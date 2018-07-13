Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal, Wimbledon 2018 semi-final: Live score and latest updates

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal meet for the 52nd time this afternoon - afp/getty images

Djokovic v Nadal LII

The most played match in the history of men's tennis will have it's 52nd installment this afternoon as Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal meet on Centre Court for a place in the Wimbledon final.

The pair have five Wimbledon titles between them (three for Djokovic, two for Nadal), but have not met at SW19 since the 2011 final, which Djokovic won in four sets.

The length since their last meeting here is largely down to Nadal not having gone beyond the quarter-final in the years following that 2011 run until this event.

But now with the sun-kissed courts playing harder and the balls bouncing higher than in recent memory, Nadal has rediscovered his groove on grass.

He has dropped just two sets - both to Juan Martin del Potro in Wednesday's quarter-final - and with Roger Federer out he has a golden chance to cut the deficit to his great rival to just two grand-slam titles.

Standing in his way is the considerable obstacle of the 12-time grand slam champion Djokovic, who has looked rejuvenated this fortnight after a difficult couple of years.

Djokovic is the bookies' favourite to lift the trophy on Sunday, and the way he decimated Kyle Edmund, Karen Khachanov and Kei Nishikori in the last three rounds underlines why.

As well as his performances, he has rediscovered the fight and defiance that always characterised his most gritty victories. Expect more of that today against a crowd that will be heavily in Nadal's favour.

Overall, Djokovic leads the head to head 26-25, but Nadal won their most recent grand-slam meeting - the 2014 French Open final, in four sets. Their record in Wimbledon matches is 1-1, with Nadal winning the 2007 semi-final to go with Djokovic's final victory four years later.

It's a really tough match to call but I think Nadal will come through in four sets.