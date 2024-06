Novak Djokovic pulls out of French Open with knee injury

Novak Djokovic's knee injury means he cannot carry on - Reuters/Stephanie Lecocq

World No 1 Novak Djokovic has pulled out of the French Open ahead of his quarter-final match due to a knee injury.

Top seed and defending champion Djokovic was scheduled to play Casper Ruud in the quarter-finals on Wednesday.

More to follow...

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.