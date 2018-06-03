Novak Djokovic announces himself as French Open 2018 contender with thumping Fernando Verdasco win

Novak Djokovic celebrates beating Fernando Verdasco on Sunday - REUTERS

Novak Djokovic eased into the French Open quarter-finals on Sunday with a straight-sets win over Fernando Verdasco.

The 2016 Roland Garros champion is still not at his dynamic best following a long absence due to an elbow problem, but this was a commanding performance that served notice of Djokovic's potential to win the title next Sunday.

Djokovic took the first set, which lasted almost an hour, with a solitary break of serve.

He repeated the trick in the second, taking eight points in a row on the way, but not without complaining to the umpire about the slippery court.

Meanwhile, Verdasco had slipped off a trainer to reveal toes heavily covered in plasters while receiving treatment for a blister on the sole of his foot.

Djokovic in action against Verdasco at Roland Garros Credit: REUTERS

The Spaniard grimaced his way through the third set as Djokovic broke twice to run out a 6-3 6-4 6-2 winner.

Next up for Djokovic will be a quarter-final match on Tuesday against the world No. 72 Marco Cecchinato, who pulled off a shock four-sets win over the eighth seed David Goffin.

6:24PM

Novak motoring

We've been unsure as to how carried away we should be getting with Djokovic's form at Roland Garros so far, but that was comfortably his most convincing performance so far.

It also looks likely that Djokovic's quarter-final opponent will be the world No.72 Marco Cecchinato, who currently leads David Goffin by two sets to one. Djokovic would be the huge favourite to win that, and once in a semi-final he'd have a genuine shot at the title.

6:17PM

Game, set and match! Djokovic defeats Verdasco 6-3, 6-4, 6-2

Djokovic doesn't have it all his own way this game but a drive volley is just about good enough to take him to 40-30 and match point. A Verdasco backhand then sails long, and Djokovic is into his 12 French Open quarter-final after 2hr 25 min.

Djokovic will play either Marco Cecchinato or David Goffin in the last eight on Tuesday.

6:11PM

Djokovic* 6-3, 6-4, 5-2 Verdasco (*next server)

The end looks to be nigh for Verdasco at 15-30, but the Spaniard pulls out a few service bombs to hold to 30.

Djokovic will serve for a place in the quarter-finals.

6:08PM

Djokovic 6-3, 6-4, 5-1 Verdasco* (*next server)

Verdasco forces his way into the game with some huge forehand hitting for 15-30, but Djokovic slams the door shut with some penetrating hitting of his own.

Djokovic holds to 30 - Verdasco will serve to stay in the match.

6:04PM

Djokovic* 6-3, 6-4, 4-1 Verdasco (*next server) - Djokovic breaks

Well, that could be that. Djokovic forces a break point with more good length, and he takes it when Verdasco miscues a forehand well wide.

Djokovic potentially just a couple of games away from the quarter-final.

6:02PM

Djokovic 6-3, 6-4, 3-1 Verdasco* (*next server)

More chuntering from Verdasco to his box, this time with added gesticulating. After missing a forehand to give up the game to 30, he says "to win is impossible". Djokovic just keeps on finding enough depth from the baseline to allow Verdasco to beat himself.

5:55PM

Djokovic* 6-3, 6-4, 2-1 Verdasco (*next server)

Verdasco ends the run of three straight games against him with a hold to 15 as Djokovic swings a little wildly at a few returns.

5:52PM

Djokovic 6-3, 6-4, 2-0 Verdasco* (*next server) - Djokovic saves two break points and holds

He doesn't look to be moving all that freely, but Verdasco keeps on swinging and he earns himself a break point at 30-40 when Djokovic nets a backhand. Novak saves it with a clever backhand, and then does likewise when Verdasco forces a second moments later. Djokovic eventually holds. Verdasco smiles ruefully.

How much does Verdasco have left?

5:47PM

Djokovic* 6-3, 6-4, 1-0 Verdasco (*next server)

I'm pretty sure the last time Djokovic lost from two sets up was the 2010 French Open quarter-final against Jurgen Melzer. Is Verdasco about to embark on a similarly epic comeback? Er, probably not. He sends a backhand wide when down 30-40 to hand Djokovic the break at the start of the third set.

5:38PM

Djokovic 6-3, 6-4 Verdasco* (*next server) - Second set Djokovic

Not easy for Djokovic to have to wait for that extended period before trying to serve out this set. But he serves beautifully to build a 40-0 lead and three set points. A brilliant inside-out forehand winner follows, and Djokovic serves out the second set to love.

Novak a set away from a place in the quarter-finals. His opponent there could be the unseeded Italian Marco Cecchinato who is up a break on David Goffin in the third set after the pair split the first two.

5:35PM

Delay

It's a pretty lengthy time-out. Djokovic is annoyed at himself for not closing out the set against a clearly ailing and immobile opponent.

Novak has been out ready to serve for a few minutes, and finally Verdasco limps to the line to resume this second set.

5:32PM

Djokovic* 6-3, 5-4 Verdasco (*next server) - Verdasco saves a set point and holds

Verdasco throws caution to the wind with a swinging second serve at 30-30 that flies past Djokovic for 40-30. But Djokovic comes roaring back on the next two points, flicking away a forehand pass to earn himself a set point. Can he take it? No, he makes a very uncharacteristic backhand error with the whole of the deuce court open in front of him. Djokovic has his head in his hands after that. After a few more deuces, Verdasco eventually digs out the hold - Djokovic will now serve for a two-sets lead. Will he be made to pay for that missed backhand at set point?

Verdasco is having a medical time out for a foot injury.

5:23PM

Djokovic 6-3, 5-3 Verdasco* (*next server)

Excellent, pinging serves from Djokovic take him to his first love hold of the match. Verdasco suddenly looks a broken man again. He may be 34 but he has the mood swings of a 14 year old.

Verdasco will serve to stay in the first set.

5:21PM

Djokovic* 6-3, 4-3 Verdasco (*next server) - Djokovic breaks

And wouldn't you just know it, no sooner has Verdasco broken for the first time in the match than he is broken to love himself. A furious Verdasco can barely believe it, smashing his racket after being outdone by an excellent Djokovic return whne down 0-40.

The pendulum swings back in Djokovic's favour, and this all happens of course after I'd said the match had finally settled down!

5:17PM

Djokovic 6-3, 3-3 Verdasco* (*next server) - Verdasco breaks back

Oh dear, Djokovic is in trouble down 0-30 after making a mess of a backhand volley. Novak then nets an attempted forehand, and Verdasco has three break back points at 0-40. He only needs one as Djokovic nets another volley! We're back on serve, and would you believe both men have won the identical number of points so far this match.

5:11PM

Djokovic* 6-3, 3-2 Verdasco (*next server)

The match has settled down a touch after that arm-wrestle of a first set. Verdasco holds to 15, and is trying to gee himself up as he skips to the chair for the change of ends. Djokovic still up a break in this second set.

5:08PM

Djokovic 6-3, 3-1 Verdasco* (*next server)

Djokovic shaky on the overhead again but he gets away with it and eventually holds to 30 when Verdasco drags a forehand wide.

Verdasco, in a strangely sultry looking way, wags his finger at the his box after a dodgy bounce flummoxes him at 30-30.

5:02PM

Djokovic* 6-3, 2-1 Verdasco (*next server)

Better from Verdasco this game, as he swats away a forehand winner to complete a much-needed hold to 15. Both players are unhappy about the state of the court which they feel is drying out.

4:59PM

Djokovic 6-3, 2-0 Verdasco* (*next server)

As I said before the match, Verdasco's on-court mood swings can make Andy Murray look Bjorn Borg. The Spaniard is muttering at himself and anyone who will listen after losing a third straight game with a missed forehand.

4:56PM

Djokovic* 6-3, 1-0 Verdasco (*next server) - Djokovic breaks

Verdasco is teetering on the brink here, berating himself and his box after missing a forehand to drop his serve having missed a game point up 40-30. Djokovic despite the break looks equally annoyed and is having a go at the umpire at the change of ends. Not sure what that was about but it seems to be to do with the state of the court. "It doesn't matter what the players say," he says, angrily.

It's getting tetchy on Chatrier.

4:47PM

Djokovic 6-3 Verdasco* (*next server) - First set Djokovic

Verdasco, known for his self-loathing on court, starts chirping at himself for the first time today after missing an easy forehand to go down 15-0. Moments later his mood is soured further as Djokovic serves out the set with a hold to 15 after Verdasco nets a backhand.

Fifty-six minutes played and Djokovic is a set to the good.

4:43PM

Djokovic* 5-3 Verdasco (*next server)

Verdasco holds to love. Djokovic will serve for the first set.

4:41PM

Djokovic 5-2 Verdasco* (*next server)

Verdasco is wearing the look of a man who's just been told his flight has been cancelled and he'll have to stay overnight. The Spaniard is sniffing the break back at 30-30 but a Djokovic second serve lands plum on the line and kicks out of his reach. Djokovic completes the hold moments later, and Verdasco will serve to stay in the first set.

4:35PM

Djokovic* 4-2 Verdasco (*next server)

A quick game at last as Verdasco holds to love. Djokovic annoyed at himself for a couple of loose forehands.

4:31PM

Djokovic 4-1 Verdasco* (*next server)

Djokovic makes a mess of another smash to go down 0-15 (is there a worse smasher in the upper echelons of the men's game?) but he eventually holds to 30 after Verdasco makes a string of errors from 15-30 up.

Three games in a row for Djokovic. Verdasco is bossing a lot of the points, but he can't consistently breach his opponent's defences.

4:26PM

Djokovic* 3-1 Verdasco (*next server) - Djokovic breaks

Verdasco looks to be on his way to a blessedly straightforward hold at 40-15, but Djokovic comes up with two sublime winners - one off either wing - to get us back to deuce. Verdasco then makes two forehand errors - the first a dreadful drop shot - and Djokovic has the break.

4:21PM

Djokovic 2-1 Verdasco* (*next server) - Djokovic saves two break points and holds

Another marathon game sees Verdasco force two break points that he can't convert. Djokovic saves the first with a flicked backhand down the line, before Verdasco makes a horrible mess of a forehand with the open court at his mercy. On his sixth game point, Djokovic finally holds on, having hit a dreadful smash at 40-30 and two missed forehands when up advantage. Verdasco is again a curious mixture of winners and wild misses.

We've been playing 29 minutes and completed just three games! Dominic Thiem took less time to win the first set against Kei Nishikori earlier.

4:07PM

Djokovic* 1-1 Verdasco (*next server) - Verdasco saves four break points and holds

It looks as though Djokovic is going to try and test Verdasco's patience by looping balls up high to the Spaniard's backhand. The tactic works well enough to force four (non-consecutive) break points but Verdasco just clings on after a lengthy game that could be a sign of things to come. A mixed bag of errors and winners from both players that game.

The first two games have taken 16 minutes.

3:55PM

Djokovic 1-0 Verdasco* (*next server)

High-quality start from both players. Djokovic maneuvers his man all around the court to get to 40-15, before Verdasco bites back with some punishing forehand hitting to get us back to deuce. Djokovic eventually holds after a couple of Verdasco errors.

3:50PM

Ready? Play

Djokovic serving first to get us under way.

The winner of this will play the winner of the Goffin v Cecchinato, which is just starting over on Lenglen.

3:43PM

On they come

The players take to the court, with warm applause for both Djokovic and Verdasco. It's a sunny, clear afternoon in Paris.

Djokovic is lunging as the coin toss takes place.

3:39PM

What chance Fernando?

As I said below I think Djokovic will get through this in four, but Verdasco certainly has a big enough game to unsettle the 2016 champion.

The decisive factors could be whether Verdasco can put all those defeats against Djokovic out of his head, and whether he can remain positive if things go against him. Verdasco has a habit of berating himself to such an extent that he makes Andy Murray look like an oasis of calm.

3:27PM

Next up

Sloane Stephens has just eviscerated the 25th seed Anett Kontaveit 6-2, 6-0 (Stephens has to be in with a very big chance of winning the title here) so on court in the next few minutes will be Novak Djokovic and Fernando Verdasco.

3:13PM

Preamble

You know those things or people that stir really horrible memories in you, and you'd rather just avoid them? Well, spare a thought for Spain's Fernando Verdasco, who today faces off against Novak Djokovic in the fourth round of the French Open.

That's the same Djokovic who saved five (FIVE) match points against Verdasco in the Qatar Open semi-final last January. Verdasco looked shell-shocked at the time and was still reeling when he and Djokovic met just a couple of weeks later at the Australian Open for a first round match that the Serb won in straight sets.

And to make Verdasco's recent memories just a little more unpleasant, Djokovic has won the last five meetings between the two, and leads the overall head-to-head 10-4.

Verdasco is a terrific shotmaker, good enough to blow anyone off court on his day, but he also has a short fuse and against someone who keeps getting the ball back into play (sound like anyone?) can easily lose his cool. Not for nothing did Nick Kyrgios recently call Verdasco "the saltiest dude" (i.e grumpy) in an entertaining Twitter dispute.

Still, none of this is to say that Verdasco doesn't have a chance this afternoon. Of course he does, especially as he comes fresh from knocking out the No. 4 seed Grigor Dimitrov in straight sets.

Verdasco's chances are also helped by the fact that his opponent has remained far from his best level during the first few rounds at Roland Garros. Roberto Bautista Agut in particular pushed Djokovic so hard in the third round on Friday that he smashed his racket to smithereens during the second set tie-break. In fact Djokovic's general mood in that match rivalled even Verdaso for 'saltiness'.

After edging out Bautista Agut in nearly four hours, Djokovic said of his racket smash: “I'm not proud of doing that, to be honest.

“But it happens. At times in my career, when I would scream or throw a racket, it would wake me up and help to free myself from that pressure that is just building throughout the match. But there are times when it doesn't help. So it's really hard to say what's the right thing to do.”

It's anyone's guess what sort of mood Djokovic will be in today, but I'm expecting him to get the win in four sets.

The players will take to the court after the conclusion of the Anett Kontaveit v Sloane Stephens match. Stephens currently leads 6-2, 2-0 so we could be seeing Djokovic and Verdasco pretty soon.