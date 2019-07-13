Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer, Wimbledon 2019 men's final: What time does it start on Sunday, what TV channel is it on and what is our prediction?

Djokovic and Federer fans eagerly await Sunday's men's Wimbledon final - REUTERS

What is it?

The Wimbledon men's final. Reigning champion and No 1 seed Novak Djokovic against Roger Federer, the darling of SW19.

Should No 2 seed Federer win, it would give the ageless Swiss a ninth Wimbledon title and take him to 21 grand-slam trophies, three ahead of Nadal and six clear of Djokovic.

And the Centre Court crowd are likely to be fiercely pro-Federer after Djokovic fell out with them during his semi-final.

The Serb baited them on several occasions, first ironically throwing his hands up when they cheered Roberto Bautista Agut winning the second set, then shushing them by putting his finger against his lips before cupping his ear after winning a 45-shot rally on break point.

When is it?

Tomorrow. Sunday, July 14.

What time does it start?

The showdown will take place at 2pm.

What TV channel is it on?

The BBC's coverage of the men's final will start at 12.45pm on BBC 1.

What will the weather be like?

Currently the forecast is for light cloud and a gentle breeze with a high of 21 degrees.

What is their head-to-head record?

Djokovic leads 25-22

What are they saying?

Djokovic knows he will be portrayed as the villain when he faces Federer, but insists he is not affected by it:

"Look, I am focused on what I need to do. At times they wanted him (semi-final opponent Bautista Agut) to come back to the match, maybe take a lead because he was an underdog in the match. I understand that. "But I had enough support here over the years, so I don't complain.

"It won't be the first time playing against Nadal nor Federer on the Centre Court. I've had that experience more than once. As I said, I know what to expect.

"I'm going to go out there and fight and give it all. It's finals of Wimbledon.

"This is the kind of a match that I always dreamt of as a young boy with the tennis racket, dreamt of being part of. This is what I worked for. I wanted to be in this position.

"I have a chance to fight for a trophy. Regardless of who's across the net or what is happening around, I'll definitely give it all."

Federer has the carrot of a 21st grand slam title at stake in two days' time when he takes on his other career-defining rival (Djokovic) in his 12th final at the All England Club:

"I know it's not over yet. There's no point to start partying tonight or get too emotional, too happy about it, even though I am extremely happy. "I think I can, with experience, really separate the two. If it was the end of the tournament, it would be very different right now. I'd be speaking very different, feeling very different. There is, unfortunately or fortunately, one more.

"It's great on many levels. But I've got to put my head down and stay focused."

What are the odds?

Djokovic to win 1/2

Federer to win 6/4

What's our prediction?

Federer, who will be 38 next month, is the oldest men's singles finalist since Ken Rosewall in 1974 and now faces old foe Djokovic, the top seed and holder, seeking to avenge his losses to the Serb in the 2014 and 2015 finals.

For the romantics, it has to be Federer. For the realists, Djokovic.

Prediction: Djokovic to win in four.