Novak Djokovic hails Carlos Alcaraz: He combines a bit of me, Federer and Nadal

Novak Djokovic (left) was gracious in defeat to Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final - EPA-EFE/Shutterstock/TOLGA AKMEN

Novak Djokovic believes Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz has the “best of all three worlds”, with a game inspired by every member of the so-called Big Three.

Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have dominated on the world stage for two decades, winning 65 major titles between them since Wimbledon 2003.

Now – with Federer retired and Nadal out with a long-term injury – 20-year-old Alcaraz has won two of the last four grand slams.

As the world No 1, he is the man firmly taking the reins from the old guard, but he had to wrestle the Wimbledon title from Djokovic’s grasp on Sunday in an epic five-set victory.

As Djokovic watched his eighth title at SW19 slip through his fingers, he said he witnessed a player on the other side of the net who embodied all three of tennis’s greatest champions – especially himself.

“I think people have been talking in the past 12 months or so about his game consisting of certain elements from Roger, Rafa, and myself. I would agree with that. I think he’s got basically best of all three worlds,” Djokovic said.

“He’s got this mental resilience and really maturity for someone who is 20 years old. It’s quite impressive. He’s got this Spanish bull mentality of competitiveness and fighting spirit and incredible defense that we’ve seen with Rafa over the years.

“And I think he’s got some nice sliding backhands that he’s got some similarities with my backhands. Yeah, two-handed backhands, defence, being able to adapt. I think that has been my personal strength for many years. He has it, too.

“I haven’t played a player like him ever, to be honest. Roger and Rafa have their own obviously strengths and weaknesses. Carlos is very complete player. Amazing adapting capabilities that I think are a key for longevity and for successful career on all surfaces.”

Djokovic, who has 23 majors to his name, is far from done. He won the Australian Open and French Opens this season, and in every probability will go on to win more.

But on Sunday he was second best to a young man at the peak of his physical powers, who said he had nothing to lose.

It was only Djokovic’s second ever loss at Wimbledon in the fifth set, his first coming in 2006 against Mario Ancic – five years before he won his first title at SW19 in 2011.

Djokovic was emotional on court afterwards and said he had “regrets” about certain moments of the match. In the face of defeat though he was gracious, and admitted Alcaraz proved his world No 1 billing, especially on grass.

“What quality at the end of the match, when you had to serve it out, you came up with some big serves and big play. You deserve it. Absolutely. Congratulations. Amazing,” Djokovic said on court. “I thought I would have trouble with you only on clay and maybe hard court but not on grass. Now, it’s a different story from this year.”

He added later: “[On] grass, I must say he surprised me. He surprised everyone how quickly he adapted to grass this year. He hasn’t had too many wins on grass in the last two years that he played. I think Queen’s helped him a lot. He was close to lose that first match, opening match, in Queen’s. Then he started to gain momentum, more and more wins against really good players.

“I must say the slices, the kind of chipping returns, the net play, it’s very impressive. I didn’t expect him to play so well this year on grass, but he’s proven that he’s the best player in the world, no doubt. He’s playing some fantastic tennis on different surfaces and he deserves to be where he is.”

‘I never thought I could beat him,’ admits Alcaraz after defeating Djokovic

By Molly McElwee at Wimbledon

Carlos Alcaraz admitted he did not believe he could beat Novak Djokovic after pulling off a thrilling victory in Sunday’s marathon final.

Five weeks ago, world No 1 seized up with cramps at the French Open semi-final, undone by nerves at having to face the indomitable Serb at a grand slam tournament for the first time.

After losing the first set 6-1 on Sunday, it looked like that tension had returned. But the 20-year-old overcame the physical and mental hurdles in some style.

He said the win surpassed all of his expectations, and that it made him “think differently” about 23-time major champion Djokovic going forward.

“Before this match, I thought I can’t beat Novak,” Alcaraz said. “But after this epic match, let’s say, yeah, I think different about Novak in the way that probably in other tournaments, in other grand slams, I will remember this moment. I will think that, well, I’m ready to play five sets against him, good rallies, good sets, really long, long match, and stay there physically, mentally, in tennis, in general. Probably it change my mind a little bit after this match.”

Seven-time champion Djokovic’s aura on Centre Court has become the stuff of legend, and Sunday was his first defeat on the most iconic arena in tennis since 2013.

Djokovic has 118 grass court wins to his name, Alcaraz just 16. That alone would have been enough to give most men jitters heading into a final.

‘I did it for myself, not for my generation’

But there was added history to make for Alcaraz as the last time someone not named Djokovic, Roger Federer, Andy Murray or Rafael Nadal won Wimbledon was 2002. Alcaraz was not born until 5 May 2003, 10 months later. In his lifetime, he had never known another Wimbledon champion to exist, so to win the title himself felt like “a dream come true”.

While some were calling this a changing of the guard, Alcaraz said this victory was not about shifting generations. He said this was “without a doubt” the hardest match he had ever played, and what was important to him was beating a member of the so-called Big Three at his peak.

“I did it for myself, not for tennis generation, honestly,” he said. “It was great. Beating Novak at his best, in this stage, making history, being the guy to beat him after 10 years unbeaten on that court, is amazing for me. It’s something that I will never forget. It’s great for the new generation, as well, I think to see me beating him and making them think that they are capable to do it, as well.”

Before Alcaraz had even finished his lap of honour with the trophy, he had already been congratulated by Spain’s most decorated champion Nadal: “Congratulations, Carlos Alcaraz. You have given us immense joy today and I am sure that our pioneer in Spanish tennis, Manolo Santana, has also been cheering wherever he is, such as Wimbledon, whom you have joined today. A very strong hug and enjoy the moment, champion!”

Djokovic, 36, said he hoped this would be the start of a new great rivalry. Based on how Alcaraz assessed his growth since Paris, he could prove a handful for the Serbian in the twilight of his career.

“I am totally different player than French Open. I grew up a lot since that moment. I learned a lot from that moment. I did something different before the match. I prepared a little bit different mentally before the match. I could deal with the pressure, the nerves, better.

“Beating Novak, winning Wimbledon championship is something that I dream about since I start to playing tennis. That’s why is the biggest moment of my life. It’s the happiest moment of my life. I think it’s not going to change for a long time.”

