Novak Djokovic vs Juan Pablo Varillas live: Latest from the French Open fourth round

Serbia's Novak Djokovic gestures as he plays against Peru's Juan Pablo Varillas at the French Open - Getty Images/Emmanuel Dunand

03:23 PM

Djokovic* 2-1 Varillas (*denotes next server) Djokovic leads 2-0 in sets

Varillas saves one break point and then another as Djokovic’s forehand finds the net. But at the third time of asking, Djokovic converts, it’s a break of serve and if the writing wasn’t already on the wall, it sure is now.

03:18 PM

Djokovic 1-1 Varillas* (*denotes next server) Djokovic leads 2-0 in sets

Djokovic holds.

03:12 PM

Djokovic* 0-1 Varillas (*denotes next server) Djokovic leads 2-0 in sets

Varillas holds his serve. A few people are making a bit more noise in the crowd. Djokovic vents his frustration at the umpire, although that could equally well be because he has just hit a forehand long in a rally that he was having the better of.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

03:07 PM

Only once has Djokovic lost from 2-0 up

in his career. And that was 13 years ago, against Jurgen Melzer, here.

03:05 PM

Novak Djokovic leads two sets to love

6-3, 6-2.

03:05 PM

Djokovic 6-2 Varillas* (*denotes next server) - ND wins second set

Real authority from Novak as he comes to the net to win a point, then serves an ace next up. Some shouting from the crowd at 30-15 disturbs Djokovic. Nails that serve too and gives himself two set points. Tries a chipped backhand volley but hits it into the net. Great length on a groundstroke draws the error and that’s game and second set, Djokovic.

02:59 PM

Djokovic* 5-2 Varillas (*denotes next server) Djokovic won first set 6-3

Varillas pushed hard here. It’s deuce. He wins the next point. Decent serve unreturnable for ND and Varillas has at least extended this second set by one game.

Advertisement

02:54 PM

Djokovic 5-1 Varillas* (*denotes next server) Djokovic won first set 6-3

Varillas is quick, he is nimble and he is a good defensive battler. But he’s not really able to put any pressure on Djokovic, who just looks bigger, stronger and more rounded. Which, obviously, he is. No disgrace losing to this. But Varillas is not able to get any sort of challenge going in this Djoko service game and it’s all very comfortable for Novak right now.

Varillas will serve to stay in the set.

02:52 PM

Djokovic* 4-1 Varillas (*denotes next server) Djokovic won first set 6-3

Djokovic wins the longest rally of the match, 24 shots. And Varillas is now officially in the soup. His backhand is letting him down, he’s missing the target, and he has been broken again.

Advertisement

02:47 PM

Djokovic 3-1 Varillas* (*denotes next server) Djokovic won first set 6-3

Djokovic consolidates his advantage in this set as he holds his service.

02:45 PM

Djokovic* 2-1 Varillas (*denotes next server) Djokovic won first set 6-3

Varillas holds.

02:44 PM

One or two comments from the crowd

and I really do mean one or two. Hard for me to tell what they are saying via the TV. Djokovic seems to take it in his stride. Certainly there are a lot of supporters for him here, too.

Djokovic is having some fun with the crowd at Roland Garros 😅



Watch the match LIVE on Eurosport and @discoveryplusUK 📺 pic.twitter.com/niccqvi8BD — Eurosport (@eurosport) June 4, 2023

02:40 PM

Djokovic 2-0 Varillas* (*denotes next server) Djokovic won first set 6-3

ND holds his opening service game and has taken control of the second set as well. Lovely shot coming towards the net here from the gluten-free great, a backhand volley out of his own midriff. Makes the very difficult look very easy.

Advertisement

As an aside, I think Rolex make the worst adverts currently on TV. These are even more portentous and overblown than the golf ones.

02:37 PM

Djokovic* 1-0 Varillas (*denotes next server) Djokovic won first set 6-3

Shame, sorry to tell you that Varillas has been broken in the first game of the second set. His first serve looks distinctly powderpuff. He hits a nice ball once the rallies get going but he’s starting each point at a disadvantage compared to a top player.

02:29 PM

Djokovic 6-3 Varillas* (*denotes next server) - ND wins first set

But the Preuvian underdog cannot do much about this game. Djokovic serves it out without much alarm and it’s one set to love. Varillas hit some decent shots in that but he needs Djokovic to be well short of his best, and he isn’t. Djokovic is also moving well and hitting it nicely. I haven’t seen him grimace or flex out a knee etc.

Advertisement

Djokovic got 81% of his first serves in, hit three aces and one double fault.

Varillas only managed 58% on first serves so that has to improve sharpish. They have watered the court and the Peruvian now has a chance to serve.

6-3 #Djokovic v Varillas. #RolandGarros

Novak bothered more by the wind & crowd than anything. Juan Pablo has realized he needs more offense to be competitive here & is improving.

Let’s see what set two brings… pic.twitter.com/9R7vIx0bSB — Craig O'Shannessy 🇺🇦 (@BrainGameTennis) June 4, 2023

02:21 PM

Djokovic* 5-3 Varillas (*denotes next server)

Varillas serves to stay in the set - and succeeds.

Juan Pablo Varillas serves - YOAN VALAT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

02:16 PM

Djokovic 5-2 Varillas* (*denotes next server)

At 15-30, Djokovic changes things up a bit, varying the pace of his hitting, coming to the net and winning a point with an attractive drop shot.

Advertisement

Djokovic slices and Varillas steadies himself, using that extra split second, to crunch a double handed backhand down the line. Winner - and another break point for the Peruvian at 30-40.

Some people in the crowd are distracting Djokovic as he serves.... It’s windy in Paris, and it’s at Djokovic’s back here.

Brilliance from Djokovic at 40-40. He is on the back foot through every shot of this point but he will never give in. He stays in the point, somehow, then turns the tables with a perfectly judged forehand that Varillas hits back into the net.

Wraps the game up with authority now.

02:14 PM

Djokovic* 4-2 Varillas (*denotes next server)

Novak Djokovic wins a 22-shot rally and we need a deuce but Varillas produces an ace, holds his serve, and has a toe-hold in this first set now.

Advertisement

02:05 PM

Djokovic 4-1 Varillas* (*denotes next server)

Opportunity. At 30-30, Varillas produces a superb grouondstroke that kisses the line. Lovely backhand, that, and it gives him a break point. And he takes it! Fist pump. The Peruvian has got his match up and running.

02:01 PM

Djokovic* 4-0 Varillas (*denotes next server)

Oh dear, that is another break of serve. Djokovic is hitting the ball sweeeetly.

01:57 PM

Djokovic 3-0 Varillas* (*denotes next server)

Djokovic hold serve there with authority and Varillas is going to need something like a miracle, or Djokovic breaking down, to win here.

01:53 PM

Djokovic* 2-0 Varillas (*denotes next server)

Varillas is in a pickle right away. It’s 15-40 on his serve. He passes Djokovic cross-court. But at 30-40, an error, and a break of serve.

Advertisement

01:48 PM

Novak Djokovic 1-0 Juan Pablo Varillas* (*denotes next server)

Djokovic made to work for that first service hold, taken to a deuce. A couple of aces have close the door.

01:44 PM

The players are out on the court

Novak in an orange Lacoste shirt that is more or less the same colour as the surface. Rather confusingly, his opponent is wearing a similar colour!

The men have never played each other.

It is Djokovic to serve.

01:39 PM

Varillas quotes

“Last match was tough. He was serving big.

“This is a great thing for my country. There are not many pro players in Peru and opportunities to be a professional.”

Advertisement

01:36 PM

Djokovic on Eurosport

“It is normal to have doubts, no matter how much experience. I remind myself to stay in the moment and make the most of it. It is more challenging than it was earlier in my career. I do not have an end date in mind but I think I can still challenge the best players in the world. How long that goes on for I do not know.”

Good quotes from him I thought. Downplaying himself you might say.

01:31 PM

Juan Pablo Varillas factfile

Novak Djokovic needs little or no introduction, but the man he faces in this last 16 match is less well known.

Juan Pablo Varillas is from Peru and is currently ranked 94 in the world. The highest has has been is 76. This week’s efforts represent the highlight of his playing career so far.

He came back from two sets down to beat Shang Juncheng, and then overcame 19th seed Roberto Bautista Agut from a similarly desperate position. He beat 13th seed Hubert Hurkacz in the last round in a five setter.

So he’s clearly a battler and he’ll need every ounce of that heart today against the great Serb.

01:24 PM

So that win for Pavlyuchenkova

means that Novak Djokovic will be on court fairly soon.

01:18 PM

Djokovic to follow

This match will start after the conclusion of Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova’s clash with Elise Mertens. The Russian is 5-3 up in the final set as we speak.

12:59 PM

'That’s something that I find disrespectful'

Good afternoon and welcome to Roland Garros where Novak Djokovic returns to Court Phillipe Chatrier this afternoon under something of a cloud.

The Serbian was less than impressed with the reception he received on court during his third-round win over Davidovich Fokina, during which he was audibly booed and jeered by the crowd.

“A majority of the people come to enjoy tennis or support one or the other player,” Djokovic said following his match, according to ESPN.

“But they are individuals. There are people – there are groups or whatever – that love to boo every single thing you do. That’s something that I find disrespectful and I frankly don’t understand that.

“But it’s their right. They paid the ticket. They can do whatever they want.”

The whole event has been one where Djokovic has been shrouded in controversy after seeming to take to a very public stance against the sovereignty of Kosovo after winning his first-round match.

This afternoon, the 22-time Grand Slam winner faces Peru’s Juan Pablo Varillas. The world No 94 who beat the 13th seed Hubert Hurkacz in the last round and will now face Djokovic for the first time in his career.

What is of concern for Varillas, as if facing Djokovic was not a lofty-enough in itself, is that he has played 15 sets en route to the fourth round. His conditioning will therefore go a long way to deciding whether this match is competitive or not.

FOr Djokovic, off-court matters have taken attention away from what has been a relatively straightforward start to his French Open bid.

Three straight-sets wins are exactly what he would have been expecting coming into Roland Garros but there have been some mumerrings that the 2021 champion might not have quite found his best stuff yet.

Now feels like the perfect chance to lay a marker down to the rest of the tournament.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.