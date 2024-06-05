Novak Djokovic to miss Wimbledon after knee surgery

Novak Djokovic suffered a medial meniscus tear at the French Open - AP/Christophe Ena

Novak Djokovic is expected to miss Wimbledon after undergoing immediate surgery on the medial meniscus tear which led to him withdrawing from the French Open on Tuesday.

As the recovery process will take a minimum of three weeks, Djokovic has only the remotest chance of being fit in time for July 1 – the first day of Wimbledon – but should have a decent chance of participating in the Olympic Games here in Paris in seven weeks’ time.

A report in L’Equipe suggested Djokovic visited a Parisian clinic and was treated by a young French surgeon.

His absence from Wimbledon will mark the end of an era. You have to go back to 1998 for the last time that the tournament went ahead without Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal or Djokovic – although it wasn’t until 2003 that Federer won his first major title and thus announced the entry of a gilded generation.

In an unexpected twist, it looks as if Andy Murray – who did battle with those three giants throughout his career – could be the elder statesman with the best chance of collecting a couple of wins in SW19. Stan Wawrinka and Gael Monfils are also on the entry list.

Djokovic’s sense of urgency should give encouragement to his fans. It suggests he still feels he can salvage something from this busy summer of tennis, even if Wimbledon is likely to come too soon for him.

While he has identified the injury, there are various different outcomes for meniscus issues, depending on the severity and location of the tear.

On the best-case end of the scale, there was Taylor Fritz – the American who was wheeled off the courts of Roland Garros in 2021 but still managed to win a couple of rounds at Wimbledon a month or so later. But then Fritz only needed a debridement, which involves a keyhole surgeon trimming out the rough parts of the meniscus left by a minor tear.

A more serious tear involves stitching the meniscus – which is effectively a shock absorber – back together. The trouble is that there is very limited blood supply to this part of the body, so healing can take many months. In some cases, the joint never recovers its former functionality.

The Serbian news site Sport Klub quoted physio Dobrosav Melajac, who was watching Djokovic’s ill-fated match against Francisco Cerundulo on Monday evening with tennis coach Petar Popovic. “When he slipped we said in unison, ‘meniscus!’” said Melajac. “I didn’t think it was of a more serious nature, especially since he played at such a high level in the fourth and fifth sets. [But] when I watched his press conference, it did worry me, the way he talked about the injury.”

“The surface on Court Philippe Chatrier is one of the reasons for the injury,” Melajac added. “I saw that Nole also spoke about it – that the surface was soft and not at the usual level. Corentin [Moutet, who is coaxed by Popovic] was warming up for the match with Sinner at Chatrier, and he commented several times that the court is not in the condition they are used to.”

