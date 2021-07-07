Novak Djokovic vs Marton Fucsovics, Wimbledon 2021: live score and latest updates from quarter-finals - AP

12:07 PM

Pre-match insights

Defending champion

🆚

First time quarter-finalist



All eyes on @DjokerNole's clash with Marton Fucsovics, courtesy of @IBMUKI's Pre-Match Insights 🧐#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/eGZYzRfwx8 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 7, 2021

11:55 AM

Wednesday's Order of play

Centre Court - 13:30

(1) Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v Marton Fucsovics (Hungary)

(6) Roger Federer (Switzerland) v (14) Hubert Hurkacz (Poland)

Court One - 13:00

(25) Karen Khachanov (Russia) v (10) Denis Shapovalov (Canada)

(7) Matteo Berrettini (Italy) v (16) Felix Auger-Aliassime (Canada)

11:45 AM

Good afternoon!

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport's coverage of men's quarter-final day at Wimbledon.

There might be a big match in north west London later tonight but for now all eyes are on south west London as Novak Djokovic aims to continue his match towards a 20th Grand Slam title against unseeded Marton Fucsovics.

Victory this year would give Djokovic his third major title of the year and the third in a row at SW19.

“You always enjoy obviously hearing those stats. It's a privilege to break records in the sport that I truly love,” Djokovic said after his win over Cristian Garin. “I'm devoted to this sport as much as I think anybody out there on the tour. I just try to do my best. I am aware that there are many records on the line. They do inspire me to play my best tennis.

“If I start, you know, giving away my attention and energy to these speculations and discussions and debates, I feel like it's going to derail me from what I feel is the priority at this moment for me: [to] take it step by step, day by day, stick to stuff that makes me feel good, that make me feel comfortable, confident, [and] that makes me prepare the best that I possibly can be prepared for the final stages of Grand Slams.

“It's not a secret that I am trying to win as many Slams as possible. I went for the historic [weeks at] No. 1 [record]. I managed to achieve that milestone.”

“Against Novak, against the top guys, you cannot tell the winning strategy,” Fucsovics said. “I will go out there and try to enjoy every moment, fight for every point. That will be most important... This is the first time I reach the quarter-finals in a Grand Slam. Hopefully I get to play on the Centre Court, and I want to enjoy every moment of it.”

Djokovic will start the match as the clear favourite over Fucsovics and he leads their head-to-head 2-0. But the Hungarian says he will enjoy the moment.

