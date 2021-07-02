Novak Djokovic sees off spirited Denis Kudla in straight sets to advance to round four - PAUL CHILDS /REUTERS

The Novak Djokovic juggernaut rolls on towards a potential record-equalling 20th grand-slam title, but the Serbian will likely not look back on this straight-sets win with much fondness.

Given his third-round opponent, America’s Denis Kudla, had managed no more than two breaks of serve in their previous two meetings - both facile straight-sets victories for Djokovic - it is credit to the world No 114 that this was not the routine walkover many had expected.

On more than one occasion during his 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (9-7) third-round win, Djokovic was rattled. So much so that at one point he unleashed.

Already firmly in charge of the second set, the double reigning champion celebrated winning an innocuous point by delivering a bunch of furious fist pumps to accompany an aggressive bellow directed towards a Court One crowd that had warmed to the American underdog early on.

Sure, they wanted to see a competitive match and not the three-set victory that would prevail. But it was indicative of the British crowd’s continued attitude towards Djokovic: respect and admiration, rather than love and devotion. It looked as though this time he had had enough.

The much-adored Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, the two men in Djokovic’s sights with just one more grand-slam win than him to their names, do not receive this sort of treatment, so why him?

“I have to give him credit for playing really well,” said Djokovic on court afterwards. “At the beginning of the third set it was really close.

“He’s a great guy on and off the court. I wish him all the best. He’s played a great three sets today.

“He was a bit unlucky in the tie-break for the third set. He was in front for a lot of it but I somehow found a way to win.”

Story continues

Novak Djokovic sees off spirited Denis Kudla in straight sets to advance to round four - GLYN KIRK /AFP

For close to half an hour at the outset it had been difficult to tell which of these two men had won seven of the last 11 grand-slam titles, and which had only once in his career reached the fourth round.

Known as something of a grass-court specialist - although such a title is relative to the lack of success he has achieved in the rest of his career - Kudla brought the crowd on side in a thrilling start, which saw him match his illustrious opponent blow for blow, smiling as he interacted with the spectators.

The champion prevailed at the crunch moment when locked together at 4-4 in the opening set and brushed aside a Kudla break of serve early in the second, but the drama was not over.

Dragged into a third-set tie-break, Djokovic began with a barely believable back-to-back double-fault before his remarkable ability to stay in points saved the day with a series of gravity-defying returns. Chile’s 17th seed Cristian Garin awaits in the fourth round.

The first time these two men met, at Wimbledon two years ago, the American said he suspected his “worst nightmare was going to happen” upon finding himself 5-0 down in no time at all and was promptly brushed aside in 93 minutes.

If Djokovic does go on to lift the trophy for a sixth time next weekend, Kudla can be proud of the small part he played in attempting to halt that title run.

04:59 PM

Djokovic speaks

On the match...

This for me is the biggest tennis tournament in the world. I have to give credit to Denis, particularly in the beginning. In the third set it was very close...He's played a great three sets today and was a bit unlucky in the tie break, but I found a way to win

On his desire to be the best...

A part of it is genes, the way I grew up in difficult times in the 90s during my country, failure was never an option for me or my family. Those times strengthened by character. Part of it also comes from upbringing in the mountains, I spent a lot of time with wolves and this is my wolf energy

On his records...

I have a holisitc approach to life, everything I do on and off the court affects my performance...I don't count every record, that's the job of my team. I just try to be in the moment and focus on every match as it comes

04:53 PM

DJOKOVIC WINS THE MATCH 6-4, 6-3, 7-6!

Kudla gets himself a mini-break and races into a 3-0 lead after a Djokovic double-fault. A poor drop shot allows Djokovic to claim one of those two broken points back. Djokovic goes into the change of ends 4-2 down.

He holds the next point, before breaking twice thanks to two Kudla unforced errors. Djokovic has the chance to serve for the match, but Kudla responds well to win the first Djokovic service point. Djokovic wins the second, giving himself one match point. Kudla survives and we change ends again at 6-6.

A booming serve allows Kudla to get a set point, but Djokovic responds in kind with two of his own to get his second match point. This time he capitalises in a remarkable point. Kudla threw the kitchen sink at him, but some wonderful defence from the Serb hands him another straight sets win. On he marches to round 4.

04:40 PM

Djokovic 6-4, 6-3, 6-6 Kudla* (*denotes next server)

Which he does with aplomb. After an early unforced error, the world no.1 unleashes a barrage of forehands for which Kudla has no answer and we are heading to a third set tiebreak.

04:36 PM

Djokovic* 6-4, 6-3, 5-6 Kudla (*denotes next server)

Kudla responds with some powerful serves of his own and gives himself an early lead in the game. He then rushes a forehand, trying to force a winner, offering Djokovic a way back into this key game.

But Kudla closes that cracked open window and Djokovic will have to serve to get to a tie break.

04:33 PM

Djokovic 6-4, 6-3, 5-5 Kudla* (*denotes next server)

Ice-cold Djokovic holds to love with some big second serves, not much Kudla could do there.

04:30 PM

Djokovic* 6-4, 6-3, 4-5 Kudla (*denotes next server)

Kudla continues to attack the net and is using the tactic to his advantage. After winning his first two approaches in this game, Djokovic finally susses him out with an immaculately-placed lob.

Unperturbed, the American continues to shorten the court, and holds with some more excellent approach play. Djokovic will have to serve to stay in the set.

04:26 PM

Djokovic 6-4, 6-3, 4-4 Kudla* (*denotes next server)

A clinical Djokovic moves Kudla round the court like a puppet on a string before finishing a point off with a job shot, majestic play. Kudla doesn't take it lying down, responding in kind before burying a backhand winner.

The Serb is unfazed and holds to level the set up at four games apiece.

04:21 PM

Djokovic* 6-4, 6-3, 3-4 Kudla (*denotes next server)

That proves a perilous tactic as Djokovic forces him into a couple of mistake with some precise groundstrokes and earns two break points.

Kudla sees off the first with a powerful serve before an unforced error from Djokovic gifts Kudla temporary reprieve. It's short-lived as Djokovic gets himself another break point and makes no mistake at the third time of asking as Kudla buries a backhand into the net

04:16 PM

Djokovic 6-4, 6-3, 2-4 Kudla* (*denotes next server)

Djokovic holds to love in under a minute thanks to some big serving. Kudla looks happy to hold his break advantage and focus on serving out for the set.

04:13 PM

Djokovic* 6-4, 6-3, 1-4 Kudla (*denotes next server)

Kudla's movement around the court in between points looks a touch laboured as he tires, but while rallying he's still got gas in the tank, trading forehands before unleashing a great backhand down the line.

He holds and he's within two games of taking the third set.

04:09 PM

Djokovic 6-4, 6-3, 1-3 Kudla* (*denotes next server)

Brutal hitting from Djokovic yields a love game as Kudla couldn't live with his power there. He's on the board in set three.

04:06 PM

Djokovic* 6-4, 6-3, 0-3 Kudla (*denotes next server)

Some pinpoint serving down the line yields another ace for Kudla, before wrong-footing Djokovic with an unexpected cross-court forehand. Djokovic suffers a heavy slip as he tries to come to the net and Kudla holds.

04:02 PM

Djokovic 6-4, 6-3, 0-2 Kudla* (*denotes next server)

A wayward lob from Djokovic gives Kudla an early 0-30 leave, as the unseeded qualifier continues to attack the net. Djokovic responds like the champion he is with a booming ace.

Kudla gets himself a break point and Djokovic inexplicably double faults. Life in this one yet.

03:58 PM

Djokovic* 6-4, 6-3, 0-1 Kudla (*denotes next server)

Kudla will not give in here as he continues to hold his own rallying from the baseline. He takes the first game to start the set on the right foot

03:52 PM

DJOKOVIC WINS SECOND SET 6-3

Kudla refuses to go quietly with some fierce hitting. He comes to the net and wins on the approach. He's taken 9 points in 15 visits to the net, not a bad return at all.

The Serb stays patient in the rally and grinds Kudla down with deep, powerful ground strokes. He has two more set points and makes no mistake with a clinical forehand winner.

He roars with delight and is one set away from round four.

03:49 PM

Djokovic* 6-4, 5-3 Kudla (*denotes next server)

A limp effort at a drop shot by Djokovic is absolutely leathered by Kudla, responding to aggression with aggression. But a pair of unforced errors leave him facing the threat of two set points. A good second serve means the unseeded American survives the first and a tasty drop shot in the second forces a Djokovic error. The crowd go wild again.

A 129mph serve, the fastest of the day gives him the advantage, before Djokovic commits an unforced error on the backhand. Good hold, forcing the Serb to serve for the set.

03:44 PM

Djokovic 6-4, 5-2 Kudla* (*denotes next server)

The crowd are willing Kudla on in here in hopes of seeing something remarkable, as they cheer every point he wins. Djokovic comes charging into the net, but Kudla joins him and buries a backhand volley for a winner. He smiles and the crowd respond with a huge roar of appreciation. He's enjoying his afternoon in the sun the American and has performed admirably. A very fortunate forehand drops over after contact with the net, taking us to deuce.

Djokovic has lost a tiny bit of focus with the crowd turning for Kudla, attacking the net at an inopportune moment. That break point is seen off by Djokovic after a compelling 23-shot rally, drawing a ferocious scream from the world no.1. He knows he's in a fight. He then manages to hold and fiercely pumps his fist.

The crowd picking sides seems to have annoyed the Serb, their decision to cheer Kudla has annoyed him and he responds with aggressive competitiveness.

03:35 PM

Djokovic* 6-4, 4-2 Kudla (*denotes next server)

Some lovely rallying from Kudla before burying a forehand winner down the line, his winner of the match. He won't go without a fight here the American and he's playing some commendable shots.

An astonishing return from Djokovic levels the game at 30 apiece, before they trade points and end at deuce. Kudla is moving with less purpose between points now, he's starting to feel the strain of playing the best in the world.

He takes the game on the first advantage he gets, here come the new balls.

03:30 PM

Djokovic 6-4, 4-1 Kudla* (*denotes next server)

Djokovic shows little appetite for surrendering this break advantage, and wins this game in under 60 seconds to love. Stamping his authority there as he looks to end this set in a hurry

03:29 PM

Djokovic* 6-4, 3-1 Kudla (*denotes next server)

Two powerful forehands from Djokovic force Kudla into a pair of early mistakes and he finds himself down 0-30. He continues to look for the big first serve down the line, but Djokovic has wised up to it now and has adjusted his returning position on the baseline slightly to cover that serve.

A wild, impatient backhand from Kudla goes a long way wide, and he's facing down two more break points. On the second of those, Kudla buries a backhand into the net and any momentum he may have established from breaking the world no.1 quickly evaporates

03:24 PM

Djokovic 6-4, 2-1 Kudla* (*denotes next server)

A wonderful backhand winner from Kudla on the first point draws applause from Djokovic, which gives him confidence and he suddenly plays some wonderful ground strokes to give him three break points.

After a lengthy rally, Djokovic slips trying to play a backhand drop shot and it's in the net. Kudla punches straight back, impressive stuff.

03:20 PM

Djokovic* 6-4, 2-0 Kudla (*denotes next server)

Kudla concedes the first two points with unforced errors to put himself behind the eight-ball. You sense that very late break has knocked the stuffing out of him slightly.

He then undercooks a drop shot into the net and Djokovic has two break points. The Serb knocks one into the net on the first, but Kudla forces a forehand wide after a long rally. He challenges but it is indeed wide and there's back-to-back breaks for the world no.1

03:16 PM

Djokovic 6-4, 1-0 Kudla* (*denotes next server)

Kudla, undoubedtly disappointed, hits a couple of wayward shots and Djokovic takes the opening game to love on serve

03:11 PM

DJOKOVIC TAKES FIRST SET 6-4!!

Kudla hits his first double fault of the day, the first blemish in a commanding serving performance. That gives Djokovic just a tiny sniff, and like the great champion he is, makes it count. He raves into a 40-15 lead and then forces a backhand long from Kudla and just like that he's taken the opening set!

Harsh on Kudla, he played very well there

03:06 PM

Djokovic 5-4 Kudla* (*denotes next server)

Djokovic looks comfortable on his serve, and has begun attacking he net more as he seeks to change things up. He holds easily again, as we move slowly towards a tie break.

03:03 PM

Djokovic* 4-4 Kudla (*denotes next server)

Kudla continues to bang down the big serves, keeping Djokovic on the back foot at the start of the rallies. He's looked very untroubled on serve so far and holds again to love

03:00 PM

Djokovic 4-3 Kudla* (*denotes next server)

A tasty backhand drop shot from Djokovic drops right on the line, wonderful shot. He holds comfortably. We are still without a break point to this point.

02:56 PM

Djokovic* 3-3 Kudla (*denotes next server)

Some intelligent shot selection from Kudla allows him to manouevre Djokovic round the court before timing an excellent drop shot.

He's showing no fear here the American, Djokovic can't get on top of his serve yet. A huge forehand winner down the line sees him hold.

02:52 PM

Djokovic 3-2 Kudla* (*denotes next server)

An early double fault from Djokovic evens things up at 15-15. Despite some early aces, Djokovic hasn't found his range on his first serve yet.

Nonetheless, he holds without giving up a break point.

02:49 PM

Djokovic* 2-2 Kudla (*denotes next server)

Kudla looks to use the drop shot and attack the net. He plays one too deep, but an on-rushing Djokovic sends his lob wide. When at the base line, Kudla looks happy to trade ground stokes with the world no.1 and pushes him side to side, using the angles well. An ace gets him up to 40-0, before an unforced error from Djokovic allows the rank outsider to hold to love.

Good start from the American.

02:45 PM

Djokovic 2-1 Kudla* (*denotes next server)

An early unforced error from Djokovic on his backhand puts him behind in the game early, but he bounces back strongly with an ace, his third already.

Kudla is looking for real depth on his ground strokes in the rallies, but overcooks a couple and Djokovic holds.

02:41 PM

Djokovic* 1-1 Kudla (*denotes next server)

Kudla booms down a 125mph serve to kick things off that isn't coming back. A delightful backhand slice drop-shot from Djokovic even things up at 15-15. Kudla continues angling his serves down the line and doesn't look the least bit nervous. Good opening hold

02:38 PM

Djokovic 1-0 Kudla* (*denotes next server)

Djokovic comfortably holds serve to begin, with a pair of aces helping him along his way against the American qualifier

02:37 PM

Djokovic vs Kudla gets underway

The players are out on the court, Djokovic to serve first

02:36 PM

Roger Federer shows flashes of old brilliance in straight-sets win to set up match against Cameron Norrie

No-one had expected to hear understated British No.2 Cameron Norrie lay down the gauntlet to Wimbledon legend Roger Federer on Thursday afternoon. But then, that’s what a microphone and 7,500 patriotic fans can do to you.

Speaking to Rishi Persad in his on-court interview after romping past Alex Bolt in just 95 minutes, Norrie talked up his chances in what will be a much-anticipated third-round match. “If it’s a time to play Roger, now’s probably the best time, I guess,” said Norrie of the 39-year-old former champion. “He’s still a decent player though. He can still play!’

Is Federer fading? You might have thought so if you had tuned in for the first half-hour of his meeting with old foe Richard Gasquet on Thursday evening. He began in the same faltering form we saw in his previous outing against Adrian Mannarino on Tuesday, which had been looking ominous until Mannarino slipped and sprained his knee while leading by two sets to one.

And then? As Federer moved towards a first-set tie-break against Gasquet, the gramophone needle entered the groove. Instead of the squeaks and squawks of an untuned instrument – which is what we had witnessed throughout the first nine games – a beautiful melody began to play.

Suddenly Federer was committing whole-heartedly to his strokes, which skimmed low over the net while still finding an unerring depth and accuracy. He was moving with growing certainty – apart from a couple of inelegant stumbles on a court that remains dangerously slick – and constructing points as efficiently as a Lego maniac with a new kit.

You can read Simon Briggs' report from yesterday's match in full here.

02:33 PM

The fashion verdict on the Royal family's best ever Wimbledon outfits

From Princess Marina of Kent to Princess Diana, Wimbledon is a summer sporting event at which the royals sartorially excel.

Our fashion and style team have run the rule over what we've seen so far, as well as digging back through the archives for some all-time classic attire.

You can read their thoughts in full here.

12:09 PM

Novak on a roll

Novak Djokovic believes his experience at Wimbledon in 2016 will keep him focused ahead of a third-round meeting with Denis Kudla.

The world number one negotiated a tricky second match with Kevin Anderson on Tuesday to stay on course for a potential Golden Slam.

After triumphing in Australia at the start of 2021 and at Roland Garros in June, Djokovic can still emulate Steffi Graf in 1988 when she won all four majors and the Olympics - a feat yet to be repeated.

But the 34-year-old has been here before - five years ago - and saw the dream ended by a shock third-round exit to Sam Querrey back on that occasion.

"I want to learn from that experience in 2016, winning the first two slams of the year and coming into Wimbledon playing great and feeling great," Djokovic said.

"I just felt a little bit different, a little deflated. I don't want to say demotivated because playing Wimbledon is always a dream. But I felt slightly different to how I had felt before and it was the first time I had experienced that situation and circumstances.

"This time probably I would like to think I am a bit wiser and more experienced as a player and person. It helps and I am now in the third round but it has only been two matches in the tournament and still a long way to go.

"Hopefully I can go very deep, that is the goal but I am very pleased with the way I have been playing so far."

He is certainly the overwhelming favourite today against American qualifier Denis Kudla, a tour veteran ranked 114th. The first time Kudla played Djokovic was at Wimbledon two years ago, and he swiftly lost in just 93 minutes.

Kudla does not overwhelm opponents with jaw-dropping shotmaking. But he adjusts well to a grass court’s low bounces and manouevres the ball around the court to make things difficult for those across the net. The American also has an experienced grass-court player on his team in coach Robert Lindstedt, who made the Wimbledon doubles final in three consecutive years (2010-12).