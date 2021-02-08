Novak Djokovic sends ominous statement to Australian Open rivals with faultless first-round display

Novak Djokovic - AP

11:11 AM

Djokovic* 6-3 6-1 6-2 Chardy

Forehand winner by Djokovic to start the match. An ace gives him two match points.

And third gets the job done. The players touch rackets and share some words at the net.

A faultless display by the world No 1 and clear favourite for the title.

11:08 AM

Djokovic 6-3 6-1 5-2 Chardy*

Credit to Chardy as he holds on to make Djokovic serve for the match.

It has been a chastening night for the Frenchman. A 14th consecutive defeat is imminent.

Novak Djokovic - REUTERS

11:05 AM

Djokovic* 6-3 6-1 5-1 Chardy

One more game needed for Djokovic as he sails through another service game.

It is quite the statement by him today.

11:02 AM

Djokovic 6-3 6-1 4-1 Chardy*

Break point Djokovic as Chardy nets an attempted backhand down the line.

Rally of the match so far ends with a Chardy volley winner.

Two break point chances come and go for Djokovic with uncharacteristic errors.

He gets a third with a smash winner. Another great rally sees, Djokovic attempt to pass Chardy with a forehand, Chardy hits a half-volley which Djokovic gets it in time but Chardy is there to put away the volley.

Double fault by Chardy and then a wild forehand gives Djokovic a fourth break point.

Outstanding from Djokovic to read Chardy's dropshot and flick a backhand cross court for a winner.

10:51 AM

Djokovic* 6-3 6-1 3-1 Chardy

A quick reminder that there's no line judges this year. All calls are made electronically.

A couple of close calls go against Chardy but unfortunately he can't complain.

Djokovic's service games continue to fly by and he is looking unstatoppablle right now.

10:45 AM

Djokovic 6-3 6-1 2-1 Chardy*

Gutsy tennis from Chardy as he goes toe-to-toe with Djokovic but he's beaten for speed as a backhand return eludes him, deuce.

But he gets up and running in the third set. Still an uphill task from here.

Story continues

10:41 AM

Djokovic* 6-3 6-1 2-0 Chardy

Djokovic moves to 30-0 with a forehand winner but Chardy responds with one of his own, 30-15.

Then Djokovic puts a forehand into the tramlines, 30-30. Big serve from Djokovic flies past Chardy and another cute dropshot ends with a volley put away by the world No 1.

10:37 AM

Third set: Djokovic 6-3 6-1 1-0 Chardy*

Not even an hour gone and Djokovic leads by two sets and a break.

It continues to be one way traffic and the eight-time champion is starting his campaign in fine fashion.

10:33 AM

Djokovic* 6-3 6-1 Chardy

More pinpoint shot-making from Djokovic and a huge forehand winner gives him three set points.

And he takes the set with another deft volley winner. Awesome display by Djokovic.

10:31 AM

Djokovic 6-3 5-1 Chardy*

Second ace of the match from Chardy makes it 30-0 and two more big serves give him his first game of the set.

Djokovic looked like he'd taken the game off there.

Jeremy Chardy - AFP

10:28 AM

Djokovic* 6-3 5-0 Chardy

If Djokovic wanted to send a message to his rivals, he's certainly doing it as he blasts his way to 40-15.

The Serbian puts a volley long to hand Chardy a point but the Frenchman puts a tame backhand wide.

Chardy looks completely lost.

10:27 AM

Djokovic 6-3 4-0 Chardy*

Gasps from the crowd as Djokovic drills a backhand winner down the line, 15-30.

Great return from Djokovic forces another error from Chardy, break point. Chardy saves it with a forehand winner.

Djokovic forehand winner, another break point. And he gets the job done when he gets Chardy on the run and fires a forehand winner into the corner.

10:20 AM

Djokovic* 6-3 3-0 Chardy

A sixth ace of the match to start the game for Djokovic then a forehand winner. He's so good tonight.

Chardy nets a forehand and goes long when attempting to chase down a Djokovic drop shot.

The world No 1 is in cruise control.

10:18 AM

Djokovic 6-3 2-0 Chardy*

Djokovic is just too sharp for Chardy at the moment and constantly rushing his opponent into errors.

Chardy looks a forlorn figure already. Djokovic breaks.

Novak Djokovic - REUTERS

10:14 AM

Second set: Djokovic* 6-3 1-0 Chardy

Two aces and a volley winner to start the set for Djokovic and another well placed serve puts him ahead.

10:12 AM

Djokovic 6-3 Chardy*

Chardy started the set poorly and he finishes it in the same vain. Too many errors against Djokovic will always be costly and the world No 1 takes the first set comfortably.

10:09 AM

Djokovic* 5-3 Chardy

Back-to-back love holds for Djokovic. Nine points in a row. Chardy is not getting close at the moment.

10:05 AM

Djokovic 4-3 Chardy*

Double fault from Chardy makes it 30-30. He then hits a massive serve and gets a short return to play but nets a forehand. Break point Djokovic.

Chardy forehand winner to make it deuce, he needed that. Djokovic creeps into the net and finishes with an angled volley. Break point.

For the second time in the net, the best returner in the world dumps a backhand into the net.

Nice from Chardy as he gets forward and punches a volley away for a winner. And he holds again when Djokovic goes long with a return.

10:00 AM

Djokovic* 4-2 Chardy

Djokovic looks in prime condition right now and he holds to love.

His serve is very underated.

09:56 AM

Djokovic 3-2 Chardy*

Chardy puts a forehand wide with plenty of space to get the ball in play. That could be costly, 15-30.

Stunning short angled forehand winner from Djokovic, 30-40. But the Serbian nets a rare backhand return.

Good recovery from Chardy to hold as his serve gets him out of trouble.

09:52 AM

Djokovic* 3-1 Chardy

Djokovic strikes the ball so beautifully but the margin for error is never high.

He strolls through the service game with Chardy barely getting a look.

09:47 AM

Djokovic 2-1 Chardy*

Nice stuff from Chardy as he gets to 40-0 with a lovely forehand winner.

And he gets on the board when Djokovic puts a forehand return long.

09:44 AM

Djokovic* 2-0 Chardy

Chardy has lost all 13 of his meetings with Djokovic and never won a set.

But he drills a backhand down the line to make it 30-30. However, Djokovic comes through with a forehand drive volley to consolidate the break.

09:42 AM

First set: Djokovic 1-0 Chardy* (*denotes server)

Worst possible start for Chardy as he double faults to hand Djokovic two break points.

And another error puts the world No 1 ahead. It is going to be a tough night for the Frenchman.

09:36 AM

Becker backs Djokovic

Djokovic came in for some criticism before the tournament after attempting his help players stuck in quarantine. But Becker feels the world No 1 will only use it as motivation.

"It's not the first time Djokovic has faced headwind. You have to take a stand for him, because he hasn't always been treated fairly in the media," Becker told Eurosport.

"He knows how to deal with it. During my time with him, I've seen him almost as a street fighter who fears nothing and is not afraid of opposition. He's the best in class and also responsible for the other players, so to speak. But that makes him stronger because he's been through this for years.

"He has already won the Australian Open eight times and is the top favorite in the tournament. Everyone else knows what it means to play against Djokovic in Melbourne."

09:28 AM

Good morning!

Welcome to coverage of Novak Djokovic's opening match at the Australian Open.

Djokovic hit back at criticism from Nick Kyrgios on Sunday, saying he has little respect for the Australian firebrand off the court.

Kyrgios, a long-time critic of Djokovic, labelled him a "tool" on social media last month after the Serb sent Australian Open organisers a list of requests from players seeking to have quarantine restrictions eased during their mandatory two-week isolation.

Djokovic said Kyrgios was good for tennis, and a talent that could beat any player on his day, but he was not someone the Serb admired away from the game.

"My respect goes to him for the tennis he's playing. I think he's a very talented guy," Djokovic told reporters.

"He's got a big game. He has proven that he has a quality to beat any player really in the world in the past.

"Off the court, I don't have much respect for him, to be honest. That's where I'll close it.

"I really don't have any further comments for him, his own comments for me or anything else he's trying to do."

Defending champion Djokovic starts his bid for a record-extending ninth Australian Open title, as well as an 18th Grand Slam crown, on Monday against unseeded Frenchman Jeremy Chardy in the evening session at Rod Laver Arena.

He was in fine form during the ATP Cup, though Serbia's title defence ended in the quarter-finals with a doubles defeat to Germany.

Players have noted the blue hardcourts of Melbourne Park are quicker than usual and while Djokovic felt that would favour the big servers he had full confidence in his return game, arguably the best in tennis.

"Comparing to say, five, six years ago, it's a lot quicker than it used to be," he said.

"So it obviously favours big servers. You have to adapt your game. I think with my return, I've managed to win a lot of matches against big servers on these kind of courts.

"I improved my serve, I think, also alongside Goran Ivanisevic, one of the biggest servers ever, he improved a lot the method of my serve.

"I think in these kind of conditions you really need to have a complete game in order to go all the way.

"I've managed somehow to always adapt very well to Rod Laver Arena. Whatever the speed or conditions, somehow that court has always been my favourite court."

(Reuters)