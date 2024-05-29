Novak Djokovic hits the French Open with ‘low expectations and high hopes’

<p>Novak Djokovic is not trying to tempt fate in Paris. Not after the year he has had.</p> <p>The result of that caution is an exceedingly judicious 24-time Grand Slam champion who is, as he said before his 6-4, 7-6 (7-3), 6-4 win over Pierre-Hugues Herbert in the first round Tuesday, tiptoeing through his 20th appearance at the French Open with “low expectations and high hopes.”</p> <p>It brought the top-ranked Serb little comfort to have defeated Herbert, a 33-year-old Frenchman who has five Grand Slam doubles titles but has never made it past the third round in the singles draw at a major, as he began his quest to become the first player to win 25 Grand Slam singles titles.</p> <p>“Monte Carlo, Rome and Geneva tournaments started really well for me. First matches I played were great,” Djokovic said, naming events he crashed out of in the run-up to the French Open. “Then second matches, third matches was quite different. So I don’t want to get too excited.”</p> <p>Why all the prudence? Well, the fresh 37-year-old - he celebrated his birthday last week - traveled a dodgy road to get to Paris. His schedule entering the French Open was light: He is 15-6 in singles matches this year after Tuesday’s win and has reached the semifinals in just three tournaments, including the Australian Open. He lost all three.</p> <p>That makes this year just the second since 2006, when Djokovic won his first ATP title, that he arrived at Roland Garros without so much as sniffing a final. The other time was in 2018, when he underwent elbow surgery after losing in the fourth round at the Australian Open.</p> <p>When he has played this year, he has faced odd drama. He was upset in the second round of the Italian Open after a metallic water bottle fell from the stands and bopped him on the head during an autograph session following his first-round win; Djokovic said he experienced nausea and dizziness and sought medical treatment. He was so in need of matches that he made the rare decision to play a lower-level tournament in the week leading up to the French Open; in Geneva, he lost to Tomas Machac, ranked 34th in the world, in the semifinals.</p> <p>Afterward, he said he experienced stomach issues during the match. Asked Sunday how he was feeling physically, after all the weirdness of this year, he answered vaguely.</p> <p>“It’s various things that were happening in the last couple of months, but I don’t want to get into it,” he said. “... I don’t want to open Pandora’s box and talk about things. Just really try to focus myself on what needs to be done. What has happened, happened, and it’s in the past. It’s something that I can’t affect anymore, but I can kind of learn to rectify certain things and right the certain things that are wrong and really not serving the purpose of my highest performance level.”</p> <p>Djokovic didn’t need his highest performance level Tuesday, but he was moving well and defending well enough to walk off the court with a win after 2 hours, 31 minutes. He advanced to face Spain’s Roberto Carballes Baena in Thursday’s second round feeling pleased, if not at ease.</p> <p>“I was fist pumping, I was focused, I was there, I was present,” Djokovic said. “So I’m pleased with the way at least I behaved or had a mind-set on the court. That was something that I was looking for. And where are you going to feel that way if not in Grand Slams?”</p> <p>Elsewhere at Roland Garros, another threat to win the men’s title moved into the second round when No. 7 seed Casper Ruud defeated Felipe Meligeni Alves, 6-3, 6-4, 6-3. Ruud, a finalist at Roland Garros in 2022 and 2023, is on a five-match winning streak that included the title in Geneva, his second on clay this year after prevailing at Barcelona. He leads the tour in wins this season with 36 and faces Alejandro Davidovich Fokina next.</p> <p>Taylor Fritz, the top-ranked American man and the No. 12 seed in Paris, beat Federico Coria, 2-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-1, and will play Dusan Lajovic in the second round.</p> <p>A pair of favorites in the women’s draw advanced handily, with No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka dispatching Erika Andreeva, 6-1, 6-2, in 68 minutes and No. 4 seed Elena Rybakina beating Greet Minnen, 6-2, 6-3, in 73 minutes. Sabalenka will face Moyuka Uchijima in the second round, where she will continue her quest to be the first woman since Serena Williams in 2015 to win the Australian Open and French Open in the same year. The Belarusian has made it to at least the semifinals of the past six Grand Slams.</p> <p>Americans Peyton Stearns and Madison Keys kept the good vibes rolling in Paris after each won a tournament over the weekend. The unseeded Stearns, the 2022 NCAA singles champion at Texas, beat Lucija Ciric Bagaric, 6-3, 6-7 (10-8), 7-6 (10-6), after winning her first WTA title on clay in Morocco. Keys, the No. 14 seed, defeated Renata Zarazua, 6-3, 6-2, after capturing her eighth WTA title at Strasbourg and then making a quick transition - mentally and physically.</p> <p>“I won my match [Saturday], and then I was on a train coming here, and then it’s just all of a sudden we got to Paris,” Keys said. “I was kind of, like, ‘I don’t know what happened the last, like, five hours of my life.’”</p> <p>Keys takes on Mayar Sherif in the second round; Stearns faces a tough battle against No. 10 seed Daria Kasatkina.</p>