Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev LIVE: Latest updates from Australian Open 2021 men’s final

The Rod Laver Arena (Reuters)

Daniil Medvedev is hoping to win his first Grand Slam and end Novak Djokovic’s dominance in the Australian Open final today. The World No1 has won all eight of his previous finals in Melbourne and could triumph for a record-extending ninth time Down Under. With a win over the Russian, Djokovic would be just two Grand Slams behind Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, who have 20each.

Medvedev – the fourth seed – is set to play in his second major final. The 25-year-old lost to Nadal in a thrilling 2019 US Open final, but he is now looking to become Russia’s first male Grand Slam champion since 2005. Medvedev defeated StefanosTsitsipas on Friday – his 20th win in a row – to book his place in the final, while Djokovic defeated Russian qualifier Aslan Karatsev.

The Serb battled through an abdominal injury in the earlier stages of the Australian Open, and he said he would have withdrawn from the tournament had it not been a Grand Slam. However, he felt no pain during his dominant win over Karatsev and practiced on Saturday for the first time since suffering the injury during a third round win against Taylor Fritz.

