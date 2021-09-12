Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev, US Open 2021 men's final: live score and latest updates

Djokovic takes out his anger on his racket during the second set - Getty Images

09:55 PM

Djokovic 4-6, 4-6, 0-1 Medvedev* (*denotes next server)

Djokovic looking to move more freely at the start of the third, knowing he has to go for it now and loosen the shackles to try and claw his way back. A backhand lands into the tramlines to bring Medvedev in at 30-all and now the Russian has a chance of an early break when Djokovic pushes a volley into the tape. It's a lengthy rally, but finally Djokovic slices long. Wow. MEDVEDEV BREAKS.

09:48 PM

Djokovic* 4-6, 4-6 Medvedev (*denotes next server)

Drama free game from Medvedev as he serves for the second set. He teases Djokovic to net with a drop shot, and then mops up the reply on the chase by pushing a forehand into the corner. It brings up three set points. Nerves now as he sends down a double, then misses another first serve and pushes a backhand into the tramlines. Not to worry, he still has another set point as the camera flashes to an anxious-looking Brad Pitt in the stands. This time he pushes a drop shot back which Djokovic strikes wide inexplicably. MEDVEDEV TAKES SECOND SET TO MOVE TWO SETS TO LOVE UP.

No. 2 @DaniilMedwed leads No. 1 @DjokerNole 6-4 6-4 in #USOpen final.



Djokovic needs his 7th career comeback from 2 sets down for calendar Grand Slam.



If he gets it, he will be 1st player to lose 8 sets en route to @USOpen men's title since Robert Wrenn at 1896 US Championships — ATP Media Info (@ATPMediaInfo) September 12, 2021

09:42 PM

Djokovic 4-6, 4-5 Medvedev* (*denotes next server)

Medvedev swarming all over the world No 1 again, forces another error from his great rival to draw him in at 30-all. The No 2 seed chances it with an lob, but it lands just long and Djokovic can breath a sigh of relief. Djokovic guards the net during the next point and gets over the line. Now he'll need to try and make inroads on Medvedev's serve when they come out again.

09:40 PM

Djokovic* 4-6, 3-5 Medvedev (*denotes next server)

Djokovic doesn't get a look in on Medvedev's serve as the Russian holds to love. He's upping his level again as the set progresses while Djokovic still can't settle. Very unDjokovic like.

09:35 PM

Djokovic 4-6, 3-4 Medvedev* (*denotes next server)

Oor er. Medvedev has another look at a break chance at 0-30 as he gets the better of his rival from the lengthy rallies again. Djokovic still can't buy a first serve, he's looking to get behind his serve and into the net trying to cut short the points, but he's struggling to find any rhythm on his serve.

Medvedev strikes long at 30-all as Djokovic tries to navigate his way through the game, which he duly does.

09:31 PM

Djokovic* 4-6, 2-4 Medvedev (*denotes next server)

Bold from Medvedev as he swipes a forehand deep into the corner to end a 23-stroke rally for 30-0. He swiftly turns it into three game points and how he'll want a comfortable hold after a couple of sticky service games. He does indeed hold to love to cement the break.

09:26 PM

Djokovic 4-6, 2-3 Medvedev* (*denotes next server)

A wry smile now from Djokovic at another wayward groundstroke as he slips to 15-30 down.

A tame backhand is looped into the net to gift Medvedev two break points. He saves the first, but his timing is off at the net trying to make a pick up at close quarters. Wow. MEDVEDEV BREAKS.

09:22 PM

Djokovic* 4-6, 2-2 Medvedev (*denotes next server)

Medvedev sat with the towel draped over his head during the changeover, gathering his thoughts and blocking out any outside distractions.

He puts to use all of his concentration tactics during a key point at 30-all, winning a 27-stroke rally when Djokovic pushes long, but then drives a backhand wide for deuce.

With the clock approaching the hour mark, Djokovic brings up break point but Medvedev closes the door with a cross court drop shot which is out of the Serbian's reach. He thinks about swinging his racket to the hard court, but opts against it with a big girl retrieving the loose ball.

Not to worry, he brings up another break point only for Medvedev to close the door again with a backhand deep into the corner.

Finally, this time Djokovic freaks out, thrashing his racket to the surface not once, twice but three times. The crowd let them know what they think of pique of rage. The world No 1 is handed a violation for racket abuse. Not surprisingly, as well as losing his rag, he misses the chance to break too.

Djokovic was noticeably frustrated during the second set at the #USOpen pic.twitter.com/K2vh7mC3Lp — ESPN (@espn) September 12, 2021

09:11 PM

Djokovic 4-6, 2-1 Medvedev* (*denotes next server)

Nervy moments again for Djokovic at 15-30. Medvedev goes toe-to-toe with his rival at the baseline, but then shanks a forehand off the top of his racket into the tramlines, much to his disbelief.

The Russian isn't passive during the next rally, pulling the trigger on a forehand on the charge and unleashes a fist pump to try and win over some of the fans on Arthur Ashe. It brings up another break point. But what a time for Djokovic to pull out a big first serve, a monster at 124mph out wide. He backs it up with an ace to switch the game to advantage. Medvedev temporarily hangs around, but he's given the run around by the world No 1, who brings up another game point. This time he gets over the line and edges back in front this set.

Ben Stiller and wife Christine Taylor watch the final, with Rami Malek behind them - USA TODAY

09:03 PM

Djokovic* 4-6, 1-1 Medvedev (*denotes next server)

For the first time this match, Medvedev's concentration levels dip and he stares down at three break points.

He saves two and then looks on with glee as Djokovic dumps an unforced error into the net. The Serbian slaps his thighs in annoyance, wanting to free them of the glue they are metaphorically stuck in with nerves seemingly taking hold. Medvedev turns the screw, and the game as he goes on to hold.

08:59 PM

Djokovic 4-6, 1-0 Medvedev* (*denotes next server)

Djokovic with the perfect response at the start of the second set. He holds to love. No surprise to be honest that he dropped that opening set either. It continues the trend this fortnight.

Djokovic loses the first set for the 5th consecutive match in this #USOpen.



That got to be a record. — José Morgado (@josemorgado) September 12, 2021

08:54 PM

Djokovic* 4-6 Medvedev (*denotes next server)

Medvedev's bullet arm has a malfunction at 30-0 when he sends down a double fault, but normal service is resumed to bring up two set points. He takes it with an ace after just 37 minutes on the clock.

08:50 PM

Djokovic 4-5 Medvedev* (*denotes next server)

Nervy moments at 30-all as Djokovic misses another first serve. Medvedev is standing a mile behind the baseline for the second serve, but he makes a big swing only to find Djokovic lurking at the net, forcing his rival to pass but he can't. A decent hold in the end from a potential position of danger.

08:46 PM

Djokovic* 3-5 Medvedev (*denotes next server)

Another blink and you miss it sort of service game from Medvedev. An ace out wide secures another love hold. One game from the opening set.

08:44 PM

Djokovic 3-4 Medvedev* (*denotes next server)

Djokovic settling now, changes things up and advances to the net to cut short the points en route for 40-0. It looks to be the tactic that secures him the game, but he pushes his volley long. The crowd yet to get going. Possibly waiting for Djokovic still to kick into his full life. Poor old Amazon Prime are struggling with gremlins in New York which means we can't hear a jot from commentators Tim Henman and Jim Courier.

No pressure. Just Brad Pitt & Bradley Cooper watching 😎 #USOpen pic.twitter.com/rpqqHFDqDp — ATP Tour (@atptour) September 12, 2021

08:40 PM

Djokovic* 2-4 Medvedev (*denotes next server)

The world No 1 is barely getting a look in on the Medvedev serve. At 40-0 up again, Djokovic draws his rival into a rally and forces the Russian to go long. But Medvedev is like a fly buzzing around his face in the next point, sending anything Djokovic is throwing back at him with power and precision. Another comfortable hold.

08:35 PM

Djokovic 2-3 Medvedev* (*denotes next server)

Djokovic slowly settling into his service rhythm now as he moves through the gears and serves out his own love hold.

08:34 PM

Djokovic* 1-3 Medvedev (*denotes next server)

Medvedev in his service groove again, racing to 40-0 courtesy of two aces. He wraps up game with a clinical forehand down the line.

08:31 PM

Djokovic 1-2 Medvedev* (*denotes next server)

Awful drop shot attempt from Djokovic draws the groans from the crowd. Nerves no doubt playing their part at the start of this final.

The service yips are hampering him, another double fault handing Medvedev a mini break at 0-30.

A flat forehand dumped into the net gifts Medvedev another free point, and another break point chance at 15-40. The Russian goes for it on a service return, flashing a shot around the post, but Djokovic is there to swipe a reply back into the empty court and then send down an overhead during the next point to draw level at deuce.

An ace down the T turns the game around and he duly gets on the board with another ace.

Look for #Djokovic to serve a lot wide in the Deuce Ct to exploit #Medvedev’s deep return position. It also targets the weaker forehand return wing. And it comes back to Novak’s forehand. Layers of control. #usopen pic.twitter.com/cdzOw90gbG — Craig O'Shannessy (@BrainGameTennis) September 12, 2021

08:26 PM

Djokovic* 0-2 Medvedev (*denotes next server)

Boom. Medvedev sends down a marker with a powerful ace down the middle as he races to 40-0 in a flash. The Russian isn't one to dither on his service motion and quickly holds to 15. Pressure straight back on Djokovic.

08:23 PM

Djokovic 0-1 Medvedev* (*denotes next server)

Djokovic opens service proceedings for the final match of the US Open and gifts Medvedev his first point at 15-15 with a first double fault. Deep hitting from the world No 1 draws the error from his rival and he mixes it up during the next point, rushing the net and pushing home a volley into the corner for 40-15.

The Serbian pushes long on one groundstroke, and then is pegged back to deuce as Medvedev stays toe-to-toe during an 18-stroke rally that sees Djokovic blink first.

Medvedev lasts the distance again during the next rally, brings up his first break point in the process. And he makes the break when Djokovic loosely sends a forehand into the tramlines. MEDVEDEV BREAKS.

08:12 PM

Big reception for both men

Medvedev walks out onto Arthur Ashe first to a giant roar. The volume is then cranked up another notch as Djokovic takes to the stage that has seen him land four of his 20 majors to date.

Novak Djokovic is one match away from the Calendar Grand Slam. pic.twitter.com/KJsGQ1SzXG — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 12, 2021

08:06 PM

Pre-match entertainment under way

Not long now before the players will be taking to Arthur Ashe. Just the usual pre-match entertainment to digest with actor and singer Christopher Jackson unleashing his version of America the Beautiful and the Stars and Stripes of the American flag unfurled on court.

08:01 PM

Will fresher legs help out Medvedev?

Quite a few of the tournament stats lean towards Medvedev holding the edge and advantage heading into tonight's showdown.

But do you dare write off Djokovic?

Daniil Medvedev has dropped fewer sets (1 vs 6), spent less time on court (11hr 51m to Djokovic's 17hr 26m) & outperformed Djokovic in numerous stat categories (stategories?).



Still don't think he'll win. pic.twitter.com/rUN1Fh9zIb — The Tennis Podcast (@TennisPodcast) September 12, 2021

07:35 PM

Coco can't match success of teenager Raducanu

Coco Gauff and Caty McNally were hoping to join 18-year-old Raducanu as teenage titlists at the US Open in the women's doubles final.

But it was veterans Sam Stosur and Zhang Shuai who denied the youngsters and won their second doubles title together.

Gauff smashed her racket in annoyance at the end, and flung it to the advertising boards, narrowly missing a spectator in the process.

Wow. Coco Gauff furious at the end of the women’s doubles final, having lost.



She smashed her racquet into the ground and then flung it into the advertising boards, nearly hitting a fan.



Fine incoming, I’m sure.#USOpen pic.twitter.com/mJ0LmeCn9z — Jamie Johnson (@JamieoJohnson) September 12, 2021

07:25 PM

How does Djokovic follow Raducanu?

It has to take something special to upstage Djokovic going for a calendar grand slam, and a record 21st major. But nearly everyone in New York and in tennis circles is still talking about Emma Raducanu's fairy tale victory last night.

Here's everything you need to know about the teenager's dream win, and how the world has reacted.

07:17 PM

Head-to-head

As is the case with most of his head-to-heads, Djokovic has the edge over today's rival, winning five of their eight meetings.

Their last battle came back in the Australian Open final in January, when Djokovic needed just one hour and 53 minutes to demolish Medvedev in straight sets 7-5, 6-2, 6-2.

The Russian's last win over the top seed came in the round robin stages of the ATP Finals in London last year, while Cincinnati (hard court) and Monte Carlo (clay) both in 2019 were the scene of Medvedev's other successes.

"It's going to be a battle... he's already had couple of Grand Slam finals behind him. I think experience-wise it's different for him now," Djokovic said.

Medvedev, meanwhile, says he will just try and stick to his game plan and won't let the occasion get the better of him - even if winning comes with an added bonus.

"If I can make this, I'll probably be in the history books for not letting him do this. But I don't really care... it affects him."

Sets lost en route to the #USOpen final:



Novak - 6

Medvedev - 1 pic.twitter.com/qwm8724IVl — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 12, 2021

07:05 PM

Djokovic in pursuit of double slice of history

The world's top two men's players meet in tonight's US Open final chasing their own piece of history.

While Novak Djokovic is one victory from a calendar grand slam, and a historic 21st major, across the net will be a certain Russian in Daniil Medvedev striving to secure a maiden grand slam.

Victory tonight would make Djokovic only the third man after Don Budge (1938) and Rod Laver (1962 and 1969) to sweep all four majors in the same year. Medvedev, meanwhile, will be hoping it is a case of third time lucky in a major final.

Djokovic has had a sticky path to the final than in previous years gone by, losing the opening set in his last three matches before roaring back each time (in typical Djokovic fashion) to come out on top. His most recent coming in his semi-final ding-dong with fourth seed Alexander Zverev.

There is more than just the calendar grand slam at play, with the 34-year-old tantalisingly close to landing a record 21st major to move past Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal.

"I know we want to talk about history. I know it's on the line," Djokovic said. "I'm going to treat this match as it's my last one because it's arguably the most important one of my career."

Medvedev, on the other hand, has cruised to the final, dropping just one set and putting on an exhibition of brutal tennis that has seen him emerge as the one of the most exciting prospects on tour.

"The more you lose something, the more you want to win it... I lost two finals. I want to win the third one," said the Russian, who came up short against Nadal in New York in 2019 and was beaten by Djokovic in the Australian Open final this year.

The Serb did not have much trouble seeing off Medvedev in straight sets at Melbourne Park in January, but the 25-year-old looks a more seasoned competitor now, having previously unsettled Djokovic with his intensity.