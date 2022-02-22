Novak Djokovic provides update on US visa status ahead of Indian Wells

Djokovic won his first match of 2022 on Tuesday (Getty Images)

Novak Djokovic has said as things stand he will not be able to compete at the Indian Wells Masters due to his vaccine status.

The Serb was speaking after his first 2022 match and win where he defeated Lorenzo Musetti 6-3 6-3 at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship.

He was unable to play at the Australian Open in January as he was deported after not having the Covid vaccine and now it seems he will not be able to attend another major event.

“As of today, not. I can’t go, I can’t enter the United States,” he said. “As of today I’m not able to play. But let’s see what happens. I mean, maybe things change in the next few weeks.”

Fans may be disappointed that they won’t be able to see the star in the US as the crowd in Dubai gave him a hugely positive reception.

And it isn’t just supporters who will miss Djokovic at the event. British player Andy Murray said after his win over Christopher O’Connell it’s bad for tennis not to have the best players at tournaments. He said: “Like I said at the time, I don’t agree with his decision. I think it would be a lot easier for him, obviously, if he was to get vaccinated.

“But I also didn’t like seeing him in the situation that he was in Australia as someone that I respect and have known since I was a child. I didn’t like seeing that.

“There are consequences to the decisions he’s made just now. He obviously has to accept that. But I don’t think it’s great for tennis if our best player is not competing in the major events.”