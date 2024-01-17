Novak Djokovic clashes with fan before sealing place in Australian Open third round

Novak Djokovic was not happy with a member of the crowd - Reuters/Eloisa Lopez

Novak Djokovic challenged a heckler to “say that to my face” during a testy second-round win over Alexei Popyrin at the Australian Open.

At 2-2 in the fourth set, the 10-time Australian Open champion paused, walked to the back of the court and yelled at the spectator.

He then won three straight games to take the match away from his Australian opponent en route to a 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (4) 6-3 victory.

After clinching the match on a Popyrin error, he turned around to the crowd again and yelled, pumping his fist to celebrate.

“It is what it is, it’s a grand slam, it’s a fight. Of course it annoys you but you have to accept it and go with it,” Djokovic told Eurosport.

“But what really frustrates me is when somebody is heckling me, so I confronted him. I invited him to come and say it to my face.

“He was apologising from far away. All of a sudden there was an absence of courage when he needed to face me.”

More to follow...

01:44 PM GMT

Djokovic - 30 Australian Open wins in a row

Krueger Tsonga Shapovalov Medvedev Nishikori Pouille Nadal Struff Ito Nishioka Schwartzman Raonic Federer Thiem Chardy Tiafoe Fritz Raonic Zverev Karatsev Medvedev Roberto Carballés Baena Couacaud Dimitrov De Minaur Rublev Paul Tsitipas Prizmic Popyrin

Unstoppable Djokovic - Reuters/Eloisa Lopez

01:34 PM GMT

Djokovic reacts

He had quite an easy forehand and he missed it. I didn’t do anything special – he was a better player for a set and a half. Things changed around and the momentum shifted in the tie-break. I put one more ball in the court than he did. I don’t think I played at the highest level. Credit to him for tactically coming out with the right game plan and serving big. He deserves a big round of applause.

01:21 PM GMT

WATCH: The winning moment for Djokovic

01:14 PM GMT

Djokovic enjoyed that

Novak Djokovic reacts after winning - Reuters/Tracey Nearmy

01:07 PM GMT

Twitter reacts

Novak Djokovic makes his opponents play to their absolute limits, redline their games, lights out tennis... Then he beats them anyway.



Nobody else like him in all of sports. — Scott Barclay (@BarclayCard18) January 17, 2024

Even with a win, Djokovic looks as vulnerable as ever. Yes, AO is his house but having back to back grueling matches in first 2 rounds is a red flag. — H.Y. (@itnw0628) January 17, 2024

Djokovic showing his greatness once again. Played a poor match by his standards - clearly affected by the flu and that niggling wrist injury - but managed to snatch a third set he had absolutely no right to win and saw it out in the fourth.



🐐 — Taylor O’Higgins (@TaylorOnSport) January 17, 2024

12:59 PM GMT

Djokovic 6-3, 4-6, 7-6, 6-3 Popyrin

Popyrin errors move Djokovic to 30-0. A big serve down the T is unreturned and it’s three match points.

Popyrin saves the first when Djokovic nets a backhand. Popyrin forehand long. GAME SET MATCH DJOKOVIC!

Djokovic turns around and roars at the spectators. They poked the bear out of his slump.

12:55 PM GMT

Djokovic* 6-3, 4-6, 7-6, 5-3 Popyrin

Popyrin’s head has gone here. He’s played well and put on a good show but his level has disappeared.

Three match points for Djokovic. Popyrin saves the first two. A third? Yes! He hammers down an ace into the corner.

Popyrin asks Djokovic to serve it out as he rediscovers a second wind and his first serve to hold.

12:49 PM GMT

Djokovic 6-3, 4-6, 7-6, 5-2 Popyrin*

Djokovic is back and rolling. He holds to 15 when Popyrin nets a forehand return.

The champ is a game away from a place in the third round.

12:46 PM GMT

Djokovic* 6-3, 4-6, 7-6, 4-2 Popyrin

This is where Djokovic thrives. Lives in the chaos. Helps him to energise him and destabilise his opponent. The bear has been poked.

He earns himself three set points and only needs one as Popyrin goes long.

He’s won 8 of the last 10 points.

12:41 PM GMT

Djokovic 6-3, 4-6, 7-6, 3-2 Popyrin*

Djokovic goes to the far end and goes at a spectator. I think he told the person: ‘come and say that to my face’. Djokovic is not amused by whatever he’s heard.

He loses focus but regains it to hold to 30.

Novak Djokovic engages with a member of the crowd looking to get under his skin 👀🍿#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/jLCWNe9lLE — Eurosport (@eurosport) January 17, 2024

12:36 PM GMT

Djokovic* 6-3, 4-6, 7-6, 2-2 Popyrin

The run of love holds ends after Popyrin nets a backhand, 30-15. But he responds with a sliced approach and forehand volley winner, 40-15. Old school chip and charge.

And Popyrin holds with an ace. Djokovic stretches out his wrist again.

Novak Djokovic hits a return - Getty Images/Lillian S

12:32 PM GMT

Djokovic 6-3, 4-6, 7-6, 2-1 Popyrin*

Third consecutive love holds as Djokovic eases through another game. Whatever he was going through in the third set now seems to have gone.

12:31 PM GMT

Djokovic* 6-3, 4-6, 7-6, 1-1 Popyrin

Much needed service hold for Popyrin. He needs to find a way to recover and fight back.

Easier said than done though.

12:30 PM GMT

Latest update from Molly McElwee

A 74-minute mind-boggling set where, somehow and some way, Djokovic survived. As Nick Kyrgios said on comms, Djokovic had no right winning that set as Popyrin was by far the better player. But he did.

The 10th game of that third set may just give Popyrin nightmares. He had four set points, and will remember the fourth in particular, where Djokovic somehow nicked the tramline to force an error off the Australian’s racket.

Djokovic then did what he so often does: turned up for the tiebreak. He looked unbothered at some points of that set, was blowing his nose between games, seemed a bit low on energy and his forehand was unreliable. But he came alive to dominate Popyrin.

Djokovic leads 2-1, and has not lost from this position since the Australian Open 2017. Good luck Popyrin.

12:26 PM GMT

Fourth set: Djokovic 6-3, 4-6, 7-6, 1-0 Popyrin* (*denotes next server)

A reminder that from 4-5, 0-40 and four set points down, Djokovic won that set. Even when he is not feeling great, he finds away. And that’s why he is the best.

He holds to love with an ace.

12:20 PM GMT

Djokovic 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 Popyrin - TIEBREAK

Djokovic ace down the T, 5-2. Djokovic tests Popyrin with another overhead but the Australian keeps his head and finishes well, 5-3.

Popyrin forehand winner, 5-4. Two serves on Djokovic’s racket to win the set. Popyrin backhand into the net, 6-4.

Djokovic at his best, dragging his opponent all over and Popyrin puts a defensive forehand wide, 7-4.

12:15 PM GMT

Djokovic 6-3, 4-6, 6-6 Popyrin - TIEBREAK

Forehand long by Popyrin, 1-0. Big return by Popyrin, he steps inside and finishes the point with a forehand winner, 1-1.

Popyrin has a look at passing Djokovic but nets the backhand, 2-1. Big first serve unreturned by Djokovic, 2-2. Bad miss by Popyrin as he puts a forehand into the tramlines, 3-2.

Popyrin backhand volley, Djokovic reaches it and whips a forehand winner down the line, 4-2.

12:10 PM GMT

Djokovic 6-3, 4-6, 6-6 Popyrin*

Tiebreak it is as Djokovic holds to 15. The most important tiebreak of Popyrin’s career coming up.

Novak Djokovic hits a return against Australia's Alexei Popyrin - Getty Images/Lillian S

12:06 PM GMT

Djokovic* 6-3, 4-6, 5-6 Popyrin

Great response to missing those opportunities by Popyrin as he holds to 15.

He’s guaranteed himself at least a tiebreak.

12:03 PM GMT

Djokovic 6-3, 4-6, 5-5 Popyrin*

Djokovic opens the game with a fifth forehand unforced error, 0-15. Djokovic is given a makeable volley but dumps it into the net, 0-30. Way too causal from the champ.

Three set points for Popyrin after Djokovic nets a forehand again. This is so unusual.

Djokovic saves the first with an ace. Popyrin gets a look at a backhand down the line but places it in the tramlines. One final chance... Djokovic gets another volley and this time he makes it. Deuce.

Amazing return by Popyrin, he plays a forehand approach and Djokovic can’t get the ball into play, fourth set point.

Wow. How did Djokovic stay alive there?! He finds the sideline with a sliced backhand and Popyrin flicks a forehand wide, back to deuce. Massive hold by Djokovic as Popyrin nets a return.

Could not taking one of these set points be the turning point?

11:52 AM GMT

Djokovic* 6-3, 4-6, 4-5 Popyrin

Timely ace by Popyrin, 30-15. Popyrin shanks an overhead and Djokovic forces him to hit another but he strikes it cleanly for a winner, 40-30.

Popyrin puts himself a game away from the set.

Novak Djokovic wipes his face with a tissue - Lillian S/Getty Images

11:47 AM GMT

Djokovic 6-3, 4-6, 4-4 Popyrin*

Popyrin starting to target the Djokovic forehand more often. The Serbian looks a bit rattled by his struggles on that side.

But as we pass the two hour mark, Djokovic responds to the pressure by holding to 30.

The body language by Djokovic isn’t great.

11:40 AM GMT

Djokovic* 6-3, 4-6, 3-4 Popyrin

Djokovic pulls out a tissue from his pocket and blows his nose. Seems like he is under the weather a little bit.

Nevertheless, Popyrin keeps his focus to hold to 15.

11:38 AM GMT

Djokovic 6-3, 4-6, 3-3 Popyrin*

Popyrin calls for the physio to look at what seems to be a calf problem. A medical timeout is called and Popyrin continues to receive treatment. It would be a big shame if his chances were hampered by this. We’ll see if there are obvious signs of problems with Popyrin.

Nothing wrong with Popyrin on this point as he punishes a short approach by Djokovic with a cross court forehand winner, 15-30.

Tennis gods are with Djokovic as he hits a forehand that clips the net cord and drops on Popyrin’s side of the court, 40-30. Popyrin forehand return long and Djokovic holds.

Novak Djokovic plays a backhand return to Alexei Popyrin - AP/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake

11:28 AM GMT

Djokovic* 6-3, 4-6, 2-3 Popyrin

Great footwork by Popyrin to reach a good Djokovic lob and finish with an overhead winner, 15-15. Popyrin forehand into the net, 15-30. A massive couple of points coming up.

Popyrin responds to the moment by holding serve with a forehand winner.

11:25 AM GMT

Djokovic 6-3, 4-6, 2-2 Popyrin*

Djokovic looking something like his old self as he holds to love when Popyrin sends a backhand into the net.

11:20 AM GMT

Djokovic* 6-3, 4-6, 1-2 Popyrin

If Popyrin has played better than this in his life I’d be shocked. He is purring right now and Djokovic looks a bit shellshocked.

25 shot rally, incredible tennis and Popyrin lobs Djokovic again, 40-15. Brilliant finish.

Game Popyrin after a great wide serve is unreturned by Djokovic. Popyrin runs to his chair and beckons the crowd to get on their feet.

He is feeling it right now!

11:16 AM GMT

Djokovic 6-3, 4-6, 1-1 Popyrin*

Popyrin continues to be in attack mode and Djokovic’s movement looks a bit sluggish to me. Perhaps he is feeling the effects of his long first round match.

Djokovic’s support box tries to rally their man after he completes a service hold to 30.

Novak Djokovic lost the second set - Getty Images /Darrian Traynor

11:13 AM GMT

Latest update from Molly McElwee

Popyrin turned up the intensity after a meek first set. He was serving bigger and approaching the net, taking on each point on his own racket as the aggressor.

After Djokovic sprayed a few errors, Popyrin deservedly got the all important break, clinching it by chasing down a drop shot and beating the Serb at the net.

When he failed to serve it out a game later, tightening up at the crucial moment, you wondered if his short-lived fightback was over. But Djokovic got a bit sloppy down 5-4 and, with a little bit of help from the net cord and a delightful lob, Popyrin has levelled things up and made this match a contest. Game on.

11:11 AM GMT

Third set: Djokovic* 6-3, 4-6, 0-1 Popyrin (*denotes next server)

The question now is how long Popyrin keep this up and is Djokovic dealing with an issue?

What we do know is that this is a must win game for Popyrin. He has to start this set strongly, continue to be aggressive and attack Djokovic’s forehand.

Big serve, 205km/h, down the T beat Djokovic for an ace, 40-30. Another forehand error from Djokovic and Popyrin holds.

11:07 AM GMT

Djokovic 6-3, 4-6 Popyrin*

Wow. Djokovic is leaking errors from his forehand side and he gifts Popyrin two set points.

Djokovic saves the first with an ace down the T. BUT NOT THE SECOND!

Popyrin drags Djokovic to the net with a drop shot, the Serb reaches it and closes the net but Popyrin calmly lifts a lob over Djokovic head to take the set.

That was class. We have a match on here.

Hear the crowd ROAR 🦁



Alexei Popyrin takes second set against 10 time champ Novak Djokovic!@AustralianOpen #AusOpen



pic.twitter.com/uBbPHC0WiR — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) January 17, 2024

11:02 AM GMT

Djokovic* 6-3, 4-5 Popyrin

Nerves? Popyrin starts the game with a double fault. Then nets a forehand, 0-30. You can feel the tension. Djokovic was always going to make him work for this. Desperately needs a first serve. He hasn’t hit one yet.

Tight forehand into the net by Popyrin, three break points. Popyrin saves the first with an overhead winner. Then the second with an excellent first serve ace.

Popyrin finds a first serve, Djokovic gets the ball back into play and Popyrin pushes a forehand long. Djokovic breaks back.

He is inevitable.

Alexei Popyrin reacts after losing a point - Getty Images/Daniel Pockett

10:56 AM GMT

Djokovic 6-3, 3-5 Popyrin*

Nick Kyrgios wonders if Djokovic is struggling with his wrist given the number of forehand errors he is making. We’ll keep an eye out for that.

A backhand into the tramlines by Djokovic makes it 30-30. Djokovic settles himself, finds his first serve and holds to make Popyrin serve for it.

10:52 AM GMT

Djokovic* 6-3, 2-5 Popyrin

Popyrin is hitting his spots, serving much better and dominating. He holds to love again. That’s 11 points in a row on serve. He’s dropped just two in this set and he’s a game away from winning it.

10:50 AM GMT

Djokovic 6-3, 2-4 Popyrin*

Normal service is resumed by Djokovic as he holds to love in just 77 seconds. He will be seething at dropping serve in the manner that he did.

10:48 AM GMT

Djokovic* 6-3, 1-4 Popyrin

It is not a break unless you consolidate and Popyrin backs it up with an impeccable service hold to love.

A long way to go but the momentum is with Popyrin at the moment. Can he keep it going?

Australia's Alexei Popyrin in action - Reuters/Tracey Nearmy

10:46 AM GMT

Djokovic 6-3, 1-3 Popyrin*

Two forehand errors by Djokovic makes it 0-30. Popyrin might not get a better chance to break here...

Third Djokovic forehand error and it’s two break points for Popyrin.Can he do it?

Djokovic dropshot, Popyrin reaches and flicks an angled forehand reply, Djokovic doesn’t do enough with his own response and that leaves an easy putaway volley for Popyrin to break. Great tennis!

The crowd are on their feet. Game on?

10:41 AM GMT

Djokovic* 6-3, 1-2 Popyrin

Better serving and ball striking from Popyrin as he continues his changed approach. He’s taking the ball much earlier and starting to rush Djokovic.

Popyrin holds to 15.

10:38 AM GMT

Latest update from Molly McElwee

After getting through a four-hour marathon in the first round, this opening set was as straightforward as Djokovic could have hoped. He faced zero threat on his serve, losing just three points in the entire set, and put pressure on big-serving Popyrin’s throughout.

Textbook Djokovic: minimal exertion until he pushed through the gears on a couple of key points, and that proved the difference. No drama yet, and Djokovic will want to keep it that way.

Novak Djokovic won the first set - eGetty Images/Daniel Pockett

10:37 AM GMT

Djokovic 6-3, 1-1 Popyrin*

First bit of pressure on the Djokovic serve by Popyrin. He gets to 30-30 for the first time in the match. He won just three points in the first set.

Popyrin gets a look at a second serve but mis-hits it and the ball travels long. Bad miss. Another second serve by Djokovic and Popyrin nets a backhand return.

Opportunity wasted by Popyrin.

10:30 AM GMT

Second set: Djokovic* 6-3, 0-1 Popyrin (*denotes next server)

More aggressive play from Popyrin to open this set. He must know that he can’t get into extended rallies. Needs to pull the trigger as early and often as possible.

If that doesn’t work there’s not much else he can do. Good hold to 15 by the man from Sydney.

10:26 AM GMT

Djokovic 6-3 Popyrin*

Two set points for Djokovic but he requires only as after 39 minutes he seals the opening set when Popyrin nets a defensive forehand.

Uphill task for Popyrin now.

10:22 AM GMT

Djokovic* 5-3 Popyrin

Popyrin back under pressure on serve again. A forehand long makes it 15-30. He’s not getting enough first serves into play and Djokovic is all over him on the second.

Brutal 28 shot rally, Djokovic looking very comfortable, waiting for the error and it comes as Popyrin dumps a backhand into the net. Two break points.

Special point from Djokovic. He hits a full stretch backhand which Popyrin reaches and hits a short volley but Djokovic sprints up to it and whips a forehand winner into the corner.

Djokovic breaks!

"Best defender of all time?!" 🤯



Nick Kyrgios praises Novak Djokovic after this huge reach... and labels him a fellow "villain" 🦹‍♂️😏#AusOpen | @NickKyrgios pic.twitter.com/AonxZrErZO — Eurosport (@eurosport) January 17, 2024

10:16 AM GMT

Djokovic 4-3 Popyrin*

Djokovic mixing up his serve direction and speed to keep Popyrin off balance. Popyrin makes three return errors in a row then hits a forehand long to gift Djokovic another love hold.

Djokovic will want to break in the next game and serve for the set.

Novak Djokovic looks on as he plays against Australia's Alexei Popyrin - Getty Images/David Gray

10:13 AM GMT

Djokovic* 3-3 Popyrin

More pressure being applied by Djokovic on the Popyrin serve. The Aussie hits back to back double faults and is facing break point. He needs to compose himself again.

Well played Popyrin. Good first serve and he finishes with a forehand volley winner, deuce.

Back-to-back ace from Popyring to hold serve. Gutsy tennis that.

10:09 AM GMT

Djokovic 3-2 Popyrin*

Such precise and clinical tennis from Djokovic. Popyrin is giving him next to no trouble on serve. Whereas we know Djokovic will always be in return games due to his greatness.

Djokovic holds to love.

10:04 AM GMT

Djokovic* 2-2 Popyrin

Great approach play from Popyrin. He pushes Djokovic wide with his serve, plays a forehand down the line and finishes with an overhead winner, 30-15.

Double fault Popyrin, break point Djokovic. Popyrin crucially finds his first serve and the ball swings away for an ace. Timely!

Popyrin forehand long, second break point. Another big first serve from Popyrin and he backs it up with a whipped forehand winner into the corner.

Ace by Popyrin to survive that early serve. Huge roar from the Aussie. He is pumped!

Novak Djokovic plays a backhand return to Alexei Popyrin - AP/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake

09:57 AM GMT

Djokovic 2-1 Popyrin*

Popyrin is having to cover a lot of ground in the early stages. He’s hitting shots very deep, basically with where the ‘Melbourne’ sign is at the far end. That tactic won’t work if he wants to win. He has to push up closer to the baseline.

Another routine hold for Djokovic.

09:54 AM GMT

Djokovic* 1-1 Popyrin

A high percentage of first serves will be critical for Popyrin today. He’ll also want to keep the rallies shorter because, from the back of the court, there’s only one winner.

Beautiful tough from the big man as he runs around a backhand and hits a disguised drop shot winner, 30-15.

Big serve down the T from Popyrin is unreturned by Djokovic and the Aussie holds.

09:50 AM GMT

First set: Novak Djokovic 1-0 Alexei Popyrin* (*denotes next server)

Nick Kyrgios on comms for Eurosport says he didn’t speak to Popyrin before the match for any advice. I’m not sure how much Popyrin would gain from that chat.

Djokovic holds to love in the opening game with a couple of aces.

09:41 AM GMT

Here we go!

Djokovic and Popyrin are on their way to court. Laura Robson reckons the champ got more cheers than the man from Sydney.

After starting the last match in all blue, Djokovic opts for a white t-shirt with blue shorts. The 36-year-old wins the coin toss and decides to serve first.

09:30 AM GMT

Next up...

... Djokovic vs Popyrin!

Novak Djokovic laughs with his team during a ball game at the end of their training session - Getty Images /James D. Morgan

09:24 AM GMT

Defending champ Sabalenka beats 16-year-old Brenda Fruhvirtova 6-3, 6-2

Aryna Sabalenka is looking very strong - Getty Images/William West

09:20 AM GMT

Shelton blasts his way through

He LOVES it here 😤@BenShelton defeats Australian Chris O'Connell 6-4 6-1 3-6 7-6(5) to reach the third round. pic.twitter.com/bB0Wvivh6z — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 17, 2024

09:15 AM GMT

From high to low

On Monday, Caroline Garcia looked very impressive as she beat Naomi Osaka in straight sets.

Today, the 16th seed has crashed out of the tournament to Poland’s Magdalena Frech, beaten 6-4, 7-6 (2).

09:08 AM GMT

Shock of the day

Ons Jabeur suffered a shock 6-0, 6-2 loss to Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva in the second round on Wednesday as the sixth seed’s bid to become the first Arab and African woman to win a grand slam title lay in tatters.

Jabeur began the match with a big ace down the middle but quickly found herself on the back foot as her 16-year-old opponent capitalised on some uncharacteristic errors to cruise through the opening set in 20 minutes conceding eight points.

In her fourth Grand Slam main draw appearance since making her debut at last year’s French Open, Andreeva showed maturity beyond her years as Jabeur desperately sought answers from her coaching team after the early jolt.

Jabeur - dubbed by fans as Tunisia’s ‘Minister of Happiness’ - swapped her trademark smile for a more determined look and the 29-year-old held early in the next set but there was no stopping Andreeva, who raised her level again and pulled away.

Mirra Andreeva celebrates her win - Reuters/Tracey Nearmy

Ons Jabeur acknowledges the crowd after losing to Mirra Andreeva - Getty Images/James D. Morgan

09:00 AM GMT

Australian Open betting offers and free bets

Having a bet on the tennis? First take a look at these Australian Open betting offers for the best free bets.

08:52 AM GMT

Day 4 of the Australian Open

Good morning! Hello and welcome to coverage from Melbourne of Novak Djokovic’s second round match.

The world No 1 and 10-time champion plays home favourite Alexei Popyrin for a place in the third round and will be hoping to have a smoother performance after being pushed hard by Croatia’s Dino Prizmic on Sunday.

Speaking on commentary for discovery+ and Eurosport, Nick Kyrgios felt the Serbian remains the favourite to win the tournament.

“In best of three, it’s possible [to beat him], best of five it’s a whole different beast,” he said. “You saw the greats like Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, even Andy Murray struggle to have success against Novak on the biggest stages in the world. Do I think there are players that can do it?

“Yes. I think [Carlos] Alcaraz, [Jannik] Sinner, [Daniil] Medvedev, [Alexander] Zverev, there are a bunch of players that can do it but it’s an incredibly tough task. I’m keen to see what the BOAT has to offer and if he can find his feet. I think he is definitely the favourite; I think he can be beaten but I’m going to have to see it.”

Popyrin, currently ranked 43rd in the world, should have the home support today and insists he has the tools to make life tough for Djokovic.

“Going to play against Novak is nothing different than going to play against anybody else on tour,” Popyrin said. “For me it’s the same preparation. For me it’s the same mentality.

“I’m going in there with full confidence. If I don’t go in there with that confidence, there’s no point going in there. So for me it’s no other match. It’s just me playing the World No. 1. It’s just another match for me.

“I don’t think he’s got any weaknesses. He’s physically strong, got really good forehand, really good backhand, solid from the back, amazing serve. Like he is the greatest of all time in our sport, so to get there, you have to have no weaknesses.

“But I have big weapons in my game that I believe can do some damage.”