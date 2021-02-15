Novak Djokovic must not allow injury sceptics to derail Australian Open title bid - Tim Henman

Novak Djokovic - GETTY

As Novak Djokovic prepares for his quarter-final against Alexander Zverev tomorrow morning, the British tennis icon Tim Henman has advised him to keep all his energy for the court – rather than worrying about what others might think of him.

On Sunday night, Djokovic had been asked by Serbian reporters about his courageous decision to fight through his recent abdominal injury. Or, to be more precise, he was asked whether he had noticed a difference in the lukewarm reaction towards his two battling wins and the hero’s reception Roger Federer received when he beat Tennys Sandgren with a groin strain last year.

“That’s like opening Pandora’s box,” Djokovic replied. “If we begin to discuss that, we won’t finish this evening. Presumably, there are millions of different reasons.”

Djokovic has had a bumpy year on the PR front. It started with some ill-timed comments on vaccination early in the pandemic, and continued through the Covid outbreak at his Adria Tour exhibition last summer, before reaching a new low in January when he called for the 72 players in Melbourne’s hard quarantine to be given “private houses with a court”.

Then, when he fought through his abdominal injury to beat Taylor Fritz on Friday, Djokovic’s eye-bulging celebrations were undercut by a tone of scepticism from many observers. Including Fritz himself, who said: “If he was really, really injured he wouldn't have kept playing.”

Expanding on this theme in Sunday’s press conference, Djokovic explained that: “I cannot say that it doesn’t sometimes get to me – of course an injustice or an unfair portrayal by the media affects me. I am a human being, I have emotions and naturally I don’t enjoy it.

“I have the power only to control that which I am doing, not that which others are writing about me, how they judge or criticise me,” he added. “I have spoken about things which may not have been well received by some establishments, monopolies; in relation to politics within tennis for example. Basically, perhaps I antagonise people and then those things happen … But yes, my mistakes are perhaps less forgiven in the public in comparison to other players and sports stars.”

It was interesting to hear Henman address the issue, as he never had a warm relationship with the media in his own playing days. For all the “Tiger Tim” headlines after his good days at Wimbledon, defeats often saw him caricatured as a weak-chinned mummy’s boy with an unconvincing fist-pump. Here is the cruel truth of tennis: you can hold down a regular top-five ranking, but if you don’t win a slam, you’re considered a loser.

Nowadays, Henman is a pundit for Eurosport’s Australian Open coverage, a member of the Lawn Tennis Association’s advisory panel and a likely future chairman of the All England Club. After completing commentary duties, he addressed the question of Djokovic’s wobbly public image.

“I played on a much lower level,” said Henman, “but as a British player at Wimbledon I always felt it was important to control the things that I could control – and that was purely my preparation and my performance. Everything else I didn’t worry about it, I didn’t focus on it, I didn’t waste any energy on it because I can’t control it.

“When I look at Novak, he is the No 1 in the world with 17 slams, and this is what 100 per cent of his energy, his mental focus should be on. So perceptions and other people’s thoughts – I am surprised that he even gives one per cent of his energy or his time or his focus to these things.”

The state of Djokovic’s injury will be critical tomorrow. It clearly affected his forehand during his quarter-final win over Milos Raonic on Sunday, especially when he was aiming up the line, but his overall game is so bulletproof that he still came through in four relatively straightforward sets.

Three players have already retired from this event with abdominal issues in Britain’s Johanna Konta, Casper Ruud of Norway and Italy’s Matteo Berrettini. Henman believes that the pattern is likely the result of a shortage of preparation time – particularly on the serve.

As he put it: “The players haven't had perhaps the numbers of hours to prepare, practise and therefore serve. [For men] the challenges around quarantine and then getting into five-set matches are putting extra strain on the muscles.”