Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal, Australian Open 2019 final: What time does it start, what TV channel is it on and what is our prediction?

Djokovic and Nadal meet again in the men's final - but who will triumph? - Getty Images

What is it?

Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal, the 2019 Australian Open men's final in Melbourne.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

When is it?

Sunday January 27 - ie this weekend.

What time does it start?

The men's final will begin at around 8.30am GMT - perfect Sunday morning viewing!

What TV channel is it on?

Eurosport has the broadcasting rights to this year's event. Coverage will begin on Eurosport 1 at 8.15am, with live streaming available on the Eurosport Player.

You can also follow the match here with Charlie Eccleshare, with in-game analysis and expert insight.

What's the head to head?

Incredibly, the two have played each other 52 times. And fittingly, given how both stand among the greats to have graced the game, the victories are very evenly distributed.

Djokovic has the edge with 27 of the wins, with Nadal taking 25 victories.

The pair were involved five-hour and 53-minute marathon Australian Open final in 2012, one Djokovic won. Djokovic also beat Nadal in the semi-final of last year's Wimbledon.

How have they reached this round?

Novak Djokovic (11 hrs 59 mins on court)

First round: beats Krueger 6-3 6-2 6-2

Second round: beats Tsonga 6-3 7-5 6-4

Third round: beats Shapovalov 6-3 6-4 4-6 6-0

Fourth round: beats Medvedev 6-4 6-7 6-2 6-3

Quarter-final: beats Nishikori 6-1 4-1 (retired)

Semi-final: beats Pouille 6-0 6-2 6-2

Rafael Nadal (12 hrs 11 mins )

First round: beats Duckworth 6-4 6-3 7-5

Second round: beats Ebden 6-3 6-2 6-2

Third round: beats De Minaur 6-1 6-2 6-4

Fourth round: beats Berdych 6-0 6-1 7-6

Quarter-final: beats Tiafoe 6-3 6-4 6-2

Semi-final: beats Tsitsipas 6-2 6-4 6-0

What are they saying?

Djokovic

Story continues

Djokovic said: "It's definitely one of the best matches I ever had on this court. Everything worked the way I'd imagined it and even more so. Tough one for Lucas but he had a great tournament and I wish him all the best for the rest of the season."

On the 2012 final: "I would definitely buy the ticket for that match. That's a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Hopefully the outcome can be the same for me."

Nadal

"I was a little bit worried, of course, because there has been issue after issue," 2009 champion Nadal told reporters of his nervous tournament lead-up.

"I was worried about having another issue. But in terms of tennis, I know I was playing well.

"Then, of course, you have to compete. After four, five months without action at all, then of course you know that you can come here and anything can happen, no?

"It's not easy to be back after four months, five months, and play the way I am playing.

"Of course, I didn't expect that at all."

What are the odds?

Djokovic win - 6/7

Nadal win - 11/10

What's our prediction?

Another epic contest should be in store, which we expect Nadal to edge in four sets.