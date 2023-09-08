Novak Djokovic vs Ben Shelton live: Score and latest US Open semi-final updates

Novak Djokovic is bidding to reach the US Open final - Getty Images/Clive Brunskill

07:54 PM BST

Salisbury achieves US Open three-peat

By Simon Briggs in New York

British doubles specialist Joe Salisbury made history on Arthur Ashe Stadium with his American partner Rajeev Ram. Together, this pair combined to claim their third successive US Open title – a feat last achieved before World War One.

Salisbury – who now has four major doubles titles, or six if you include the mixed events – appeared to be sobbing into his towel at the conclusion of the match.

The match was distinguished by a fine piece of sportsmanship from the opposing team of Australia’s Matt Ebden and India’s Rohan Bopanna. When an Ebden forehand grazed Bopanna’s elbow on its way across the court, no-one else – including the chair umpire – was any the wiser. But Bopanna immediately confessed to the faint touch and thus forfeited the point.

Ram was quick to acclaim Bopanna in his speech at the presentation ceremony. “That act of sportsmanship, what he did out on the court, we’ve been playing for the better part of 20 to 25 years on tour, and I’ve never seen anything like that, especially on an occasion like this. I would have never known. Bops, you’re an inspiration to all of us.”

This has been a quietish season overall for Salisbury and Ram, by their usual high standards, with their only previous title coming on the clay of Lyon. But this victory has boosted them into sixth place on the rankings, and thus should earn them a berth at November’s ATP Finals event in Turin.

“This partnership is really special,” said Salisbury, who is 31. “It’s been five years and we’ve got really close. It’s pretty surreal being out here on this court, and we don’t take it for granted.”

Although Ram’s serve was broken in the opening game of the match – which effectively cost the first set – he and Salisbury regrouped and eventually came through by a 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 scoreline.

07:47 PM BST

How will Djokovic cope with Shelton's serve today?

Ben Shelton just hit at 149 MPH serve. 🤯



That's the fastest at the US Open! pic.twitter.com/TtRxzJvwJB — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 3, 2023

07:41 PM BST

US Open beefs up security with NYPD after lacklustre response to eco-protesters

By Simon Briggs in New York

The New York Police Department will provide an expanded security presence at the US Open after the climate change protest which held up play on Arthur Ashe Stadium for 49 minutes on Thursday night.

Four protesters disrupted play on Thursday, shouting out “Stop fossil fuels” during Coco Gauff’s semi-final against Karolina Muchova. Three of them were ushered out of the stadium by security staff but the fourth glued his bare feet to the concrete. Acetone – the substance used in nail-polish remover – had to be applied in order to free him, and this was the main cause of the delay.

07:28 PM BST

A battle of generations

Youth vs. Experience pic.twitter.com/2elU174v2F — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 8, 2023

07:20 PM BST

07:10 PM BST

Men's semi-final

Hello and welcome to coverage of the first men’s semi-final between Novak Djokovic and Ben Shelton.

Djokovic is the clear favourite to reach a tenth final in New York having won titles in 2011, 2015 and 2018 and runner-up on six other occasions.

Shelton possesses one of the best serves of the tournament having hit 76 aces and a top speed of 149 mph (240 kph). But against Djokovic, he plays the best returner in the history of the sport, who has won 44 per cent of his opponent’s service games.

“Whenever you play somebody for the first time, and someone who has been in this situation so many times and come out victorious so many times, that’s in the back of your head. You just know how rock-solid the guy is and how mentally tough, how physically tough. So that’s definitely something that I have to game plan for,” said Shelton, who had never traveled outside the United States until the beginning of this year and reached the quarter-finals at the Australian Open in January.

“I also think that it’s an advantage with my game style playing someone who’s never played me before. I think that I can bring some things to the table that maybe you don’t see in your normal match.

“So I’m definitely going to try to bring some things to the table that are different and hopefully disruptive on Friday.”

Shelton is sure to have the majority of the support being the home favourite but Djokovic is ready for the partisan crowd.

“Sometimes you react, but most of the time you don’t. I speak for myself,” Djokovic said. “Obviously there is whatever percent of the time you don’t react. People speak, they move around. You’ve got to be ready for that, particularly in US Open, especially in the night sessions.

“It just, you know, that’s part of it. It’s part of the sport, and I don’t, you know, mostly I don’t mind it, but, you know, in those important moments when you’re all of a sudden under a lot of stress and you’re facing a breakpoint and then all of a sudden everything annoys you and distracts you, so then you react.

“But that’s, again, heat of the moment, and playing on the highest level. You know, crowd -- I’m actually glad the crowd wants to get into it, because it means that the match is interesting, that they want to be part of it. That they’re having fun. At the end of the day, they pay tickets to come and watch you play, so we try to put on a show and perform for them so they go back home, you know, satisfied that they have been here and enjoyed their day.”

