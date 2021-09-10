Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev, US Open 2021: live score and latest updates

Novak Djokovic Alexander Zverev US Open 2021 live score latest updates - SHUTTERSTOCK

Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev, US Open 2021 semi-final

Novak Djokovic's bid for calendar grand slam - and sporting immortality

Winner to play Daniil Medvedev in Sunday's final

12:37 AM

Djokovic 4-6, 4-2 Zverev* (*denotes server)

Zverev double fault, 30-15. But he responds with a big first serve, 40-15. Good solid hold by Zverev as he finishes with a forehand winner.

12:34 AM

Djokovic* 4-6, 4-1 Zverev (*denotes server)

Zverev forehand winner down the line, 15-15. And another, 15-30! Djokovic ace, 30-30. Unreturned Djokovic first serve, 40-30.

A duel at the net and Djokovic holds again.

12:30 AM

Djokovic 4-6, 3-1 Zverev* (*denotes server)

Zverev rediscovers his first serve again and that allows him to hold much more comfortably.

12:26 AM

Djokovic* 4-6, 3-0 Zverev (*denotes server)

Djokovic cements the break with an impressive hold to love. Zverev's level has dropped and Djokovic has taken full advantage.

That's what the greats do.

12:23 AM

Djokovic 4-6, 2-0 Zverev* (*denotes server)

Another mis-hit on the forehand side by Djokovic. Seems to be struggling with the pace coming into that side, 30-15.

Great return by Djokovic and Zverev nets a backhand, 30-30. Zverev's turn to mis-hit a forehand and it's a first break point for Djokovic.

Zverev double fault and Djokovic gets the break. That was Zverev's worst service game of the match.

12:19 AM

Second set: Djokovic* 4-6, 1-0 Zverev (*denotes server)

Djokovic nets a defensive backhand, 15-30. Zverev is pushed wide and just misses with a forehand down the line, 30-30.

Another framed forehand into the stands by Djokovic, deuce. But he survives another challenge to his serve and stops Zverev's streak at three.

12:12 AM

Djokovic 4-6 Zverev* (*denotes server)

Zverev ace, 30-0. His fourth of the match. A fifth gives him three set points. A first double fault of the match from Zverev, 40-15.

Zverev backhand wide, 40-30. Massive point coming up now. Djokovic shanks a forehand into the air and it's first blood to Zverev.

That's the fourth match in a row Djokovic has dropped the first set at the US Open.

12:06 AM

Djokovic* 4-5 Zverev (*denotes server)

Djokovic forehand winner down the line, 15-15. Djokovic forehand into the net, 15-30. Zverev on the attack and Djokovic nets a defensive backhand, two break points.

Djokovic double fault! Zverev breaks. Wow.

12:02 AM

Djokovic 4-4 Zverev* (*denotes server)

The ball striking at the moment is frankly ridiculous. So clean and purposeful.

Back-to-back forehand errors from Djokovic though allows Zverev to hold to 15.

11:57 PM

Djokovic* 4-3 Zverev (*denotes server)

Djokovic forehand into the tramlines, 30-15. Then a backhand into the net, 30-30. Rally of the match and Zverev calls on the match to get on their feet.

A pulsating rally between the two men, Djokovic hits a drop shot, Zverev gets to it and hits one of his own, Djokovic flicks a shot around the net but Zverev gets to it and flicks a forehand winner into the open court. Break point Zverev.

Big Djokovic first serve to save break point. And the world No 1 survives his first challenge of the evening.

11:51 PM

Djokovic 3-3 Zverev* (*denotes server)

First love hold of the match for Zverev is sealed with an ace.

11:48 PM

Djokovic* 3-2 Zverev (*denotes server)

Good depth from Zverev on the backhand side catches out Djokovic, 0-15. Zverev forehand winner, 0-30.

Two first serves from Djokovic are unreturned by Zverev, 30-30. Djokovic ace, 40-30. Zverev goes just wide with the backhand and Djokovic holds.

Impressive recovery from the world No 1.

11:44 PM

Djokovic 2-2 Zverev* (*denotes server)

Zverev gets a hold to 15 of his own now. Both players serving very impressively so far. Who will blink first?

11:41 PM

Djokovic* 2-1 Zverev (*denotes server)

Djokovic races to 40-0 and holds to 15 with some nice serve and volley. The Serbian rarely does S&V but it's always nice to see!

11:38 PM

Djokovic 1-1 Zverev* (*denotes server)

First long rally of the match, 17 shots, ends with Djokovic going wide with a forehand. First point against the serve as Djokovic hits a nice drop shot, 30-15.

Big first serve unreturned by Djokovic, 40-15. And another unreturned serve allows Zverev to hold.

11:35 PM

First set: Novak Djokovic* 1-0 Alexander Zverev (*denotes server)

An ace down the T from Djokovic to open the match. Another accurate first serve and Djokovic finishes with an overhead smash, 30-0.

And he completes a love hold with Zverev puts a backhand long. Very quick service game.

11:28 PM

Here we go!

After a 25 minute delay, the players finally walk onto court. Djokovic with the slightly bigger ovation I think.

Djokovic wins the toss and opts to serve first.

11:25 PM

Pre-match Zverev stats

Currently on career-long 16-match win streak, including Olympic gold medal and Cincinnati title. Bids to become 2nd man in history win Olympic gold medal and US Open title in same season (also Murray in 2012).

Like Medvedev, has lost only 1 set en route to US Open SF (1st set vs. Sock in 3R).

Owns 18-6 record at US Open – tying 18-6 record at Roland Garros for most wins and highest win % at a Grand Slam.

Bids to become 1st men’s player to reach back-to-back US Open finals since Djokovic in 2015-16.

11:19 PM

Correction!

Amazon Prime have got to the bottom of the delay and say POTUS actually isn't coming to watch.

But he is flying in New York for September 11 ceremonies tomorrow.

11:15 PM

Pre-match Djokovic stats

Seeks 31st Grand Slam final (20-10), which would tie Federer for most of all time (Federer 31, Djokovic 30, Nadal 28).

Also seeks 9th US Open final (3-5), which would break tie with Lendl and Sampras for most in Open Era (since 1968).

Would be oldest US Open finalist since Agassi, 35, in 2005 and 2nd-oldest US Open champion in Open Era (Rosewall, 35, in 1970)

Boasts 30-11 record in Grand Slam SFs with 6 consecutive wins (16-1 since loss to Nishikori in 2014 US Open SF).

11:07 PM

POTUS on his way

According to Amazon Prime, US President Joe Biden will be in attendance for this match and it has caused a slight delay to the match!

11:01 PM

Video: What happened when they met last month?

10:55 PM

Can Djokovic emulate this legend?

The last man to win a calendar year Grand Slam, @rodlaver, arrives at the @usopen pic.twitter.com/9mm0LkZ5Jx — Laver Cup (@LaverCup) September 10, 2021

10:30 PM

We have our first finalist

Daniil Medvedev marched into his third grand slam final with a straight-sets victory over Felix Auger-Aliassime.

The Russian looked thoroughly impressive in the course of his 6-4, 7-5, 6-2 triumph, although he did have to recover from a break down and save two set points in the second set.

Medvedev is yet to win a grand slam final after losing in both his previous appearances at the same venue in 2019 and in Australia earlier this year.

Novak Djokovic Alexander Zverev US Open 2021 live score latest updates - AFP

10:10 PM

Good evening!

Hello and welcome to coverage of the second US Open men's semi-final between Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev.

Djokovic is just two wins from tennis immortality as he bids to complete the calendar slam - winning all four major titles. But he faces a stiff test against Zverev, who is arguably the most in-form player in the draw and beat Djokovic last month at the Olympics.

After seeing off Matteo Berrettini in the quarter-finals on Wednesday, Djokovic swatted away questions about his bid to become the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to win all four majors.

"I have had enough of answering that. I just said millions of times that, of course, I'm aware of the history, of course it gives me motivation," said the 34-year-old. "If I start to think about it too much, it burdens me mentally. I want to really go back to the basics and what really works for me mentally."

Djokovic, tied with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on 20 majors, acknowledged he was in a unique position but added that he expected a battle against Zverev.

"These are the hurdles that I need to overcome in order to get to the desired destination ... but I know what works for me to win just the next match," he said.

Zverev extended his winning streak to 16 matches by easing past South African Lloyd Harris 7-6(6), 6-3, 6-4 and it leaves him one win away from returning to a second consecutive US Open final and another shot at a first career major title after losing to Dominic Thiem last year.

An improved serve has been a major factor in Zverev's winning run and again contributed to his win over Harris as the German fired down 21 aces and won 82 per cent of first-serve points.

"I've said it before, the serve is the shot I've spent the most time on," said Zverev. "It's the shot that I've got to practise the most.

"At some point I feel like, if you work very hard, you're doing the right things, it will come together. Maybe that's what's happening right now."