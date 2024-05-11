Novak Djokovic Hit On Head With Water Bottle In Jarring Moment Caught On Video

Novak Djokovic said he’s “fine” after getting conked on the head with a water bottle in a moment that was captured on camera at the Italian Open in Rome.

The Serbian tennis star was signing autographs following his win against France’s Corentin Moutet on Friday when the object dropped from above, striking Djokovic and sending him crouching toward the ground while clutching the top of his head.

Video from another angle showed that the water bottle had slipped out of a fan’s backpack in the stands above Djokovic.

The @InteBNLdItalia team showcases a video showing that the Djokovic case was ‘’an accident’. #Djokovicpic.twitter.com/IX6T4ihEVK — Tennis Majors (@Tennis_Majors) May 10, 2024

The tennis player later assured supporters that he was OK.

“Thank you for the messages of concern,” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “This was an accident and I am fine resting at the hotel with an ice pack. See you all on Sunday.”

Tournament organizers said Djokovic was examined by doctors after the incident, which left a bump on his head, per The Associated Press. There was some blood from the blow, but he didn’t need stitches.

On Saturday, Djokovic posted a video of himself walking around with a helmet, writing, “Today I came prepared.”

