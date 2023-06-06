Novak Djokovic vs Karen Khachanov live: French Open latest updates - Getty Images/Emmanuel Dunand

02:43 PM

Djokovic 2-3 Khachanov* (*denotes next server)

Big hitting from Khachanov and Djokovic sends a backhand long, 15-15.

Another great point, Khachanov has to win it two times due to great defence by Djokovic, finishing with a forehand winner, 15-30.

Djokovic double fault, 15-40. Incredible forehand down the line from Djokovic off a high bouncing ball.

Djokovic goes into ball machine, he is refusing to make an error and eventually Khachanov sends a backhand wide, deuce.

Djokovic nets a drop shot, break point No 3 for Khachanov. Wow. Khachanov gets a defensive lob from Djokovic and Khachanov inexplicably hits his match wide. Terrible miss.

Deep return by Khachanov and a rushed Djokovic sends his reply long, break point No 4. Khachanov miscues on a forehand and the ball flies long, deuce.

Djokovic nets backhand, break point No 5. Finally! Khachanov takes charge of the rally and crushes a forehand into the corner for a winner.

Khachanov breaks.

02:30 PM

Djokovic* 2-2 Khachanov (*denotes next server)

Best rally of the match so far. Drop shot by Khachanov, Djokovic miraculously gets there, Khachanov lobs Djokovic, who doesn’t do enough with his overhead and Khachanov passes him with a backhand, 30-15.

Back-to-back forehand errors by Djokovic and Khachanov holds.

02:26 PM

Djokovic 2-1 Khachanov* (*denotes next server)

Nothing yet to get the crowd going so far. A slow and cagey start with not many rallies.

Djokovic holds when Khachanov’s sliced defensive forehand drops in the tramlines.

02:21 PM

Djokovic* 1-1 Khachanov (*denotes next server)

Khachanov will need to have a big day on serve to give himself a chance. No way he can beat Djokovic from the back of the court.

First ace of the match for Khachanov to hold serve.

02:18 PM

First Set: Novak Djokovic 1-0 Karen Khachanov* (*denotes next server)

Chatrier is packed for the start of this one. Djokovic moves serenely to 40-0.

But a couple of backhand errors from Djokovic make it 40-30. Djokovic does hold when Khachanov floats a defensive backhand wide.

02:11 PM

Coin toss

Khachanov won the toss and opts to receive first. Bold choice.

Djokovic to serve first in his 17th quarter-final at Roland Garros.

01:40 PM

Djokovic v Khachanov

Hello and welcome to coverage from the French Open of Novak Djokovic v Karen Khachanov.

Djokovic has looked imperious so far in Paris and is the major favourite to reach the semi-finals. But on his day Khachanov is capable of giving the best players a tough test. “Against him, you need to play really good chess, I mean, I guess to beat him,” Khachanov said about facing Djokovic.

“But definitely I will prepare. You know to analyze with your team what you can do better, let’s say. We will watch some points, some matches from him, and then make a plan basically.

“But of course, you know, he’s one of the toughest tasks, toughest opponents, and, you know, you cannot count him out. So at the same time I have ultimate respect, but I’m focused, you know, I’m pumped to do well, and let’s see if I can make it or not this time.”

For Djokovic, he revealed that the secret to his success is very simple. “Sleep is extremely important. Probably more important than any other recovery routines that you could do,” he said. “I like to get at least, you know, eight-and-a-half hours of sleep a night. I’m pretty deep sleeper, so to say. I don’t wake up during the night, so I get everything done in those particular amount of hours that I’m looking for.

“I mean, especially if you are experiencing some, you know, physical, strong physical efforts on a given day, then your body is asking for more sleep. REM sleep is the most important one between 1.00 and 4.00 a.m. So I try to be already in a deep sleep by that time. I don’t go too early to sleep but I also don’t go late, around midnight or something. I try to get those eight or nine hours of beauty sleep. I think that helps a lot with recovery, feeling good, feeling fresh.”

