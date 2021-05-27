Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer in same half of French Open draw

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Eleanor Crooks, PA Tennis Correspondent
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer are all in the same half of the draw for the French Open beginning on Sunday.

With Nadal having dropped behind Daniil Medvedev to third in the rankings, it raised the possibility of a lopsided draw, and so it has proved.

There can be no repeat of last year’s final, when Nadal defeated Djokovic to win a 20th grand slam title, with the pair seeded to meet in the last four.

Federer is a potential quarter-final opponent for Djokovic, although, given the 39-year-old’s lack of matches and stated target of hitting form on the grass, it would be something of a surprise if he made it that far.

Top seed Djokovic will open his campaign against American Tennys Sandgren while Nadal faces young Australian Alexei Popyrin and Federer meets a qualifier.

Britain’s Cameron Norrie, who also opens against a qualifier, has reached two ATP Tour finals on clay in the last month and is a potential third-round opponent for Nadal, although he will first have to get past in-form Italian Lorenzo Sonego.

Medvedev, who reached his second slam final at the Australian Open but has never won a main draw match at Roland Garros, faces a tricky opener against in-form Kazakh Alexander Bublik.

A post shared by Ash Barty (@ashbarty)

Dominic Thiem, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev are the other big names in the bottom half while British number one Dan Evans – another player looking for a first victory at Roland Garros – meets Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic.

In the women’s draw, defending champion Iga Swiatek opens against Slovenia’s Kaja Juvan and is in the same half as top seed Ashleigh Barty, who returns to Roland Garros for the first time since winning the title in 2019 and faces American Bernarda Pera first up.

Seventh seed Serena Williams is in the opposite half and meets Irina-Camelia Begu while second seed Naomi Osaka takes on another Romanian in Patricia Maria Tig, with both women short of match wins on clay.

With Harriet Dart losing in the final round of qualifying, Britain have just four representatives across the singles and neither Johanna Konta nor Heather Watson have shown encouraging form.

Konta, seeded 19 and defending ranking points from 2019’s semi-final, meets Sorana Cirstea of Romania, who beat her at the US Open last year, while Watson has won just one of her last seven matches and takes on Kazakh Zarina Diyas.

An interesting first-round match-up sees 2020 runner-up Sofia Kenin play former champion Jelena Ostapenko while Carla Suarez Navarro makes her return following successful cancer treatment against former US Open champion Sloane Stephens.

Nadal poses with his new statue (Christophe Guibbaud / FFT)
Nadal poses with his new statue (Christophe Guibbaud / FFT)

Ahead of the tournament a statue of Nadal was unveiled at the entrance to Roland Garros.

The statue commemorates the Spaniard’s incredible haul of 13 French Open titles.

Recommended Stories

  • Tennis-Djokovic needs to raise his game for French Open bid

    World number one Novak Djokovic will head to the French Open after a patchy start to the claycourt season and aware that he must raise his game if he is to have any chance of securing a 19th Grand Slam title. Having obliterated Daniil Medvedev in the final to clinch the Australian Open in February, Djokovic made a shock last-16 exit at the Monte Carlo Masters against Briton Dan Evans before losing to Russia's Aslan Karatsev in the Serbia Open semi-finals. During the defeat by Karatsev at his own tennis centre in Belgrade, a frustrated Djokovic converted only five of 28 break points as the Russian gained revenge for a straight-sets loss to the Serb in the Australian Open semis.

  • FRENCH OPEN 2021: Federer, Serena at last Paris Slam of 30s

    After all, the 20-time major champion will be entered in his first Grand Slam tournament in more than 15 months when play begins on the red clay of Roland Garros in the leafy southwestern outskirts of Paris on Sunday. Consider this summary of his circumstances: Federer has accumulated more operations on his right knee (two) than victories (one, in three matches) since February 2020.

  • Report: Cubs signing Dee Strange-Gordon to minor-league deal

    The Chicago Cubs are signing former batting champion Dee Strange-Gordon to a minor-league deal, The Athletic reported Wednesday. A two-time All-Star and a Gold Glove winner, the 33-year-old veteran primarily has been a second baseman but can also play shortstop and the outfield. The Cubs suddenly are shorthanded in the middle infield.

  • Tennis-Few obstacles lie between Nadal and record 21st major

    Rafa Nadal has already hoisted the French Open trophy a jaw dropping 13 times and with the tantalising prospect of increasing his Grand Slam haul to 21 -- thus becoming the most successful player in men's tennis -- it is difficult to see anyone stopping him in Paris. Andrey Rublev and Alexander Zverev may have comfortably beaten Nadal in Monte Carlo and Madrid respectively but as anyone who has encountered Nadal at Roland Garros knows, beating the Spaniard in a best-of-five-set claycourt match is the ultimate challenge in tennis. Since his debut Paris appearance in 2005, it has happened only twice.

  • Naomi Osaka says she won’t do news conferences at French Open

    Naomi Osaka says she is not going to speak to the media during the upcoming French Open.

  • Doncic, Mavericks’ role players carve up defenseless Clippers again, take 2-0 series lead

    Luka Doncic is hot, but the Mavericks' role players are on fire.

  • How are the Bucks more prepared for a playoff run in 2021 than in previous years?

    USA TODAY Sports' Jeff Zillgitt breaks down how the Bucks have learned from their previous early exits in the NBA playoffs.

  • NBA betting: Picks against the spread for Wednesday night's playoff games

    Yahoo Sports’ Jared Quay has picks for all three of Wednesday night’s NBA playoff games.

  • Soccer-Emery urges Villarreal to break another barrier in Europa League final

    Villarreal coach Unai Emery believes the Europa League final against Manchester United is an opportunity for his side to assert themselves among the top teams on the continent, urging them to take the final step of winning a major trophy. "We've broken down the barrier of semi-finals in Europe and we feel proud of that but we feel a responsibility to take another step, because we want to keep breaking down barriers," Emery told a news conference ahead of Wednesday's game. Hailing from a town of 50,000 people, Villarreal were an unknown entity in Spain until getting promoted to La Liga for the first time in 1998 and have since consolidated their position among the top teams in the country.

  • NFL-All-time scoring leader Vinatieri to retire after 24 seasons

    The four-times Super Bowl champion, who started his career with the New England Patriots in 1996 before moving to the Indianapolis Colts in 2006, scored 2,673 points including 29 game-winning kicks -- two of which came at Super Bowls. No kicker has more Super Bowl rings than Vinatieri, who won it three time with the Patriots and once with the Colts.

  • Chris Paul dismisses Frank Vogel calling his play dirty: 'We're just playing basketball'

    “I don’t know anything about that. I have absolutely nothing to say about that. We’re just playing basketball and competing,” Paul told Yahoo Sports.

  • Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson wins NBA Sixth Man honor

    Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson won the Kia NBA Sixth Man Award, learning of the accomplishment while sitting with teammate Joe Ingles during a TNT interview. The two carved out a spot in league history, too, marking the first one-two finish by teammates in Sixth Man voting. Clarkson is the first player in Jazz franchise history to win the award.

  • UFC Vegas 27 results: Font heavily out strikes Garbrandt for unanimous decision victory

    No. 3 ranked bantamweight Rob Font picked up a unanimous decision victory over no. 4 ranked contender Cody Garbrandt in the main event of UFC Vegas 27. Throughout the fight Font successfully utilized his decisive reach advantage and frequently landed punches with incredibly impressive jabs that led to well put together combinations that noticeably stung Garbrandt. Font landed a total of 180 significant strikes and threw a total amount of 358 significant strikes. With the victory, Font extends his winning streak to four, and this impressive and decisive striking clinic on Garbrandt can only guarantee a title eliminator with a contender at the top of the already outrageously stacked bantamweight division. UFC Vegas 27 results: Carla Esparza gets second round TKO victory over Yan Xiaonan in co-main event Carla Esparza and Yan Xiaonan at UFC Vegas 27 - Photo by Getty Images Carla Esparza extended her winning streak to five after she defeated Yan Xiaonan impressively by second round TKO in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 27. Esparza utilized her wrestling skill from the get-go, taking down Xiaonan and dominating her on the ground in the first round. Toward the end of the first, Esparza opened up Xiaonan in side saddle position with a nasty cut on Xiaonan’s head. The second round spelt the end for Xiaonan. Esparza got Xiaonan in the crucifix position and rained strikes in rapid succession until the fight was stopped. With the victory, Esparza inserted herself into title contention and possesses a legitimate case to be next up to face Rose Namajunas in a strawweight title rematch. UFC Vegas 27 results: Jared Vanderaa gets unanimous decision win against Justin Tafa in bloodbath Jared Vanderaa vs. Justin Tafa - Photo by Getty Images Jared Vanderaa secured the first UFC victory of his career as he defeated Justin Tafa by unanimous decision. The first round was all Vanderaa’s. The American was strategic with his gameplan in the first round as he wisely picked his shots and decisively oustruck Tafa and utilized heavy body kicks to take the first. The tides changed, however, as Tafa hit Vanderaa with some big shots and opened up a nasty cut on Vanderaa’s head despite the fact that Vanderaa still outstruck Tafa by 27 significant strikes in the second round. Vanderaa found his composure again in the third round, though, as he put together impressive combinations and landed the highest amount of significant strikes on Tafa in the third round out of the first two with 49. All in all, it was an entertaining slugfest between two upcoming heavyweights in a potential fight of the night contender. Vanderaa advanced to 11-5 with his victory over Tafa. UFC Vegas 27 results: Jack Hermansson gets unanimous decision victory over Edmen Shahbazyan in main card opener Jack Hermansson vs. Edmen Shahbazyan - Photo by Getty Images Jack Hermansson is back. The no. 7 ranked middleweight utilized his ground game to scoop a unanimous decision victory over no. 10 ranked contender Edmen Shahbazyan in the main card opener at UFC Vegas 27. It appeared Shahbazyan outstruck Hermansson in the first and one could argue he won that round. But after that, Hermansson exercised his superior ground game and utilized ground and pound to land vicious strikes throughout the latter rounds. While the second round was a little bit of a toss up, it would not be far fetched to say Hermansson won the last two, and he decisively won the third round. With this win, Hermansson is back in the win column after he lost to Marvin Vettori in December 2020. Shahbazyan on the other hand, drops to two losses in a row as he suffered a third-round TKO loss to Derek Brunson in August 2020. UFC Vegas 27 live results: Rob Font vs. Cody Garbrandt

  • Soccer-Villarreal win Europa League after marathon shootout victory over Man United

    GDANSK, Poland (Reuters) -Villarreal goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli kept his composure to score in a nerve-shredding, seemingly never-ending shootout then denied David de Gea as his side won their first major trophy by beating Manchester United 11-10 on penalties in the Europa League final on Wednesday. After a tense encounter finished 1-1 following extra time, Argentine Rulli stepped up after every on-field player scored their spot kicks and he comfortably beat Spaniard De Gea, who finally buckled under the pressure in the unfamiliar role of taking rather than facing a penalty. In the first European final to be played in front of a crowd in two years amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Villarreal survived a tough second half before going on to edge the longest shootout in any European final.

  • Tom Brady pays tribute to Adam Vinatieri with ultimate compliment

    Former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady paid newly retired kicker Adam Vinatieri the ultimate compliment in an Instagram story post Thursday.

  • Chase Elliott wins rain-shortened Texas Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas

    You can‘t call a Chase Elliott victory on a road course “unexpected,” but little else was predictable in the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race at the Circuit of The Americas road course in Austin, Texas. After all, Elliott came to COTA having won five of the previous 10 road races, and on Sunday the EchoPark […]

  • Watch: Media gets first look at Tim Tebow doing TE drills with Jags

    The local media finally got a glimpse of Tim Tebow working out at his new position with the Jags.

  • Javy Baez fools Pirates into the dumbest baseball play of the season

    Javier Baez baited the Pirates into making one of the dumbest plays ever.

  • UEFA Champions League: How to watch Manchester City – Chelsea, odds, picks

    The UEFA Champions League final takes center stage and here are predictions, betting odds, live updates and everything you need to know.

  • Cardinals manager Mike Shildt upset about reliever having to change hat when real cheating is going on

    St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt says pitchers cheating is "baseball's dirty little secret," but Giovanny Gallegos' sunscreen wasn't it.