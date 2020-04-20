Novak Djokovic opposes compulsory coronavirus vaccination





Novak Djokovic faces a tough dilemma when competitive tennis eventually returns, which could impact his chances to add to his 17 grand slam titles.

The current men’s world number 1 has expressed concerns over suggestions that it will become compulsory for players to get vaccinated before they can take to the court again.

In a conversation broadcast over social media with other Serbian athletes on Sunday (April 19) Djokovic said: "Personally I am opposed to vaccination and I wouldn't want to be forced by someone to take a vaccine in order to be able to travel."

Tennis, along with almost all other major sports is currently on hiatus amid the global lockdown, with hopes of a resumption later in the year.

However, the famous grass court championships of Wimbledon, where Djokovic is reigning champion, have already been cancelled for 2020.

The French and U.S. Open tournaments have provisionally been moved to later in the year.

Djokovic said it was his understanding that it would be a requirement for players to take a vaccine and he would have to question whether he would be happy to change his views in order to resume play.