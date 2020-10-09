Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas, French Open semi-final: live score and latest updates

Match begins shortly after conclusion of first semi-final

Novak Djokovic takes on Stefanos Tsitsipas in the second men's semi-final following the conclusion of the the first between Diego Schwartzman and Rafa Nadal this afternoon. It's their seventh meeting and the previous six have been split with three victories each, Djokovic winning their only encounter on clay last year. Tsitsipas had to fight back from two sets down in the first round against Jaume Munar but it has been pretty much plain sailing for the 22-year-old Athens-born, Monaco-based baseliner ever since. This is his second slam semi-final, after his defeat by Nadal in Melbourne in 2019, but Djokovic, as our correspondent Simon Briggs, is feeling the strain and Tsitsipas has the aggressive style to exploit his stiffness:

Tsitsipas’s prospects are harder to assess. Djokovic said that he experienced “some neck issues and some shoulder issues” in his own quarter-final win on Wednesday night. But Pablo Carreno Busta, his victim in that match, was sceptical. “Every time the game gets complicated,” Carreno Busta said, “he asks for medical assistance.”Perhaps there was something prophetic in Nadal’s pre-tournament warnings regarding the combination of new Wilson balls – which are slightly larger than the old Babolats – and cold temperatures. As he put it: “The ball, [when it is] super heavy, becomes dangerous for the elbow and for the shoulders.” Djokovic’s fitness is the key. Should those niggles return, then Tsitsipas’s athleticism and well-rounded game should carry him into a first major final. If not, then Paris’s icy conditions could have been made for Djokovic – the man from the Serbian ski resort of Mount Kapaonik – to skate his way to the title.

Djokovic says he is confident he will be pain-free by the time the match starts and that he regards the world No6 as a formidable opponent;

"He's one of the best players in the world. Deservedly where he is in the rankings. "He's been playing the tennis of his life really in the last 12 months, winning World Tour Finals, just being very consistent on all surfaces with his results.

"He has an all-around game. He's a big guy, big serve. He has weapons, obviously serve and forehand, his backhand. He produces a lot of spin. He comes into the net. He can play aggressively. He can defend well because he moves well. He's really a complete, all-around player.

"I expect a really tough, tough match, tough challenge for both of us. Semi-finals of grand slam, this is what you expect. You expect to play a top-five, top-10 player. I'm hopefully going to be able to feel my best and play my best."