Djokovic 7-6, 6-4, 0-1 Fritz*

Ideal start to the set from Fritz as his forehand comes to the fore and earns him a love hold.

11:30 AM

Djokovic* 7-6, 6-4 Fritz

Great second serve from Djokovic, 30-0. Fritz reaches Djokovic's drop shot but can't get the ball over.

Fritz then nets a forehand return and Djokovic seals a love hold to win the second set.

Novak Djokovic - GETTY

11:26 AM

Djokovic 7-6, 5-4 Fritz*

Fritz forehand winner, 40-0. He goes for too much on the next forehand. Then misses with another.

But an ace seals the game and gives him another chance to break.

11:24 AM

Djokovic* 7-6, 5-3 Fritz

Fritz takes the initiative, drills a forehand into the corner and finishes with a smash winner, 15-30.

Djokovic nets a backhand, two break points for Fritz, he's pumped. Too good from Djokovic as he controls the point from start to finish and gets the error.

Djokovic backhand winner, too passive from Djokovic, deuce. Djokovic forehand winner clips the line and he holds with another big serve. Another missed opportunity for Fritz.

11:17 AM

Djokovic 7-6, 4-3 Fritz*

Glorious lob by Djokovic after he dragged Fritz to the net, 30-30.

Fritz puts a backhand wide and it is break point Djokovic. Nice point from Fritz as he hits a forehand winner.

Rally of the match as both players strike the ball beautifully. But Djokovic comes out on top with a drop shot winner.

Fritz is doing well to stay with Djokovic given the current level of the world No 1. But he nets a forehand to give Djokovic another break point. Fritz forehand winner to save break point.

Fritz ace to finish the game.

11:10 AM

Djokovic* 7-6, 4-2 Fritz

A much calmer service game from Djokovic as he holds to 15.

11:06 AM

Djokovic 7-6, 3-2 Fritz*

Fritz goes too big with a forehand, 15-30. Then nets a backhand, two break points.

Fritz saves the first with a big serve and forehand combo. Then the second with another huge forehand.

And he completes a very important hold when Djokovic puts a backhand long.

11:03 AM

Djokovic* 7-6, 3-1 Fritz

Djokovic nets a forehand, 15-15. Nice forehand by Fritz gets the error from Djokovic, 30-all.

Fritz forehand goes long after Djokovic attacks, 40-30. Great combination of forehands from Fritz and he finishes with a winner, deuce.

Fritz puts a forehand return long. Djokovic continues to be rattled by noise from the crowd.

This match is definitely getting heated. Djokovic is fist pumping towards the crowd and being booed. He holds.

10:55 AM

Djokovic 7-6, 2-1 Fritz*

Too good again from Djokovic as he gets Fritz on the run and hits a forehand winner. Djokovic forehand return winner, 30-all.

Fritz races to a Djokovic drop shot and flicks a winner up the line, 40-30. Fritz backhand winner to seal the game.

10:52 AM

Djokovic* 7-6, 2-0 Fritz

Two big serves then an ace from Djokovic, 40-0. Another big serve from Djokovic and he holds in 65 seconds. Rapid.

10:51 AM

Second Set: Djokovic 7-6, 1-0 Fritz*

Ominous start by Djokovic as he goes on the offence. Fritz puts a forehand long, 15-30.

Djokovic dominates the rally but nets a simple volley. Djokovic then hits the ball away in disgust.

Fritz goes long with a forehand and it's break point Djokovic. Djokovic applies the pressure and draws the error from Fritz again. An uphill task now for the American.

10:39 AM

Djokovic 7-6 Fritz - TIEBREAK

Stunning Djokovic volley as Fritz attempts a forehand pass, 1-0. Fritz nets a forehand, 2-0. Fritz nets a backhand, 3-0. Fritz forehand goes long, 4-0. Djokovic forehand winner, 5-0. Djokovic riffles another forehand into the corner and Fritz nets, 6-0. Fritz cross court backhand winner, 6-1. Djokovic ace, 7-1.

10:36 AM

Djokovic 6-6 Fritz*

A Djokovic lob goes over the baseline then Fritz nets a groundstroke, 30-15. Fritz nets a forehand, 30-all. Another important point coming.

Good rally and Djokovic's footwork lets him down and his forehand goes wide, 40-30. Fritz ace. Tiebreak time.

10:32 AM

Djokovic* 6-5 Fritz

Djokovic double faults, 0-30. This is a real wobble from the world No 1.

Chance for Fritz after a great return but he nets a makeable backhand, 15-30. Big serve from Djokovic, 30-30.

A massive let off for Djokovic as Fritz can't keep the ball in court and lets him off the hook.

10:28 AM

Djokovic 5-5 Fritz*

Gutsy tennis from Fritz as he races to 40-0 with big serving drawing errors from Djokovic.

Djokovic pegs him back to 40-30. But Fritz crashes down a wide ace to get back level.

10:24 AM

Djokovic* 5-4 Fritz

Fritz backhand return winner, 15-15. Disappointment for the 27th seed as he puts a forehand long.

Djokovic nets a forehand as Fritz hangs tough. Big point coming.

The ball sits up really nicely for Djokovic but he puts a forehand wide, break point Fritz.

And the American breaks back as Djokovic nets a forehand. Djokovic screams at his support box. He's definitely rattled right now.

Novak Djokovic - GETTY

10:19 AM

Djokovic 5-3 Fritz*

Another quick service game for Fritz as he holds to love. But Djokovic has the chance to put this set to bed next...

10:16 AM

Djokovic* 5-2 Fritz

Another excellent return from Fritz gets the error from Djokovic. Djokovic then hits a drop shot which Fritz reaches and Djokovic then puts a lob over the baseline, 15-40.

Djokovic saves the first with a forehand winner. Fritz then puts a backhand return wide. Big opportunity missed but Djokovic's serve was the key.

A rowdy crowd inside Rod Laver Arena tonight and Djokovic looks a bit irritated by it. But the world No 1 holds.

10:12 AM

Djokovic 4-2 Fritz*

Fritz holds to 15 with more big hitting. This match will be decided by how consistent he can be throughout the match because we know Djokovic has the gears to shift into when required.

10:06 AM

Djokovic* 4-1 Fritz

Good hustle from Fritz to chase down a Djokovic dropshot and flick a winner down the line, 30-15.

Another long rally ends with Fritz making the error, he won't want to be involved in too many of those exchanges.

Djokovic is already dialled in and he consolidates the break.

10:02 AM

Djokovic 3-1 Fritz*

Good rally between the two men finishes with Fritz putting a backhand long, 15-30. But he responds with a big wide serve. The Eurosport commentators are loving Fritz's technique on serve.

Another Fritz backhand flies long and it's a break point for Djokovic. Fritz might have started well but he's down a break as Djokovic runs around his backhand to hit a cross court forehand into the corner and breaks.

09:59 AM

Djokovic* 2-1 Fritz

Fritz just misses with a forehand on the baseline but the intent is clearly there from here. Doesn't seem overawed by the occasion.

But Djokovic is rarely rattled and he holds to lead 2-1.

09:57 AM

Djokovic 1-1 Fritz*

Fritz hits another big forehand winner down the line, 15-15. But Djokovic responds with a backhand winner of his own.

Fritz is bringing the power today and he gets a couple of wayward shots from Djokovic to hold.

09:54 AM

First Set: Djokovic* 1-0 Fritz (*denotes server)

An early message from Fritz as he riffles a forehand return winner down the line on the opening point. Then Djokovic nets a backhand, 0-30.

Djokovic pulls the game back to 30-all but then goes long with a forehand to give Fritz a break point. Big serve down the T from Djokovic, deuce.

Djokovic holds after a long rally ends with Fritz volleying into the net. But a positive start by the American. How long can he keep it up?

09:48 AM

Djokovic and Fritz warming up

The two men are on the court and going through their routines.

Djokovic to serve first...

09:42 AM

Elsewhere...

Big upset brewing as Nick Kyrgios takes a two-set lead over Dominic Thiem.

Kyrgios broke Thiem to lead 5-4 and won the set with an underarm serve. That man is box office!

09:32 AM

Halep gets the job done

The Romanian second seed becomes the latest to cruise through, winning 6-1, 6-3 over Kudermetova.

Djokovic and Fritz to start in around 10 mins I'd say!

09:29 AM

Big guns ease through

Three-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka sealed a comfortable 6-3, 6-2 victory over Tunisian 27th seed Ons Jabeur. The Japanese third seed next faces Spaniard Garbine Muguruza.

German sixth seed Alexander Zverev sent down 19 aces and hit 35 winners to complete a dominant 6-3, 6-3, 6-1 win over Frenchman Adrian Mannarino.

Serena Williams fought back from 5-3 down in the opening set to overcome Russian Anastasia Potapova 7-6(5), 6-2. The American will next face in-form Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka.

09:19 AM

Update

Halep won the first set 6-1 but the second set has been a much tighter contest.

There have been four breaks of serve and Halep leads 4-3.

09:01 AM

Djokovic warms up

08:50 AM

Morning!

Hello and welcome to coverage of Novak Djokovic's third-round clash with Taylor Fritz at the Australian Open.

The world No 1 needed four sets to beat Frances Tiafoe on Wednesday and he faces another American today.

This clash will follow the first match of the night session on Rod Laver Arena between Veronika Kudermetova and Simona Halep.

Meanwhile, overnight more than six million people were ordered into a five-day lockdown on Friday to contain a new coronavirus outbreak in Australia's second most populous state, Victoria, forcing the tennis tournament in Melbourne to shut fans out.

The lockdown across Victoria state from midnight (13:00 GMT) was ordered out of fear a small outbreak of the "hyper-infectious" UK strain of the virus would undo Australia's so-far successful battle to contain the pandemic, Victoria state Premier Daniel Andrews said.

It dealt another blow to the year's first Grand Slam, which started three weeks late to allow international players to quarantine and had already welcomed tens of thousands of socially distanced fans in the biggest crowds seen in tennis since the pandemic.

Under the lockdown restrictions, people will only be allowed to leave their homes for a limited number of "essential" activities like shopping and exercise, and public gatherings were prohibited. Face masks are mandatory when outside the home.

It was a setback for residents and businesses who underwent a similar lockdown in and around Melbourne for more than 100 days late last year in a successful effort to contain an earlier outbreak that infected thousands and killed about 800.

Australian Open director Craig Tiley gave assurances that the tournament would continue, with players deemed essential workers exempt from lockdown, competing in a "bubble form".

"The players have all been very good about it. They understand. They have been through a rigorous programme already," he added.

The problems at the Australian Open, the biggest international sports event so far this year, underline the difficulties of holding the much more complex Tokyo Olympics, which are due to start in July after a year's delay.

Play at six warm-up tournaments in Melbourne were also suspended for a day last week when a worker tested positive at one of the official hotels.

