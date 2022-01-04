Novak Djokovic granted Australian Open medical exemption

Novak Djokovic has been granted a medical exemption to play at the Australian Open after repeatedly refusing to say whether he has received a coronavirus vaccine.

In social media posts Tuesday, Djokovic said he has “exemption permission” and is traveling to Australia to compete, signaling that he may be allowed to play the Australian Open without the otherwise mandated coronavirus vaccine.

An hour later, Tennis Australia said in a press release that Djokovic applied for and was granted a medical exemption “following a rigorous review process involving two separate independent panels of medical experts.”

Djokovic, a record nine-time Australian Open champion, is tied for the male record 20 major singles titles with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Last year, he won the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon before losing a Golden Slam bid at the Olympics and a Grand Slam bid at the U.S. Open.

