Novak Djokovic ends Aslan Karatsev’s fairy tale run to book place in Australian Open final

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jack Rathborn
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Novak Djokovic celebrates victory against Aslan Karatsev (Getty)
Novak Djokovic celebrates victory against Aslan Karatsev (Getty)

Novak Djokovic ended the remarkable run of qualifier Aslan Karatsev to reach a ninth Australian Open final.

The world number one, who has won the title on each of the eight previous occasions he has reached the semi-finals in Melbourne, claimed his first straight-sets win since the first round, beating the world number 114 6-3 6-4 6-2.

It was a much-needed comfortable evening for Djokovic after the dramas of his tournament so far, including an abdominal injury suffered in a third-round five-setter against Taylor Fritz and a nail-biting victory over Alexander Zverev in the quarter-finals.

He will face either Daniil Medvedev or Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final on Sunday.

More to follow...

Latest Stories