Novak Djokovic vs Pablo Carreño Busta, French Open quarter-final: live score and latest updates

Top seed Djokovic takes on Spanish 17th seed Carreño Busta

Match expected to start around 3.30pm BST

05:44 PM

Djokovic 4-6, 2-1 Carreño Busta* (*next server)

Well, this match has at least gone on longer than their US Open one...

Djokovic's head does not look completely in the game. His reactions to poor shots, losing points or his opponent playing a good one are a little... well, over the top. Anyway, he's in more trouble on his serve now with Carreño Busta on two break points already. Still not getting his first serve in.

He fends off the first with some smart play, though it was an unforced error from the Spaniard. Carreño Busta wastes a chance at 30-40, though, by hitting a forehand wide. Advantage ND... deuce after another shot into the net.

He digs in enough to hold serve after nearly six minutes.

05:38 PM

Djokovic* 4-6, 1-1 Carreño Busta (*next server)

Just 40 per cent of first serves in for Djokovic so far. A straightforward game to 15 for Carreño Busta levels the second set.

05:35 PM

Djokovic 4-6, 1-0 Carreño Busta* (*next server)

Djokovic's attempted drop shot fails to clear the net and he looks exasperated, as he has done a handful of times in this match so far. First serve looks a little better now – actually, it looked fine initially but was then called out. It was...by an inch or two. He looks a little more interested now as he moves 40-15 up with a thundering forehand. He wins the game but doesn't seem particularly happy. Definitely suffering some kind of pain.

05:31 PM

Bit of treatment on the left upper arm for Djokovic between sets

It had been giving him trouble throughout the first set. Anyway, second set about to get underway with the number one seed to serve.

05:28 PM

Carreño Busta wins the first set 6-4!

Carreño Busta pulling out the big serves when he most needs it! Moves 40-15 up in no time. Serve, return, winner on the forehand and the Spaniard takes the first set 6-4!

05:25 PM

Djokovic 4-5 Carreño Busta* (*next server)

Djokovic not really nailing his first serve here. The ninth game of the set is a bit of a struggle as it gets to 30-30 but Carreño Busta miscues a backhand from the baseline to go game point down. Another second serve required from Djokovic this time and it's long... a double fault takes it to deuce. Hmmm. Another long first serve, three faults in a row now. The drop shot is getting a lot of use today but Carreño Busta sees it and puts it away to get another break point.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts during his Men's Singles quarterfinals match against Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain on day eleven of the 2020 French Open at Roland Garros on October 07, 2020 in Paris, France.

Another second serve required from Djokovic, but this time Carreño Busta puts a backhand volley at the net long, though. Again Djokovic fails to get his first serve in and looks fairly stiff doing so. He sends a backhand long, failing to get to the bounce of the ball and hits himself a handful of times with the racquet.

Long again from Djokovic and Carreño Busta breaks for the second time and will be serving for the set...

05:15 PM

Djokovic* 4-4 Carreño Busta (*next server)

A cute Djokovic drop shot is followed by a delicate forehand across the net which Djokovic cannot return in play. Wouldn't go as far to say that Carreño Busta is in charge or that Djokovic is in trouble but it's been a fairly tough opening for the Serb so far. An unforced error on the backhand passing shot gives Carreño Busta the chance to go within a game of the set... but it's his turn for a wild backhand himself. Deuce.

