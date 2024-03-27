Novak Djokovic splits with coach Goran Ivanisevic

Goran Ivanisevic (right) coached Marin Cilic, Tomas Berdych and Milos Raonic before Novak Djokovic (left)

World number one Novak Djokovic has split with coach Goran Ivanisevic.

Former Wimbledon champion Ivanisevic became Djokovic's main coach in March 2022, having worked with him alongside long-time mentor Marian Vajda for several years.

Serb Djokovic won four of his joint-record 24 Grand Slam titles under Ivanisevic.

"Goran and I decided to stop working together a few days ago," Djokovic said on Instagram.

"Our on-court chemistry had its ups and downs, but our friendship was always rock solid."

Djokovic lost in the semi-finals of the Australian Open in January, suffered a third-round defeat by world number 123 Luka Nardi at Indian Wells this month, then withdrew from the ongoing Miami Open, citing a need to balance his "private and professional schedule".

"I remember clearly the moment I invited Goran to be part of my team. It was back in 2018, and Marian and I were looking to innovate and bring some serve magic to our duo," Djokovic said.

"In fact, not only we brought serve, but also lots of laughter, fun, year end no1 rankings, record breaking achievements and 12 more Grand Slams (and a few finals) to the count since then. Did I mention a bit of drama too?"

Ivanisevic was nominated for the ATP Coach of the Year in 2023, having helped Djokovic to three of the four Grand Slam titles.

Djokovic shares the record for Grand Slam singles titles with Margaret Court.

The French Open, which starts on 26 May, is the next Grand Slam in the calendar.