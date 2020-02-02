Novak Djokovic vs Dominic Thiem, Australian Open 2020 final: live score and latest updates

Dominic Thiem tries to keep his focus during the fourth set - AFP

Novak Djokovic bidding for record-extending eighth title in Melbourne

Winner to receive £2.2m, runner-up £1.1m

11:56AM

Djokovic 6-4, 4-6, 2-6, 6-3 Thiem* (*denotes next server)

Djokovic looking composed and confidence, puffing out his chest as he lines up his next service motion. How quickly the momentum has shifted from the third to the fourth set. Three set points now for the seven-times champion here. He just needs one. An ace. DJOKOVIC WINS FOURTH SET TO LEVEL FINAL AT TWO SETS EACH

11:54AM

Djokovic* 6-4, 4-6, 2-6, 5-3 Thiem (*denotes next server)

Thiem misses a regulation volley at the net and then is on the backfoot at a ripped service return from Djokovic. Danger here at 15-30 on the Austrian's serve. Again, Thiem throws in another double. Arriving at another key moment to hand Djokovic two break points. Thiem saves the first by rushing the net and dispatching a winner. How's his nerve now? Not good, he over-shoots a forehand. DJOKOVIC BREAKS.

11:49AM

Djokovic 6-4, 4-6, 2-6, 4-3 Thiem* (*denotes next server)

Match now over three hours long as Djokovic continues to serve well again. He holds to 15 to edge in front again this set.

11:47AM

Djokovic* 6-4, 4-6, 2-6, 3-3 Thiem (*denotes next server)

Anxious moments now at 30-all but Thiem pulls out a big first serve to advance to game point. Both men keeping the ball so low with a series of slices. Thiem tries to lift one down the line but finds the net for deuce. It's a delicious exchange during the next point, again both players producing their best games before Thiem executes an overhead winner. He's rushing the net during the next point, but Djokovic isn't able to lift a reply back from behind the baseline. A great level from both again.

11:41AM

Djokovic 6-4, 4-6, 2-6, 3-2 Thiem* (*denotes next server)

Djokovic seemingly energised now, striking cleanly and finding those first serves again. Shows great determination at three game points with Thiem all over him at the net. Djokovic hangs in the point and finally beats his rival with a backhand winner. Momentum slowly creeping back toward the Serbian.

11:37AM

Djokovic* 6-4, 4-6, 2-6, 2-2 Thiem (*denotes next server)

Thiem demonstrating an array of his skills now during a lengthy rally for 40-15. Strong at the net, dominant at the net and fluid movement around the court. He holds to 15.

Thiem stays focused as he targets his first grand slam Credit: Rex

11:33AM

Djokovic 6-4, 4-6, 2-6, 2-1 Thiem* (*denotes next server)

Thiem now with an opening at the start of the fourth set at 30-40. The Austria has sustained his focus, not allowing Djokovic's lack of energy or mysterious ailment throw his own concentration. Djokovic saves the break with clever play at the net and gets a slice of luck when a return clips the tape and lands dead in Thiem's half.

Since the start of the 4th, Novak flattens his shots. It is a good option because he needs to hurt his opponent more than he is been doing so far. The only problem is that he lost confidence in his game and taking more risks in that configuration is not ideal. — Patrick Mouratoglou (@pmouratoglou) February 2, 2020

11:28AM

Djokovic* 6-4, 4-6, 2-6, 1-1 Thiem (*denotes next server)

Crafty from Djokovic at 0-30 down as a well-timed sliced backhand catches Thiem cold on the baseline. It's the only point the Serbian gets on the board this game. An outswinging ace, Thiem's ninth ace, ensures a comfortable hold.

11:24AM

Djokovic 6-4, 4-6, 2-6, 1-0 Thiem* (*denotes next server)

Djokovic left the court again at the end of that third set. His camp trying to lift his mood as he shapes to serve at the start of the fourth. The Serbian staying on his toes, trying to get the energy flowing through his limbs again. His focus appears to be back. But a tame reply allows Thiem to step in and punch home a winner. Djokovic shakes his head. That was too easy. He moves well on the next point, shifting Thiem side-to-side and then holds.

11:15AM

Djokovic* 6-4, 4-6, 2-6 Thiem (*denotes next server)

Thiem blowing hard after charging the net to finish a point against Djokovic. The seven-times champion gives his racket a thorough look over after drifting a groundstroke long but is relieved to see Thiem fire his own forehand long for 30-all. Thiem starts positive, drifting a winner into the corner for a first set point. Adrenaline gets the better of him and he drills a reply into the middle. He brings up a second with dominant play again. But then double faults at the worst possible time - and not for the first time either. A third comes and goes as Djokovic leaps and makes a service return. After six and a half minutes this game, Djokovic has break point. Strong serving now from Thiem. A slicing exchange ends in Thiem's favour for set point No 4 and finally, finally he moves in front this final with Djokovic dumps a reply into the middle. THIEM WINS THIRD SET TO TAKE TWO SETS TO ONE LEAD.

Djokovic feeling the strain against Thiem Credit: AFP

11:04AM

Djokovic 6-4, 4-6, 2-5 Thiem* (*denotes next server)

No clear signs of Djokovic being hampered by injury as he races through his own service game. A seventh ace moves him to two game points and he wraps up another comfortable hold with a drilled backhand winner. Thiem will return serving for the third set.

Djokovic is seen by the doctor during the changeover Credit: AP

11:02AM

Djokovic* 6-4, 4-6, 1-5 Thiem (*denotes next server)

Djokovic has the medics on during the changeover. Unclear as to why, his legs are said to be feeling the strain, but overall he's spent less time on court than Thiem this past fortnight.

Back to the action, and impressive play from Thiem as he holds to love.

10:58AM

Djokovic 6-4, 4-6, 1-4 Thiem* (*denotes next server)

Thiem seemingly happy to take the foot off the gas this game and save some energy for his own service game. A great serve-volley for 40-15 backed up with a backhand winner down the line with lift Djokovic's confidence.

#Thiem fully in control of this match now. #Djokovic very flat and passive. He'll need to dig deep and change things up to stay in this. #AusOpen — Pat Cash (@TheRealPatCash) February 2, 2020

10:56AM

Djokovic* 6-4, 4-6, 0-4 Thiem (*denotes next server)

Djokovic takes on the umpire again as he challenges a ball which was called out. He's right to challenge. The point is replayed but only after Thiem takes a second to dispatch of a bug on the baseline. Danger on Thiem's serve now at 15-30 after his third double of the match. He digs deep, making Djokovic play one more shot and it pays off. Great defensive work from Thiem during next point, cemented to baseline with Djokovic imposing himself at the net he executes a delightful lob. He wraps up the game with an ace. Great composure to keep his head while Djokovic is all at sea.

10:49AM

Djokovic 6-4, 4-6, 0-3 Thiem* (*denotes next server)

So flat from Djokovic now. Five double faults for the match. He gifts Thiem a 0-30 lead with two hours now on the clock. Both men striking the ball so hard now. Thiem stands his ground and lets rip with a backhand winner which this time does land inside the line. It brings up two break points. Thiem is almost standing alongside the line judges as he lobs returns from far behind the baseline but can't sustain his defensive job. He still has one break point left. This time he makes it when Djokovic's reply clips the tape but lands in his half. THIEM BREAKS.

10:44AM

Djokovic* 6-4, 4-6, 0-2 Thiem (*denotes next server)

Good response from Thiem to draw level from 0-30 down. But finally a drop shot from Djokovic comes off. Thiem sprints and makes the reply, but Djokovic sweeps up at the net. Break point now. Thiem making Djokovic working hard on the baseline. The Serbian is at full stretch trying to make one retrieve but it doesn't have the power. Thiem still the aggressor, wins three straight points for a big hold.

10:38AM

Djokovic 6-4, 4-6, 0-1 Thiem* (*denotes next server)

Djokovic left the court at the end of that second set, to change his shirt and no doubt trying to calm himself down. If he gets another time violation warning from the umpire, he'll only have a first serve from there on.

His concentration is still thrown as he serves to open the third set. Thiem misses a chance for 0-30 lead as he pushes long during a long rally. But then he takes advantage of a slight slip up from Djokovic on the baseline to engineer the space for a volleyed winner to draw level at 30-all.

Great work from Thiem during the next rally, he goes down the line and it's too good for Djokovic. Break point at the start of the third. Djokovic misses a first serve. It's been blowing hot and cold since the first set. Thiem gives Djokovic a massive let off when he misses a straight forward volley at the net. The Austrian need not worry, he has a second break point and this one he makes as Djokovic pushes into the tramlines. Poor from Djokovic. THIEM BREAKS.

10:28AM

Djokovic* 6-4, 4-6 Thiem (*denotes next server)

Thiem keeps his head, maintains his focus while Djokovic is rattled. Deep hitting still and it's clinical. He races to three set points. Djokovic makes a great return to save the first. But then sends a backhand well wide. THIEM WINS SECOND SET TO LEVEL FINAL AT ONE SET APIECE

Djokovic has a word with the umpire Credit: AFP

10:25AM

Djokovic 6-4, 4-5 Thiem* (*denotes next server)

Thiem bows his head after pushing a groundstroke wide after baseline duel part XXXV, a rally tallying 29 strokes.

A third double from Djokovic hands Thiem an opening now at 15-30. Djokovic is handed a first time violation warning for going over his 25 seconds of service time. There are murmurs and groans from the crowd. It doesn't upset his rhythm, he sends down a first serve but it's his drop shot which proves his undoing again. Two break points for Thiem now. The Serbian is handed another time violation warning for not getting close to making his serve. This time Djokovic is affected and he hands Thiem the break. He retreats to his chair muttering something towards the umpire. We're told he said 'you made yourself famous, well done'. THIEM BREAKS.

10:18AM

Djokovic* 6-4, 4-4 Thiem (*denotes next server)

Thiem loses a challenge to slip 15-30 behind but then mixes things up beautifully with a well-executed and disguised drop shot which draws applause from Djokovic at the opposite end.

From the delicate to the destructive now as Thiem wallops a forehand into the corner for game point. The power can get the better of him, over-shooting a forehand, allowing Djokovic back at deuce. And danger again when Thiem dumps a backhand into the middle. Djokovic has converted two of five break points so far. He makes it count again as another backhand from Thiem loops long. DJOKOVIC BREAKS BACK.

10:11AM

Djokovic 6-4, 3-4 Thiem* (*denotes next server)

Djokovic back in the zone this service game. He races through to 40-0 before a backhand error puts Thiem on the board. He closes the door with a forehand winner into the corner. Strong hold.

The sun sets on Rod Laver Arena for final time this fortnight Credit: Reuters

10:09AM

Djokovic* 6-4, 2-4 Thiem (*denotes next server)

Forceful from Thiem as he drills a smash home for 30-15 but then misses another backhand down the line. It's usually a trusty weapon for him but he strikes long and allows Djokovic a chance now at 30-all. Thiem struggling on the big points too. A second double gifts Djokovic break point. Boom. Thiem responds with a blistering forehand crosscourt winner. He backs it up with a solid first serve out wide. Game point now. He slices and dices and draws Djokovic to strike into the tape. A key hold.

10:02AM

Djokovic 6-4, 2-3 Thiem* (*denotes next server)

Djokovic being pulled side-to-side but is able to work the angles and makes Thiem play one more shot. A steadier service game as he shakes off his irritations and focuses again. He holds to 15.

Djokovic takes a sip of his drink while he readies himself for the next game Credit: Rex

9:59AM

Djokovic* 6-4, 1-3 Thiem (*denotes next server)

Loose now from Djokovic and Thiem doesn't need a second invitation to exert his dominance. A half-hearted drop shot is mopped up by Thiem who races to 40-0. Thiem sends a backhand wide but then gets a lucky break when another drop shot from Djokovic lands out by slightest of margins. Three straight games for Thiem.

9:54AM

Djokovic 6-4, 1-2 Thiem* (*denotes next server)

Djokovic looks agitated now as he watches a backhand winner from Thiem fly past him. He shrugs his shoulders and looks over to his corner. He reacts in perfect fashion, stepping in dispatching a forehand winner for 30-all. A first double fault from Djokovic hands Thiem his first break point of the second set. He misses a first serve. But Thiem goes for broke during the next rally, flying a backhand well wide and he places a hand over his eyes in disappointment. A moment missed there. Not to worry, he has another break point in a flash. The camera pans to Djokovic coach Goran Ivanisevic who looks concerned in his corner. Djokovic keeps battling, saves another break with a serve and steps in to punch home a swinging forehand. More trouble as Djokovic dumps a groundstroke into the tramlines. The Serbian smiles this time. He's making life hard for himself now. Double fault from Djokovic now and Thiem has in front this set. THIEM BREAKS.

9:47AM

Djokovic* 6-4, 1-1 Thiem (*denotes next server)

Incredible rally to open this game. Both men toe-to-toe at the net with drop shots at an acute angle before slogging it out on the baseline and Thiem ending up forcing Djokovic to pull a reply wide. Fantastic fight from the fifth seed. Thiem powers down ace No 6 down the T for a love hold of his own.

9:43AM

Djokovic 6-4, 1-0 Thiem* (*denotes next server)

Now Thiem tries the hot-dog between the legs shot as Djokovic toys with his rival, drawing him to net and sending him back to the baseline. Despite the Austrian's best efforts he can't convert. Djokovic stepping it up at the start here, racing to 40-0 with a backhand winner down the line. He holds to love.

Thiem reacts after losing the first set Credit: AFP

9:39AM

Djokovic* 6-4 Thiem (*denotes next server)

Errors creeping in now for Thiem. He lets out a loud groan at one missed backhand down the line. He's given a let off when Djokovic pushes long a second serve for 15-30, and is level with a powerful smash at the net. A serve out wide allowed Thiem the space to drill a forehand down the line, but his timing is completely off and he hands Djokovic break point and indeed set point at 30-40. Thiem shows nerves of steel to keep Djokovic stretching and retrieving and forcing the Serbian to go long. Superb deep hitting from Thiem brings up game point now much to Djokovic's dismay. The reigning champ keeps hanging around, drawing errors from Thiem to bring up set point No 2. And a double fault, his first of the match, hands Djokovic the opening set. DJOKOVIC BREAKS TO WIN FIRST SET.

9:30AM

Djokovic 5-4 Thiem* (*denotes next server)

It's great viewing now, both men playing cat and mouse from the baseline, waiting for the moment to step into the court. Djokovic makes his chance count, stepping in and then retrieving to the baseline and smashing an overhead winner into the corner.

The Serbian is angered during the next rally when a shout out from the crowd disrupts his focus, although it doesn't stop him winning the point. Djokovic using his annoyance to good effect now, edging to 40-15 and then game.

This match was giving off strong 2019 final vibes after that fast start from Djokovic.



Then I checked the stats.



Djokovic has hit 11 unforced errors in 7 games today.



He only hit 9 in 3 sets against Nadal. He was *that* good. #AusOpen











— The Tennis Podcast (@TennisPodcast) February 2, 2020

9:26AM

Djokovic* 4-4 Thiem (*denotes next server)

Great confidence again from Thiem after that break. A booming ace out wide takes him to 30-15 but Djokovic seizes his moment to step in to a slice and float a delightful forehand winner crosscourt. And there's danger now when Thiem pushes a forehand well wide. Break point Djokovic again. Thiem rises to the occasion, rushing in to smash a winner into the corner. Danger averted. And he stays on the frontfoot, patrolling at the net again and smashes another overhead to contain Djokovic. We're all level this set.

9:20AM

Djokovic 4-3 Thiem* (*denotes next server)

Thiem finally nudges to 15-30 off the Djokovic serve for the first time. And wait, the Austrian outlasts Djokovic in one gruelling baseline duel and works enough space to execute a winner. Two break points. And he only needs one. Djokovic dumps a backhand into the line. Who saw that game coming? Djokovic had only dropped three points off his serve but throws in an error-strewn and nervy game. THIEM BREAKS.

9:16AM

Djokovic* 4-2 Thiem (*denotes next server)

Thiem trying to go for the corners with his groundstrokes now instead of powering through the middle. It gives Djokovic more to think about and draws a couple of errors for 30-0.

An ace down the T will help his confidence too. In a flash, Djokovic makes the Austrian feel the heat, coming back to 40-30 and then pushing Thiem out wide and unable to retrieve a forehand. From a position of strength at 40-0, Thiem is pegged back to deuce. A serve-volley moves Thiem closer to game point again but Djokovic masters his rival at the net again. A fourth ace of the match for the fifth seed keeps up his fight. He's finally over the line this game.

9:08AM

Djokovic 4-1 Thiem* (*denotes next server)

The great and the good of Australian cricket are present on Rod Laver as the camera pans to Shane Warne in the crowd. Ricky Ponting too is among those too following Djokovic's almost flawless start to the final. At three game points, Djokovic sends a forehand long but then makes amends with a perfectly executed backhand into the corner.

9:05AM

Djokovic* 3-1 Thiem (*denotes next server)

Djokovic shows he is human by plopping a drop shot into the middle. He allows himself a wry smile. He's so confident, so relaxed out there. A roar rings round Rod Laver as Thiem edges to 30-15, the neutrals out there want to see a contest. Djokovic pushes a forehand wide as Thiem advances to game point at 40-30, but he's having to work mightily hard for every point.

Thiem stays strong at deuce, going for a lob with Djokovic guarding the net. The Serbian scampers to the baseline, attempts the hot-dog but Thiem mops up at the net. Great resolve from Thiem now as he sees out the game. He's on the board this final.

Dominic Thiem has held serve, which seems like scaling Everest at this stage — Christopher Clarey (@christophclarey) February 2, 2020

8:59AM

Djokovic 3-0 Thiem* (*denotes next server)

Quick thinking of Djokovic as he steps in and dinks a delightful drop shot over the next and the Serbian is motoring at the start of this final.

He misses his mark with a backhand down the line but it's the only point he allows the Austria.

8:56AM

Djokovic* 2-0 Thiem (*denotes next server)

Serbian fans making plenty of noise as both men switch sides. Chants of 'Novak, Novak, Novak' bellowing around Rod Laver Arena. He's never had so much love on one tennis court. Strong serving from Thiem for 30-0 before the longest rally of the final so far sees Thiem blink first and he pushes a backhand into the middle.

Deep hitting comes to Thiem's aid during the next point but Djokovic hangs around for 40-30 when he jumps into a slower second serve and draws the error from Thiem's forehand.

Another over-shot forehand allows Djokovic to force deuce. Thiem sends down his first ace of the match but is then sent left and right across the baseline by Djokovic as the Serbian works his magic for a second deuce.

A great exchange of the net sees Thiem flick a reply into the middle and it's Djokovic who has a first break point. Djokovic is making Thiem work so hard for every point, stretching him, moving him and getting the better of him so far. DJOKOVIC BREAKS.

8:48AM

Djokovic 1-0 Thiem* (*denotes next server)

The seven-times champion in Melbourne opens proceedings and steadily moves to 30-0. The first rally going the Serbian's way when Thiem over-shoots a forehand. Djokovic fluffs his lines at the net, pushing a volley into the middle to hand Thiem a free point. But a first ace takes him to game point. And he backs it up with ace No 2.

8:42AM

No 1 ranking up for grabs

Djokovic will climb back to the top of the rankings, unseating Rafa Nadal, if he wins an eighth title here.

Thiem, meanwhile, would move up to a career high of world No 3 if he lands a maiden major today.

8:39AM

The players enter the stage

Thiem heads down the tunnel first with a smiling and extremely calm-looking Djokovic following behind. Thiem enters the Rod Laver Arena and lifts his right arm to the crowd. The seven-times champion follows a minute later. He receives the bigger cheer. He has plenty of Serbian support - and neutral support for that matter - inside the arena. The Serbian contingency are out in force outside the main show court too.

���� Just look at all the Serbian fans outside Rod Laver Arena! ����#AusOpen | @DjokerNolepic.twitter.com/FXWqERV3dF — ATP Tour (@atptour) February 2, 2020

8:28AM

The great man has his say

I'm going with @DjokerNole to win tonight, but he will have his hands full. Dominic Thiem is a genuine contender, every part of his game is in great shape. Novak in 4 hard fought sets to achieve an amazing 8th Australian singles crown. �� — Rod Laver (@rodlaver) February 2, 2020

8:17AM

No more Mr Nice Guy

Ahead of today's final, our tennis correspondent Simon Briggs looks how Thiem can get under Djokovic's skin.

Thiem has long been renowned as one of the nicest men in the locker-room, but recent events are beginning to show a ruthless side. Now coached by Chile’s Nicolas Massu, he enjoyed his best hard-court season last year, winning his first Masters 1000 title in Indian Wells and reaching the final of November’s ATP Finals. His victory over Djokovic at London’s O2 Arena must provide a template for Sunday’s final. The way Thiem played that day is known to tennis nerds as “treeing” – a verb defined as the act of hitting every ball as hard as you can, and still seeing almost every shot find its mark.

Read the full article.

8:04AM

British success in Australia

Despite the poor showing of the Brits in the men's and women's singles draw in Australia, there has been success in the doubles.

Joe Salisbury claimed his first grand slam title this morning, alongside American Rajeev Ram in the men's doubles.

Salisbury and Ram were favourites against Australian wild cards Max Purcell and Luke Saville and lived up to their billing with a 6-4, 6-2 victory.

Salisbury and Ram, who qualified for the ATP Finals together for the first time last November, will lift them to four and five in the world rankings, respectively.

The Briton's title triumph follows the success of Jordanne Whiley, who on Friday claimed her first grand slam since becoming a mum with victory in the wheelchair women's doubles title alongside Japan's Yui Kamiji.

Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram celebrate their men's doubles triumph Credit: Getty Images

7:40AM

Can Thiem end Djokovic's dominance?

Morning all. While Rafa Nadal has long been dubbed the King of Clay, it would be fair to say that Novak Djokovic would be worthy of a royal title of his own, take a bow King of the Rod Laver Arena.

Such has been his dominance on the hard-courts in Melbourne, a winner of seven titles at the opening slam nonetheless, you feel for the fifth-seeded Dominic Thiem even before the Austrian has struck a ball in his third grand slam final but first in Australia.

Djokovic has never lost in the last four or final of the Australian Open, winning his first Norman Brookes Challenge Cup back in 2008 with victory over the unseeded Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, to his most recent last year when he wiped the floor with Nadal dropping just eight games.

The number two seed also heads into today's showpiece knowing he has not lost a grand slam final in more than three years. His last loss coming to Stan Wawrinka at the 2016 US Open final when there were doubts over his fitness following a wristy injury, and the added concern of ongoing and unspecified 'personal issues'.

Since then, the 32-year-old has won four more majors in that time, Wimbledon (2018, 2019), the US Open in 2018 and last year's Aussie Open to move his overall tally to 16, three short of Roger Federer.

Yet, there is hope for Thiem. In fact, of all the players in the opposing half, the 26-year-old is best placed to give the King of Rod Laver Arena an uncomfortable ride.

Although Djokovic leads their head-to-head battle, winning six of their 10 encounters, Thiem has won four of their last five contests since 2017, including coming from a set and 4-1 down in the deciding tiebreak to beat the Serbian over three sets at the World Tour Finals in London last November.

Thiem will also not be overawed by the occasion, this being his third grand slam showpiece after falling at the hurdle successive years against Nadal in Paris in 2018 and 2019. You do, though, get the sense he's already feeling a touch of 'why me', facing the daunting proposition of ending Djokovic's long-time love affair with the Australian hard courts.

If Thiem can dethrone Djokovic, he will become the first man born in the 1990s to win a major, and the first new grand slam men's singles champion since Marin Cilic won the US Open in 2014. No pressure Dominic.