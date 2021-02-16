Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev, Australian Open 2021, live score and latest updates

Novak Djokovic - AFP

Australian Open: Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev

Djokovic comes into the match with an abdominal injury

Zverev has dropped one set in the tournament.

The winner will face Aslan Karatsev in the semi-finals.

11:59 AM

Djokovic 6-7, 6-2, 1-4 Zverev*

Zverev nets a backhand after good defence from Djokovic, 15-30. Zverev responds with a big serve which is unreturned by Djokovic, 30-30.

Booming backhands from Zverev and he finishes with a winner down the line, 40-30. Djokovic takes the game to deuce then Zverev misses with a backhand, break point.

Gutsy tennis by Zverev to hit the line with a forehand winner. Big Zverev serve gets an unreturned reply from Djokovic. And he reacts by cracking his court on the court. He is livid.

Zverev hits an ace and stays in control.

11:51 AM

Djokovic* 6-7, 6-2, 1-3 Zverev

A much needed game for Djokovic to stop the Zverev momentum. He races to 40-15 but then nets a backhand.

Djokovic plays a drop shot which Zverev reaches but his running forehand is long.

11:48 AM

Djokovic 6-7, 6-2, 0-3 Zverev*

Zverev consolidates his break to lead 3-0 in the third set.

11:45 AM

Djokovic* 6-7, 6-2, 0-2 Zverev

Zverev is on it right now and he dominates the rally to finish with a forehand winner, 0-30.

Djokovic gets a mid-court ball but puts his forehand wide, two break points for Zverev.

Djokovic saves the first with an ace. Djokovic goes for a big second serve but it is a double fault.

Zverev breaks. A complete reversal from the second set.

11:41 AM

Third Set: Djokovic 6-7, 6-2, 0-1 Zverev*

Better start to this set from Zverev as he holds 15. He moves up to 14 aces.

Any injury problems for Djokovic aren't apparent.

11:34 AM

Djokovic* 6-7, 6-2 Zverev

An exceptional forehand winner by Zverev, 0-30. Djokovic claws his way back into the game as Zverev nets a backhand.

Back-to-back aces give Djokovic the game and the set. Game on!

Novak Djokovic - AFP

11:30 AM

Djokovic 6-7, 5-2 Zverev*

Zverev ace, 30-15. The German puts a backhand long, 40-30.

Djokovic nets with a backhand and loses the game. He will serve for the set next.

11:27 AM

Djokovic* 6-7, 5-1 Zverev

10 straight points on serve in this set for Djokovic. But the streak ends when he puts a forehand wide, 30-15.

He responds with a big wide serve, 40-15. And holds with a ninth ace.

11:24 AM

Djokovic 6-7, 4-1 Zverev*

The commentator on Eurosport says Djokovic likes to talk to trees in his spare time. Bizarre.

Zverev holds to love.

11:22 AM

Djokovic* 6-7, 4-0 Zverev

Zverev is moving and playing like a man that has already written off this set.

Djokovic holds to love after 68 seconds,

11:19 AM

Djokovic 6-7, 3-0 Zverev*

Zverev puts a backhand long, 0-30. It is starting to unravel for the German.

Zverev backhand winner down the line, 15-30. And again, 30-30. Djokovic seems to be keen on dragging Zverev to the net with short shots.

Zverev volley long, break point Djokovic. A perfect point by Djokovic as he drags Zverev left and right then finishes with a backhand winner of his own. Double break for the eight-time champion.

11:13 AM

Djokovic* 6-7, 2-0 Zverev

Djokovic is flying right now and he's won eight of the last nine points.

He holds to love.

11:11 AM

Second Set: Djokovic 6-7, 1-0 Zverev*

Zverev forehand winner, 15-15. Zverev backhand long, 15-40. Zverev mis-hits a backhand and gets an immediate break.

Djokovic barely did anything and Zverev crumbled.

11:05 AM

Djokovic 6-7 Zverev - TIEBREAK

Unreturned Djokovic serve, 1-0. Zverev backhand long, 2-0. Zverev cross-court backhand winner, 2-1. Djokovic nets a forehand, 2-2. Big Zverev forehand gets the error from Djokovic, 2-3. Zverev backhand into the net, 3-3.

Zverev forehand wide, 4-3. Zverev smash winner after a brutal forehand down the line opens up the point, 4-4. Djokovic ace, 5-4. Zverev smash winner, 5-5. Zverev ace, 5-6. Big Djokovic serve followed by forehand winner, 6-6.

Zverev smash forces Djokovic to net a forehand, 6-7. Djokovic return long, 6-8.

10:54 AM

Djokovic 6-6 Zverev*

Zverev had to refocus and stop the rot and he does that with a love hold. Tiebreak time.

10:51 AM

Djokovic* 6-5 Zverev

Djokovic completes an amazing turnaround with a comprehensive hold to love.

You can never write off the world No 1.

10:48 AM

Djokovic 5-5 Zverev*

First sign of trouble for Zverev on serve as he makes back-to-back errors.

Djokovic nets a backhand after a 23 shot rally, 15-30. Big wide serve by Zverev, he needed that.

Brilliant Djokovic return gets the error from Zverev, break point. Djokovic goes long with a backhand after 25 shot rally and we are back on serve.

10:43 AM

Djokovic* 4-5 Zverev

Zverev reads the point well and plays a backhand down the line for a winner, 30-30.

Big wide serve from Djokovic draws the error from Zverev, 40-30. Zverev goes big on the return and Djokovic nets a rushed forehand.

Zverev backhand winner, set point. Outstanding backhand down the line from Djokovic to save break point.

A fourth deuce as Djokovic nets a backhand. Then another double fault makes it deuce for the fifth time.

A sixth deuce as Djokovic puts a tame backhand dropshot into the net. But he comes through after eight minutes when Zverev nets a backhand.

10:34 AM

Djokovic 3-5 Zverev*

More ebig-time serving by Zverev. He's now up to seven for the match and is holding serve comfortably. How long will it last though?

10:30 AM

Djokovic* 3-4 Zverev

A love hold for Djokovic to stay in touch with Zverev.

10:28 AM

Djokovic 2-4 Zverev*

Zverev nets a backhand, 15-15. But his serve comes to fore with more big hitting.

He's had issues with his serve in the past but not today.

10:24 AM

Djokovic* 2-3 Zverev

Djokovic is swinging freely at the moment but Zverev looks calm and nerve free.

The sixth seed pushes Djokovic to deuce. Djokovic puts a backhand long, break point Zverev.

The world No 1 responds with back-to-back aces. And he comes through that scare to hold.

10:18 AM

Djokovic 1-3 Zverev*

Big Zverev serve, 15-15. Then an ace, 30-15. Djokovic then goes long with a backhand return.

Another Zverev ace to close the games. Excellent start.

10:15 AM

Djokovic* 1-2 Zverev

Poor forehand drop shot by Djokovic to concede the opening point but he responds with a big serve, 15-15.

Djokovic drills a backhand winner down the line, 40-15. And closes the game with an emphatic forehand winner.

No sign of his injury as he smashed that shot.

10:12 AM

Djokovic 0-2 Zverev*

Ideal start for Zverev consolidated as he holds to love. Seven points in a row for the German.

10:09 AM

First Set: Djokovic* 0-1 Zverev (*denotes server)

An ace to start the match from Djokovic. Then another, 30-15. But he double faults to make it 30-all.

Djokovic volley winner, 40-30. He then nets a forehand, deuce.

First break point of the match as Djokovic's forehand goes long. Djokovic double fault. Zverev breaks.

10:04 AM

The match is moments away

Djokovic to serve first...

09:59 AM

Players walk onto court

Djokovic and Zverev stride onto court for their match.

Djokovic leads the head-to-head 5-2. They met recently at the ATP Cup, Djokovic won in three sets on that occasion.

09:50 AM

Morning!

Hello and welcome to the last quarter-final of the men's draw between Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev.

All eyes will be on Djokovic, who is carrying an injury going into the match. Nobody is sure how serious the issue is but it will be tested by Zverev, who has looked impressive all tournament.

Speaking ahead of the match, Tim Henman said Djokovic was still the favourite for the men's title.

Henman said: "We're guessing. Is he restricted by 20 per cent, or 10 per cent, or one per cent? He did very well to recover and beat Raonic.

"Any time that Djokovic steps out on the court, he's going to be ready to compete. If that's the amount that we know, then I have to say he's the favourite."

Djokovic's problems were greeted with some scepticism and, asked about the way he is portrayed in the media, the 33-year-old told Serbian media: "I have mostly made peace with it.

"I cannot say that it doesn't sometimes get to me - of course an injustice or an unfair portrayal by the media affects me. I am a human being, I have emotions and naturally I don't enjoy it."

Henman, who faced his own share of media scrutiny during his playing career, advised Djokovic to let such concerns go, saying: "For me, when I look at his performances, his record, he's the number one in the world, he's won 17 slams, this is what 100 per cent of his energy, his mental focus, should be on.

"Perceptions and other people's thoughts, I'm surprised that he even gives one per cent of his energy or his time or his focus to these types of things because, to me, it's not important and he can't control it."

The winner of the match will face Russian Aslan Karatsev in the semi-finals.