Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz – Wimbledon men's final predictions

Novak Djokovic's recent dominance on grass is extraordinary - Telegraph Sport/Heathcliff O'Malley

Wimbledon is set for its most anticipated men’s final for some years as Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz square off on Centre Court on Sunday.

The clash is sure to be one which divides opinion but who do our Telegraph Sport experts think will come out victorious?

Djokovic in four sets

The youngster will come at the king of Wimbledon with furious speed and intent, but many of his best shots will rebound off Djokovic’s implacable defence. The errors will mount, and the stress will find its way into Alcaraz’s serve. Once he starts to miss his spots, he’ll be a sitting duck.\

Simon Briggs

Djokovic in five sets

This could be a generational contest, in the manner of Roger Federer’s dethroning of Pete Sampras in 2001. While the same was said of the Djokovic-Alcaraz match-up at the French Open last month, that clash was derailed by the young Spaniard suffering cramp. Here at Wimbledon, Alcaraz is in the form of his life, primed to move the seven-time champion around the court with all his new-found know-how on grass. Will it be enough? I still predict Djokovic will prevail, given his freakish ability to manage any match and to retrieve lost causes. But the speed and resilience of both men suggest this has the ingredients of a classic.

Oliver Brown

Djokovic in four sets

Alcaraz gave a brilliant performance in his semi-final over Daniil Medvedev, but Djokovic is just going to be a step too far this year.Alcaraz needs more experience on the grass to end Djokovic’s 10-year unbeaten spell on Centre Court.

Molly McElwee

Is Carlos Alcaraz the man to end Djokovic's Wimbledon dominance? - Getty Images/Mike Hewitt

Djokovic in four sets

Novak Djokovic will win 3 sets to one. Watching the Serb in action this Wimbledon he has simply not made any mistakes. Alcaraz too has been brilliant, but has still to eradicate errors from his game. His time will undoubtedly come. But perhaps only after Djokovic’s has gone.

Jim White

Djokovic in five sets

Djokovic deserves to be the favourite going into the final due to his incredible winning streak and performances over the fortnight. But Alcaraz is a generational talent playing at a remarkable level. His shot-making, speed around the court and swagger mean he cannot be written off – but it feels like he needs to win one of the first two sets to stand a chance.

Uche Amako

