Novak Djokovic vs Pablo Carreño Busta, French Open quarter-final: live score and latest updates

- Top seed Djokovic takes on Spanish 17th seed Carreño Busta
- Match expected to start around 3.30pm BST
05:44 PM
Djokovic 4-6, 2-1 Carreño Busta* (*next server)
Well, this match has at least gone on longer than their US Open one...
Djokovic's head does not look completely in the game. His reactions to poor shots, losing points or his opponent playing a good one are a little... well, over the top. Anyway, he's in more trouble on his serve now with Carreño Busta on two break points already. Still not getting his first serve in.
He fends off the first with some smart play, though it was an unforced error from the Spaniard. Carreño Busta wastes a chance at 30-40, though, by hitting a forehand wide. Advantage ND... deuce after another shot into the net.
He digs in enough to hold serve after nearly six minutes.
05:38 PM
Djokovic* 4-6, 1-1 Carreño Busta (*next server)
Just 40 per cent of first serves in for Djokovic so far. A straightforward game to 15 for Carreño Busta levels the second set.
05:35 PM
Djokovic 4-6, 1-0 Carreño Busta* (*next server)
Djokovic's attempted drop shot fails to clear the net and he looks exasperated, as he has done a handful of times in this match so far. First serve looks a little better now – actually, it looked fine initially but was then called out. It was...by an inch or two. He looks a little more interested now as he moves 40-15 up with a thundering forehand. He wins the game but doesn't seem particularly happy. Definitely suffering some kind of pain.
05:31 PM
Bit of treatment on the left upper arm for Djokovic between sets
It had been giving him trouble throughout the first set. Anyway, second set about to get underway with the number one seed to serve.
05:28 PM
Carreño Busta wins the first set 6-4!
Carreño Busta pulling out the big serves when he most needs it! Moves 40-15 up in no time. Serve, return, winner on the forehand and the Spaniard takes the first set 6-4!
05:25 PM
Djokovic 4-5 Carreño Busta* (*next server)
Djokovic not really nailing his first serve here. The ninth game of the set is a bit of a struggle as it gets to 30-30 but Carreño Busta miscues a backhand from the baseline to go game point down. Another second serve required from Djokovic this time and it's long... a double fault takes it to deuce. Hmmm. Another long first serve, three faults in a row now. The drop shot is getting a lot of use today but Carreño Busta sees it and puts it away to get another break point.
Another second serve required from Djokovic, but this time Carreño Busta puts a backhand volley at the net long, though. Again Djokovic fails to get his first serve in and looks fairly stiff doing so. He sends a backhand long, failing to get to the bounce of the ball and hits himself a handful of times with the racquet.
Long again from Djokovic and Carreño Busta breaks for the second time and will be serving for the set...
05:15 PM
Djokovic* 4-4 Carreño Busta (*next server)
A cute Djokovic drop shot is followed by a delicate forehand across the net which Djokovic cannot return in play. Wouldn't go as far to say that Carreño Busta is in charge or that Djokovic is in trouble but it's been a fairly tough opening for the Serb so far. An unforced error on the backhand passing shot gives Carreño Busta the chance to go within a game of the set... but it's his turn for a wild backhand himself. Deuce.
Djokovic hustles across the court and pings a forehand to leave Carreño Busta stranded. Break point... but not taken! Some two-handed back-handed magic from Djokovic steals him an advantage again. Classy. This time he takes it and it's 4-4.
05:06 PM
Djokovic 3-4 Carreño Busta* (*next server)
Woah! Pinpoint precision from Carreño Busta with a rocket forehand to the corner, past the reach of his opponent. Bit worse from the Spaniard after that, though, as three consecutive points go Djokovic's way. Game sealed with return into the net post.
05:03 PM
Djokovic* 2-4 Carreño Busta (*next server) - Carreño Busta holds
Djokovic working his way into creating chances, but 15-30 becomes 30 all and then 40-15 as he fires another backhand into the net. He does not look in tip top physical form at the moment.
'He doesn't look right'@DjokerNole looking out of sorts and @pablocarreno91 breaks. 👀— Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) October 7, 2020
🇫🇷 #RG20 LIVE
📺 Eurosport 1
💻📱 Uninterrupted coverage: https://t.co/8mCOV5tRrg pic.twitter.com/ox81yepeBb
A failed backhand drop shot sails tamely into the net and Carreño Busta holds. What's that old saying. It's not a break unless you hold. Well...
04:59 PM
Djokovic 2-3 Carreño Busta* (*next server) - * Carreño Busta breaks!
Djokovic doesn't look to be too badly hampered by whatever small or larger injuries he may he carrying. We are only four games in, however. He's stretched out and has now started whacking his left arm with his racquet. Something is not quite right, there, however small it might be.
Carreño Busta moves 0-30 up but Djokovic forces an error on the backhand to peg him back. Carreño Busta punishes a poor second serve – which the Serb can only just get back – with a huge forehand to get two break points...
Djokovic smashes a forehand a little worryingly – and wildly – into the net and that's a break for Carreño Busta!
04:54 PM
Djokovic* 2-2 Carreño Busta (*next server)
Djokovic is getting pretty tight in on the first serve here. Not to great success in this game, however, as he goes 40-15 down with a few wayward shots. He thinks of challenging a call but has a look at the mark and decides it wasn't. Game Carreño Busta. 2-2.
04:49 PM
Djokovic 2-1 Carreño Busta* (*next server)
Djokovic has a fair amount of tape on his neck which is visible above his collar line. After losing the first point on his serve he rolls his neck a little as if to indicate some discomfort there. Too early to say but he does not look 100 per cent here. Another fantastic cross-court forehand wins him the point once again, though. He's got that shot working nicely already.
The first lengthy rally ends with Carreño Busta firing a backhand wide and going 40-30 down. He can't get the next serve inside the baseline and that's game Djokovic.
04:45 PM
Djokovic* 1-1 Carreño Busta (*next server)
Fantastic winner by Djokovic across the court, rapid and Carreño Busta cannot reach it at the far right of the court. That makes it 15-15. Decent second serve from the Spaniard and Djokovic cannot return to make it 40-15. A wayward shot by the Serb levels the match up at 1-1.
04:42 PM
Djokovic 1-0 Carreño Busta* (*next server) - Djokovic holds
Djokovic gets quickly up to 40-0 without too much fuss and it's rapidly game to the top seed after Carreño Busta puts a forehand into the net.
04:39 PM
Djokovic to serve first, then
We're underway. Or we would be had Carreño Busta not been distracted by something...
04:33 PM
The players are out on the court
They've tossed up and they're warming up now.
04:20 PM
The only man who Djokovic has lost to this year...
...is Pablo Carreño Busta. That was a technical loss, though, as it was when he defaulted for whacking the ball into a line judge and defaulting. It would be quite something if the same thing happened again. But would it be more or less remarkable if he actually defeated him on the court in the best of five sets?
04:15 PM
Tsitsipas wins
He defeats Rublev 7-5, 6-2, 6-3 in the end and is through to the semi-finals where he will play either Djokovic or Carreño Busta.
04:04 PM
What's happening in the other quarter-finals?
Yesterday, Nadal and Schwartzman made it through so they will play each other. At the moment Stefanos Tsitsipas is on the verge of defeating Andrey Rublev in straight sets, leading 7-5, 6-2 and is now 4-1 up in the third set. Djokovic vs Carreño Busta will be the next match on after that.
11:43 AM
Can anyone stop Djokovic?
He's the top seed and it took defaulting to stop him in the US Open in the last slam not that long ago. In fact, Djokovic managed to – inadvertently – hit another line judge in his most recent match in the tournament. The difference this time was that it wasn't reckless because it was a failed attempt at returning the serve of his opponent Karen Khachanov.
He said he felt deja vu after the incident, as Simon Briggs reported at the time.
This time, though, there was no action from the officials, and no suggestion that he was at fault.Djokovic was disqualified from the US Open when his irritated slap at a spare ball happened to connect with the throat of lineswoman Laura Clark. Such accidents are viewed as automatic defaults because there is no need to go around hitting balls that are not in play.
The difference yesterday was that Djokovic was trying to return the monstrous serve of Karen Khachanov, which has been known to exceed 130mph. The ball skewed off the tip of his racket into the temple of the judge watching the service line.
“My gosh, it was very awkward déjà vu,” said Djokovic, who still disposed of Khachanov in straight sets with his latest commanding performance. “I'm actually trying to find the linesperson and see if he's okay because I saw he had a little bit of a bruise, like redness, in that place in the head where the ball hit him.
“I hope he's fine. I mean, he definitely dealt with it in a very strong and brave way. But it was a [painful] hit because I was very close. Obviously, because of what happened in New York, people I guess are going to make a story out of this. [But] it has happened to me and to many other players in the last 15 years that I've been on the tour.”
Such occasional but inevitable mishaps would be eliminated if automated line-judging – recently used on the outside courts at the US Open – were to be introduced in all elite tournaments. Indeed, Djokovic had recommended exactly this after his previous win on Saturday.
Automated line-judging... now that'd be a thing, wouldn't it?
Anyway, Djokovic and Nadal (of course) are again the clear favourites and it would be a massive shock if Carreno Busta – who reached the QFs here three years ago – were to topple the Serb today. But 2020 has been a strange year, so you never know...