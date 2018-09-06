Novak Djokovic says US Open has to address lack of ventilation on Arthur Ashe Stadium - 'It feels like a sauna'

Novak Djokovic had 10 shirts with him courtside - Anadolu

As the men’s draw boiled down – almost literally – to a pair of blockbuster semi-finals, the survivors of the US Open’s sweat-soaked endurance challenge could thank their stars that a cool change is due to ­arrive in New York tomorrow.

But after criticism from leading players, including Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, tournament organisers have admitted that they need to investigate new ways of ventilating Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Juan Martin del Potro, who faces Rafael Nadal tomorrow night in a rematch of their magnificent Wimbledon quarter-final, has never been the type of player who fades in long matches. But when he beat John Isner in Tuesday’s quarter-final, he was deliberately allowing balls to fly past uncontested so that he could husband his energies for his own service games. And then there is Djokovic, who will take on Kei Nishikori in a repeat of their 2014 semi-final here. On Wednesday, Djokovic’s quarter-final was halted when the chair umpire ordered his opponent, John Millman, to perform a change of kit. Millman’s shoes were overflowing with sweat and making the court slippery.

“I have never sweated as much as I have here,” said Djokovic after beating Millman in three sets. “I have to take at least 10 shirts for every match. I asked the chair umpire whether they are using some form of ventilation or air conditioning down at the court level, and then he says ‘Only what comes through the hallway’. This tournament needs to address this. Because whether it’s night or day, we just don’t have air down there. It feels like a sauna.”

Arthur Ashe Stadium is a unique environment for tennis. Far bigger than the centre courts at the other three majors, it holds almost 24,000, and it used to be said that fans at the very top had a better view of Manhattan than they did of the antlike players below.

Djokovic tries to bring his body temperature down during his win over Millman Credit: AP

During the last three US Opens, however, it has no longer been possible to look out across the East River, because of the huge canopy which supports the new retractable roof. The roof is an architectural marvel – it can be closed in seconds – but it has also had unintended consequences.

For one thing, the sound of the fans’ chatter is reflected back down, making the stadium even noisier than it used to be. During Madison Keys’s quarter-final win over Carla Suarez Navarro on Wednesday night, the level of hubbub and disengagement was embarrassing.

But a bigger issue is the atmospheric stillness on ground level, which has effectively turned the US Open into an indoor tournament without air conditioning. In a statement, a tournament spokesman said: “We will explore ways of stimulating air flow in the stadium following the 2018 US Open.”