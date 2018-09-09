Novak Djokovic vs Juan Martin del Potro, US Open 2018 final: What time does it start tonight, what TV channel is it on and what is our prediction?

Novak Djokovic and Juan Martin del Potro will do battle for the US Open title on Sunday - afp/usa today sports

What is it?

The US Open men's final between 13-time grand-slam champion Novak Djokovic and Juan Martin del Potro, who won his only major at the US Open nine years ago.

When is it?

Sunday, September 9, 2018 - ie tonight. It will begin at 4pm local time, which is 9pm BST.

Where is it?

The Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing Meadows, Queen's, New York, America.

How can I watch it?

Like this entire US Open, the men's final will be broadcast on Amazon Prime. You will have to subscribe to their service to watch the match or you can follow right here when this page turns into our live blog at around 8pm on Sunday.

How did they reach the final?

Djokovic

1R: Defeated Marton Fucsovics 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, 6-0

2R: Defeated Tennys Sandgren 6-3, 6-1, 6-7, 6-2

3R: Defeated Richard Gasquet 6-2, 6-3, 6-3

4R: Defeated Joao Sousa 6-3, 6-4, 6-3

QF : Defeated John Millman 6-3, 6-4, 6-3

SF: Defeated Kei Nishikori 6-3, 6-4, 6-2

Del Potro beat Rafael Nadal in the semi-final Credit: AFP

Del Potro

1R: Defeated Donald Young 6-0, 6-3, 6-4

2R: Defeated Denis Kudla 6-3, 6-1, 7-6

3R: Defeated Fernando Verdasco 7-6, 7-6, 6-3

4R: Defeated Borna Coric 6-4, 6-3, 6-1

QF : Defeated John Isner 6-7, 6-3, 7-6, 6-2

SF: Defeated Rafael Nadal 7-6, 6-2

What are they saying?

After his straight sets win over Kei Nishikori to reach the final, Djokovic said:

"It felt great. I thought I came in today from the first point with a great intensity, great focus.

"You have to execute the shots against Kei Nishikori, who is one of the quickest movers.

"You've got to make decisions really quick and I thought I played really, really well."

Of his semi-final win victory against Rafael Nadal, Del Potro said:

"It is not the best way to win a match. I love to play against Rafa because he is the biggest fighter in the sport.

"I don't like to see him suffering like today. I am sad for him. I think the key to the match was the first set."

Djokovic has been in superb form Credit: AFP

What's the head to head between these two?

Djokovic has won 14 of the pair's 18 meetings, including their previous two US Open meetings. The last time they met at a grand slam was the 2013 Wimbledon semi-final, which Djokovic won in five sets and nearly five hours.

What are the odds?

Djokovic win - 4/9

Del Potro win - 7/4

What is our prediction?

Djokovic to win in four sets.