Novak Djokovic vs Cristian Garin, Wimbledon 2021: live score and latest updates

12:41 PM

Garin 0 Djokovic 1 (with a break)

Well, that's a less than ideal start. It's soon 0-40, Garin comes in behind a half-cooked shot, inviting Novak to pass him crosscourt with the forehand, and he does it with ease.

12:39 PM

Garin is going to serve first

Starts off with a double fault. Fast arm. "He's not a big server," says McEnroe on BBC comms.

12:35 PM

Garin

ranked 20 in the world, is a dark haired guy, six foot one, strong build, looks powerful in the chest and shoulders.

12:34 PM

Djokovic and Garin

are out on centre court, warming up. It's a sunny but not hot day in here in London.

12:29 PM

Here's what is coming up today

12:26 PM

Here he is in action earlier in the week

Cristian Garin playing against Pedro Martinez in the third round - PA

12:22 PM

Background on Garin

He's the Chilean number one. He won the 2013 Junior French Open, beating Alexander Zverev in the final.

As an adult, he has won five ATP tour titles, but all of them have been on clay.

On his last three visits to Timbledon, he was bombed out in the first round, so this is clearly a big step in the right direction this year.

12:20 PM

Djokovic in practice

Serbia's Novak Djokovic during a practice session as coach Goran Ivanisevic looks on - Pool/Reuters

12:17 PM

75% crowds are allowed

in today, and 100% tomorrow.

12:00 PM

Novak Djokovic is on at half one

Good afternoon, welcome to our live blog coverage of day seven at Wimbledon 2021. On this day in 2014, Novak Djokovic beat Roger Federer 6-7 (7) 6-4 7-6 (4) 5-7 6-4 to win the SW19 title for the second time, and while he has still got several matches to win this year, who would bet against him adding another trophy this year to make it six overall at Wimbledon?

The man trying to be an immediate barrier to that aim is Christian Garin, a 25-year-old Chilean right-hander, who has sneaked into the top 20 of the world rankings. He's never been past the fourth round at a slam, although who did reach this stage at the French Open this year and is regarded as a man moving in the right direction.

This will be his first experience of facing one of the 'big three' at a Grand Slam and he said:

"I really enjoy facing these kinds of challenges. I think they will serve me well. I still have not played against any of the ‘Big Three’ at a Grand Slam, so I am pleased. Results aside, I want to go out and give it my all."

It will be a typically busy day on Manic Monday

All the men's and and women's fourth-round matches are scheduled to be played as Wimbledon enters its second week following a last-ever rest day on Middle Sunday.

American teenager Coco Gauff and eight-time champion Roger Federer set to play on Centre Court after this match and we will be blogging both of them as well.

Gauff plays former Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber.

Women's No. 1 Ash Barty plays French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova on No. 1 Court.

Djokovic is happy to be back in action, and back in the groove at Wimbledon. He said:

"It feels great seeing everyone and being back on the most special, or sacred, tennis court in the world.

"It has been very difficult times for everyone but I'm very glad the sport is back."