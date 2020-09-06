Novak Djokovic out of U.S. Open after hitting lineswoman with tennis ball

The world’s top-ranked men’s tennis player, Novak Djokovic, has been defaulted from the U.S. Open after a ball he hit struck a line judge near the neck.

After a point during the first set of his match against Pablo Carreño Busta, Djokovic had a tennis ball that he was looking to discard. He hit the ball with some pace and it hit the line judge near the neck area, causing her to fall down. The line judge had to leave.

Djokovic made his case to the referee for around 10 minutes, but eventually left the court.

Djokovic, one of the favorites to win the Grand Slam, had been trailing 6-5 in the first set when the incident happened.

HOLY CRAP. Djokovic defaulted after he inadvertently hits a ball and strikes a line judge in the neck. She had to leave. pic.twitter.com/BECdydrKFw — Mark Armstrong (@ArmstrongABC11) September 6, 2020

