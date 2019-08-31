Novak Djokovic gets into it with fan during practice, threatens 'I'll come find you'

Novak Djokovic was not his calmest self on Friday at the US Open. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Novak Djokovic hasn’t dropped a set through three matches at the US Open, so the biggest challenge he’s received might have come from a fan during a practice session on Friday.

The tournament’s No. 1 seed did not seem to take it well.

Djokovic was caught on video seemingly interrupting his warm-up to get into it with a fan, then threatening to “find” the fan afterwards.

Oh wow.. Djokovic getting into a tiff with one of the fans in the middle of his warm-up. Not happy with something that was said. @BenRothenberg @bgtennisnation pic.twitter.com/cAXeMpj6s0 — Sridhar Natarajan (@sridinats) August 31, 2019

"I'll come find you. I'll come find you afterwards. Trust me, I'll come find you," Djokovic can be heard saying.

Nick Kyrgios, a past taunter of Djokovic, had some fun with the exchange on Twitter.

I’m scared 🤣 — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) August 31, 2019

Djokovic addressed the incident during a news conference following his 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 win over Denis Kudla on Friday, calling it “a little chat.”

When asked about the apparent threat, Djokovic said “I’ll come find you” meant he wanted “to have a drink. I liked the guy. I'm going to buy him a drink.” He was also asked what the fan said to trigger the reaction, to which Djokovic replied, “We'll keep it between us. But he definitely helped me. He doesn't even know, but he did help me.”

That actually wasn’t the end of Djokovic’s issues with fans on Friday. The Serbian got heated after the crowd made some noise during one of his points against Kudla, which prompted him to yell “shut the f--- up.”

We’ll see if Djokovic is a little calmer come Sunday, when he’s slated to face Stan Wawrinka in a rematch of the 2016 US Open final.

