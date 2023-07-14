Tears, tantrums and controversy – welcome to the Novak Djokovic Show

Novak Djokovic is through to a ninth Wimbledon final - Reuters/Dylan Martinez

By Oliver Brown, at Wimbledon

It is Novak Djokovic’s supreme power that for all he is desperate to be loved, he also derives an inexhaustible energy from being loathed. All the forces of Centre Court were arrayed against him here, from a chair umpire who warned him for a hindrance and a time violation in a single game to a crowd who could not have shown greater favouritism to Jannik Sinner than if they had come festooned in Italian flags. Cry me a river, the champion taunted back, miming their imagined tears as he saved two set points to snuff out any chance of an upset.

Such has become the way with Djokovic at the sharp end of a slam. At one level you were watching a 23-time major champion deal a straight-sets lesson in matchcraft to Sinner, whose wiry physique and scampering movement called to mind a skittish young fallow deer. But at another you were engrossed in The Novak Show, a 2½-hour psychodrama with enough histrionics for director Sir Sam Mendes, observing from his perch in the royal box, to consider making it a three-act play.

Djokovic’s relationship with his SW19 audience could most kindly be described as vexed. Yes, a few ultras are always in attendance, spelling out the letters of “Nole Fam” on their T-shirts. But the prevailing sentiment tends, however unjustly, to be “anyone but Novak”. The surgical precision with which he has filleted all would-be pretenders for a decade, last losing on this court in the 2013 final to Andy Murray, breeds a certain ennui. Even for this compelling clash of styles with Sinner in a Wimbledon semi-final, the members’ seating area was far from full.

Djokovic saluted Centre Court after his semi-final win despite Sinner being the clear crowd favourite - Getty Images/Visionhaus

Finally, Djokovic snapped at their ingratitude. When Sinner carved out a couple of points to take the third set at 4-5, 15-40, one wag, believing himself to be the heir to Noel Coward, called out: “Vamos, Rafa!” The Serb, not taking kindly to having the stress of a second serve compounded, responded with sarcastic applause and a mocking thumbs-up. As he struck back to level at 5-5, he turned to the fans closest to him and mimicked them weeping.

It seemed a curious way of trying to convince his detractors to view him differently. But then the spectators’ antipathy was, at times, equally unedifying. What more is he supposed to do to encourage a more generous perception? He has spoken gushingly of his veneration for Wimbledon, he has credited every player he has faced, he has stayed behind to sign autographs and even to hand out most of the contents of his on-court bag. The more that the energy flows against him, the more you wonder whether the problem lies with his critics, not with Djokovic.

He did not wish to add to the antagonism afterwards. “All love,” he grinned, when asked what he felt of his latest mixed reception on Centre. “All love and respect.” But he did not extend the same diplomacy to the decision by Richard Haigh to issue a rare hindrance warning, deeming that the noise that Djokovic made with one pulverising baseline shot disturbed Sinner.

'We are both hungry - let's have a feast': Novak Djokovic on Carlos Alcaraz showdown

“It has never happened to me before,” he said. “I’ve never had a hindrance call for an extended grunt. Plus, the grunt ended before my opponent hit his shot. So, I thought the chair’s call was incorrect.” His view was shared by John McEnroe, who lambasted Haigh for a “horrible, horrible” intervention, alleging that the umpire had “just wanted his name in the paper”.

This seemed more than a touch harsh on Haigh. Djokovic’s noise as he toiled to assert his psychological advantage was guttural enough to put Sinner off, calling to mind the time Serena Williams received the same penalty for a celebratory scream during the 2011 US final. Wisely, Djokovic chose not to react in the same way as Williams, who strode over to umpire Eva Asderaki and said: “I truly despise you and you’re unattractive inside.” At the end of this 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 masterclass, Djokovic shook Haigh’s hand and savoured his advance to a 35th major final.

Djokovic was unhappy at being given a time violation by the umpire - CameraSport/Rob Newell

His numbers are faintly preposterous now. With one more victory on Sunday, Djokovic stands not just to equal the streaks of Bjorn Borg and Roger Federer in winning five consecutive Wimbledon titles, but to draw level with the once-peerless Swiss on eight overall. Djokovic has accepted by now that he will never be cherished as Federer was. There will never be the same rapturous ovation as he takes his seat in retirement next to the Princess of Wales. But there are still plenty of reasons to feel awe at what he is accomplishing at the age of 36. Just two years after he was denied at the death in his tilt for a calendar grand slam, he is on course once more.

On paper, Sinner, who had taken two sets off him here 12 months earlier, looked to represent a realistic threat to the Djokovic supremacy. And yet he was swept aside as the lord of the lawns found every line, every corner, every delicious angle for a winner. It was a demoralising experience for a 20-year-old fuelled by the fearlessness of youth. And it is one to which Carlos Alcaraz could easily fall prey in the final, such is Djokovic’s insatiable appetite for further records.

“The ambition for me is always the highest, to win the title,” he reflected. “I still feel goosebumps and butterflies coming into every single match. I’m going to be coming into this final like it’s my first.” In a way, it is admirable that a man who has gorged on glory for so long can still feign a sense of novelty. But for his would-be rivals, it is this sheer relentlessness that chills the blood.

Djokovic imperious in win over Sinner: as it happened

04:48 PM BST

Djokovic on the hindrance call

The hindrance early on in the match could have changed the course of the match. I felt nervous after that call, but I managed to re-group. It’s probably the first time it’s happened to me, I don’t normally have extended grunts. Maybe it was an echo in the roof. It was a call that I have to respect.

04:44 PM BST

Djokovic reacts

Semi-finals was always going to be very close and very intense. I think maybe the scoreline doesn’t give the reality of what happened on court. It was super close. He missed a few shots and allowed me to get into the tie-break. He has proven why he is one of the leaders in the next generation and one of the best players in the world. It’s great to be part of this new generation, I love it.

04:41 PM BST

Marion Bartoli on BBC Five Live

When it mattered the most, unfortunately for him the absolutely brilliant defence from Djokovic, combined with unforced errors got the best of Sinner today. Sinner played one of his best matches of the season on grass, and he still lost. This man, Djokovic is made of something else.

Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his semi final match against Jannik Sinner - Reuters/Toby Melville

04:33 PM BST

The winning moment for Djokovic

The streak continues...@DjokerNole defeats Jannik Sinner 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(4) to reach his ninth #Wimbledon final pic.twitter.com/mAGLUmVhOr — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 14, 2023

04:26 PM BST

Djokovic 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 Sinner

Sinner has two chances to pass Djokovic but doesn’t do enough and the Serbian hits a volley winner, 4-3. Sinner forehand winner after Djokovic slips over, 4-4. Sinner backhand into the net, 5-4. Djokovic can win this on his serve now.

Sinner forehand into the net, 6-4. Sinner backhand into the net, 7-4. GAME. SET. MATCH. DJOKOVIC.

Novak Djokovic is through to another Wimbledon final - Getty Images/Julian Finney

04:21 PM BST

Djokovic 6-3, 6-4, 6-6 Sinner - TIEBREAK

Djokovic forehand return long, 0-1. 88mph second serve by Djokovic and Sinner rifles a backhand return winner down the line, 0-2. Sinner backhand return goes high and wide, 1-2.

125mph wide serve from Sinner is unreturned, 1-3. Sinner goes for it on his second serve but misses the service line for a double fault, 2-3. Sinner backhand long as he slips over, 3-3.

04:16 PM BST

Djokovic 6-3, 6-4, 6-6 Sinner*

Cometh the hour, cometh the man. Djokovic holds serve to 30 and that means it is tiebreak time!

04:14 PM BST

Analysis from Oliver Brown on Centre Court

Djokovic seriously baiting the Centre Court crowd now. Not content with cupping his ear in a plea for greater applause, he mimes the spectators crying as he saves two set points. — Oliver Brown (@oliverbrown_tel) July 14, 2023

04:11 PM BST

Djokovic* 6-3, 6-4, 5-6 Sinner

Sinner double fault, 30-15. He responds with a 123mph ace down the T. And holds after a forehand into the corner is too hot for Djokovic.

Djokovic to serve next to force a tiebreak.

04:08 PM BST

Djokovic 6-3, 6-4, 5-5 Sinner*

Is this the game when Sinner finally breaks Djokovic?

Djokovic pushes a backhand beyond the baseline, 15-15. Sinner forehand return to the feet of Djokovic, who nets a forehand, 15-30.

Djokovic gets a mid-court forehand but incredibly strikes the ball into the tramlines, two set points.

Sarcastic thumbs up from Djokovic to the crowd, who clapped after he missed a first serve. Djokovic refocuses, gets his second serve in play and Sinner misses with a backhand.

Boos from the crowd in the direction of Djokovic after he glares at them as Sinner misses a forehand, deuce.

Another look from Djokovic to the crowd as he survives to hold serve.

Novak Djokovic prepares to serve - AP/Alastair Grant

03:59 PM BST

Djokovic* 6-3, 6-4, 4-5 Sinner

Sinner gets Djokovic off balance and finishes the point with a forehand winner, 30-0. Djokovic forehand into the tramlines, 40-0.

Huge 121mph first serve by Sinner would beat most players. But not Djokovic on this occasion as he places a backhand return winner down the line, 40-15.

Sinner holds again to make Djokovic serve to stay in the set.

03:56 PM BST

Djokovic 6-3, 6-4, 4-4 Sinner*

More focus from Djokovic in this game as he gets to 40-15 with a backhand winner. And he holds when Sinner fails to return a first serve that catches the line.

We’re into the business end of the set now. One break could decide it.

03:52 PM BST

Djokovic* 6-3, 6-4, 3-4 Sinner

125mph ace from Sinner, 30-0. Djokovic backhand into the tramlines, 40-0. Djokovic sliced drop shot into the tramlines.

Strange game from Djokovic there. Looked a bit disinterested there.

03:48 PM BST

Djokovic 6-3, 6-4, 3-3 Sinner*

Another Djokovic service game of missed chances for Sinner. The Italian making errors at the wrong moments when in control of the rally. Djokovic escapes again as his first serve bails him out of trouble.

Sinner is a very good tennis player. But Djoko is a force of nature. Sinner is two sets down and moving inexorably, like a man trapped on top of a landslide, towards the edge of the cliff. This is what playing Djokovic does to you. — Paul Trueman (@paulwtrueman) July 14, 2023

03:44 PM BST

Djokovic* 6-3, 6-4, 2-3 Sinner

Sinner second serve is called out but Hawkeye says it was in and that means he gets a first serve. And he makes the most of reprieve to hit a forehand winner down the line, 15-15. That could be a turning point.

Sinner finds the sideline with a forehand winner, 30-15. Djokovic forehand winner, 30-30. Two big serves by Sinner and he continues to fight on here.

03:39 PM BST

Djokovic 6-3, 6-4, 2-2 Sinner*

Massive cross-court forehand-to-forehand exchange between the two players and Sinner breaks down first, 30-15.

Djokovic forehand winner, 40-30. Second serve by Djokovic is too short and Sinner steps in and hits a backhand return down the line for a winner, deuce.

Sinner slides across the baseline to hit a backhand but Djokovic is there at the net to finish the point with a volley winner.

03:33 PM BST

Djokovic* 6-3, 6-4, 1-2 Sinner

Problems for Sinner on serve as he slips to 0-30. Sinner goes a low percentage backhand down the line but nets, 0-40.

Sinner saves the first after a 19 shot rally. Then the second. Two down, one to go. Big serve by Sinner and Djokovic’s return goes long.

Sinner survives again.

Novak Djokovic returns against Jannik Sinner - Getty Images/Adrian Dennis

03:26 PM BST

Djokovic 6-3, 6-4, 1-1 Sinner*

Second serve ace down the T from Djokovic, 40-15. Exceptional serving.

And he holds with a 10th ace of the match. His wife Jelena smiles and applauds.

03:23 PM BST

Third Set: Djokovic* 6-3, 6-4, 0-1 Sinner (*denotes next server)

Must win set for Sinner if he wants to stay in the tournament. And he holds to 30.

How much does he believe he can win this match?

03:19 PM BST

Djokovic furious at 'hindrance' call

By Jim White on Centre Court

Novak Djokovic was stunned during his Wimbledon semi-final after a ‘hindrance call’ from the umpire forced a point to be replayed.

Djokovic, who raced to an early lead against Jannik Sinner, was penalised for a loud grunt following a backhand in the second set. There was a slight delay between the ball being returned and the grunt which prompted the umpire to make the rare intervention.

Read more here.

03:18 PM BST

Djokovic 6-3, 6-4 Sinner*

123mph ace from Djokovic to start the game. Sinner then puts a forehand return wide, 30-0.

Djokovic with a wrong footing forehand winner, three set points. Sinner saves the first. But Djokovic gets it done with a slower wide serve that zips off the grass and away for an ace.

No problems on serve in this game. Djokovic is a set away from the final.

03:13 PM BST

Djokovic* 6-3, 5-4 Sinner

Djokovic does remarkably to get a serve into the body back into play, Sinner hits a drop shot but Djokovic gets there and lifts a lob over the Italian, 30-15.

Djokovic forehand long, 40-15. Sinner doesn’t do enough with his approach and Djokovic slides into a backhand down the line and hits a winner, 40-30.

Sinner volley winner to hold.

03:10 PM BST

Djokovic 6-3, 5-3 Sinner*

Lovely soft hands from Sinner at the net, Djokovic chases the ball down but Sinner keeps his cool to finish with a volley winner, 0-15.

125mph Djokovic serve down the T is unreturned, 30-15. Sinner anticipates where Djokovic’s approach shot is going but hits his forehand too hard and the ball goes long.

Djokovic double fault. He glares at Goran Ivanisevic. But Ivanisevic stands to applaud his man after Djokovic finds his first serve and Sinner fails to return it.

Novak Djokovic in action - PA/Adam Davy

03:03 PM BST

Djokovic* 6-3, 4-3 Sinner

Another Sinner miscue on the forehand side puts him in trouble, 0-30. Djokovic goes after Sinner’s forehand but goes for too much and the ball lands in the tramlines, 15-30.

Sinner backhand into the tramlines, two break points. A shake of the head from Sinner.

The Italian saves the first after Djokovic hits a backhand long, 30-40. And the second with a forehand winner down the line, deuce.

Great recovery from Sinner as he holds with an ace.

02:58 PM BST

Djokovic 6-3, 4-2 Sinner*

Sinner finds the gap with a forehand down the line winner, 30-30. Big forehand down the line again from Sinner, Djokovic puts up a high defensive shot and Sinner finishes with a volley winner, deuce.

Djokovic does brilliantly to get a forehand back into play after a Sinner backhand down the line and the Italian is rushed into an error.

Djokovic holds again.

02:50 PM BST

Djokovic* 6-3, 3-2 Sinner

Sinner watches a Djokovic lob very well and hits an overhead winner, 30-15. Djokovic backhand into the net, 40-15.

Sinner holds when Djokovic’s backhand pass on the run goes wide.

People watch the Gentlemen's Singles semi-final between Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner from the Hill - PA/Andrew Matthews

02:47 PM BST

Djokovic 6-3, 3-1 Sinner*

Big moment. Djokovic is called for a hindrance after hitting a backhand down the line. He did make an audible noise but did the umpire need to inject there?

Djokovic pleads his case but to no avail, 15-30. Tim Henman says he’s never seen that before.

Brilliant from Djokovic to reach an acute angled shot by Sinner and flick a forehand down the line, 40-30.

Sinner backhand winner down the line that Djokovic barely moves for, deuce. Break point Sinner but he nets a forehand after incredible defensive work from Djokovic.

Code violation for Djokovic for taking too long to serve. But he refocuses and wins the point with an overhead smash.

And Djokovic comes through a very tough game when Sinner nets a backhand.

I’ve been wondering for years whether an extended grunt would be called for hindrance if it wasn’t a clean winner — Matthew Willis (@mattracquet) July 14, 2023

02:36 PM BST

Djokovic* 6-3, 2-1 Sinner

First double fault of the match for Sinner sees him fall to 0-30. He then hits a backhand long to give Djokovic three break points.

Sinner saves the first when Djokovic hits a backhand long. And the second with a forehand winner down the line. Two down, one to go for Sinner.

Djokovic goes after Sinner’s forehand again and the Italian’s stroke breaks down. That was a very untidy game from Sinner.

Djokovic breaks.

02:30 PM BST

Djokovic 6-3, 1-1 Sinner*

Djokovic goes for a backhand down the line but the ball drops in the tramlines, 30-30. Big point coming up.

Poor miss from Sinner after getting himself into the rally and hitting a backhand high and wide, 40-30. Another miscue on the forehand side by Sinner and Djokovic holds.

02:24 PM BST

Second Set: Djokovic* 6-3, 0-1 Sinner (*denotes next server)

Sinner unleashes on a cross-court forehand and the ball flies away for a winner, 30-15. Big fist pump to his support from Sinner after another forehand winner to hold.

02:21 PM BST

Twitter reacts

You're never going to believe this, but Sinner's soft draw through the first 5 rounds left him underprepared for Novak Djokovic. #maths — Matt Zemek (@mzemek) July 14, 2023

So far, Sinner & Djokovic have had similar serving numbers. The difference is that Djokovic converted his singular BP opportunity, and Sinner missed his 3 opportunities.



Margins. — Tolulope (@Mr_Eto) July 14, 2023

6-3 #Djokovic v #Sinner #Wimbledon

Break points converted.

Jannik 0/3

Novak 1/1

That’s about all you need to know from set 1. Plus Jannik coughing up too many forehand errors from out wide. pic.twitter.com/tpZO85GCEb — Craig O'Shannessy 🇺🇦 (@BrainGameTennis) July 14, 2023

02:19 PM BST

Djokovic 6-3 Sinner*

Third ace of the match for Djokovic, 15-15. Then a fourth, 30-15. Then a fifth! Two set points. Another first serve by Djokovic and Sinner nets the return and concedes the set.

A serving masterclass from Djokovic.

02:17 PM BST

Djokovic* 5-3 Sinner

First time on Centre for Sinner in this year’s tournament and he’s sliding on the grass a lot. But this time Djokovic slips on the baseline after Sinner hits a drop shot winner, 30-15.

Good second serve into the body of Djokovic by Sinner. And he holds to 15 when Djokovic’s return goes wide.

Djokovic to serve for the set next.

Novak Djokovic in action against Jannik Sinner - PA /Steven Paston

02:12 PM BST

Djokovic 5-2 Sinner*

Frustration from Sinner toward his support box after he nets another forehand. And that will only grow after Djokovic hits an ace to hold.

02:07 PM BST

Djokovic* 4-2 Sinner

Lovely drop volley winner from Sinner, 15-0. Second ace of the match from Sinner, 30-0. Big hitting from Sinner and he finishes the rally with a forehand winner, 40-0.

And a forehand winner to close out the game from Sinner.

Jannik Sinner serves to Novak Djokovic - AP/Alastair Grant

02:04 PM BST

Djokovic 4-1 Sinner*

Sinner stretches Djokovic out wide, the Italian gets a short ball on the backhand side and hits it down the line but Djokovic guesses right, staying in position and whipping a forehand down the line for a winner.

Djokovic slices a backhand long, 30-30. Another chance for Sinner to break as he finds the line with a brilliant backhand down the line.

Sinner has an opportunity on the forehand side. He could have gone down the line but goes cross court and puts the ball in the tramlines.

Djokovic escapes again with an ace down the T.

01:58 PM BST

Djokovic* 3-1 Sinner

Sinner gets himself on the scoreboard with a service hold to 15. That should boost his confidence, especially as he finished the game with a forehand winner.

01:54 PM BST

Djokovic 3-0 Sinner*

Good anticipation by Sinner to read a Djokovic approach shot and pass the Serbian with a cross court backhand winner, 0-15.

Sinner forehand return into the net, 30-15. Djokovic seems to be targetting the Sinner forehand and he is getting rewarded as the Italian commits another error, 40-15.

Better return from Sinner, this time on the backhand side and Djokovic defensive backhand drifts just wide.

Djokovic consolidates the break after a big serve out wide.

01:50 PM BST

Djokovic* 2-0 Sinner

Sinner mis-hits a backhand into the tramlines on the opening point of the game. Can’t afford to put himself under pressure here.

Djokovic slides into a backhand but nets, 30-15. Break point Djokovic after Sinner hits back-to-back forehand errors.

Djokovic backhand finds the baseline and Sinner miscues another forehand to lose his serve. One chance offered to Djokovic and he took immediately.

Novak Djokovic serves against Jannik Sinner - Getty Images/Clive Brunskill

01:45 PM BST

First Set: Novak Djokovic 1-0 Jannik Sinner* (*denotes next server)

Sinner slips on the grass and despite recovering his footing he nets a forehand, 15-0. Backhand pass from Sinner and Djokovic nets a backhand volley, 30-15. Forehand into the tramlines by Djokovic.

Sliced backhand by Djokovic lands short, Sinner steps in and whips a forehand cross court winner, 30-40.

Djokovic takes the initiative, whips a forehand into the corner and Sinner’s slices a forehand long.

Huge 104mph forehand winner down the line from Sinner, second break point. Nervy forehand into the net from Sinner, deuce.

Both players struggling with their footwork early on. But Djokovic survives this early scare to hold.

01:37 PM BST

Djokovic wins the coins and will serve first

Novak Djokovic. Jannik Sinner. Centre Court.



It's time for the Gentlemen's Singles semi-finals...#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/ihi0VgFpPo — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 14, 2023

01:31 PM BST

Here we go!

We get our first sight of Djokovic and Sinner walking through corridors, then down the stairs and onto Centre Court, which is pretty full due to the rain.

The spectators have wisely chosen to get to their seats early rather than wait around in the rain.

01:20 PM BST

Sinner's tough test

2 - Jannik Sinner is only the second player in the last two decades to reach the Men’s Singles semifinal at Wimbledon without facing a seeded opponent, after Rafael Nadal (2019). Luck#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/3lt2IWHiGZ — OptaAce (@OptaAce) July 14, 2023

01:11 PM BST

Djokovic closes in on Federer record

It was 2017 when Djokovic last lost at Wimbledon and even then it was because he retired injured in a quarter-final against Tomas Berdych.

Since then it has been total domination and he is just two wins away from a fifth successive title and eighth overall.

Standing in his path of a ninth final is 21-year-old Sinner, who is Wimbledon’s poster boy for the future having featured prominently in an official pre-tournament picture.

01:00 PM BST

Rain has returned to Wimbledon

Spectators walk through Wimbledon - PA/Andrew Matthews

Spectators with umbrellas shelter on Henman Hill - PA/Andrew Matthews

People shelter from the rain at Wimbledon - PA/Victoria Jones

12:48 PM BST

12:40 PM BST

Men's semi-final day

Hello and welcome to coverage of the first Wimbledon men’s semi-final between Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner.

It promises to be a fascinating battle of generations with Djokovic battling to stay on top of the young core of ATP players which Sinner is apart of. Despite dropping sets against Andrey Rublev and Hubert Hurkacz, Djokovic has largely been untroubled on his way to the last year. But the defending champion says he knows Sinner will pose a difficult test. #

“He’s playing on a very high level,” he said. “He likes to play on grass. He likes to play on quick surfaces because he likes to be aggressive and take control of the point. From both forehand and backhand, he’s smashing the ball really, really hard, trying to be the one that is going to dictate the point from early on. I know his game well.

“He’s a very complete player. Now first time in semis of Wimbledon. I’m looking forward to that challenge. I’m sure that he’s going to be very, very motivated to win. On the other hand, I am, too. Let’s see what happens.”

Last year, Sinner led by two sets to love against Djokovic in the quarter-finals before the 23-time grand slam champion stormed back to win.

And Sinner hopes the lesson he received will stand him in good stead going into today’s match.

“It’s going to be a completely different match than last year,” he said. “He knows me better as I know him better also. It’s going to be also a little bit tactical.In the other way, it is also a little bit mental, no? If you play against Novak, it’s always tough to play here, especially on Grand Slams. But I’m happy.

“I will fight for every ball. I will enjoy the moment, but knowing that I can go hard, no, trying to beat him.But, as I said, now I have two days off, trying to work on couple of things what I might use for the next match. Let’s see how it goes.”

