Novak Djokovic calms French Open doubts with straight-sets victory over Pierre-Hugues Herbert

Defending champion Novak Djokovic shrugged off doubts about the state of his game with a confident 6-4, 7-6, 6-4 defeat of Pierre-Hugues Herbert in the French Open first round on Tuesday.

The top seed had to wait until the night match on the third day of the tournament to begin his quest for a record-extending 25th Grand Slam title but quickly hit his stride to dispatch French wildcard Herbert on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Djokovic has not reached a final this year and his world number one ranking is under threat from Jannik Sinner.

But everything looked in fine working order against Herbert who put up solid resistance but never looked likely to unduly concern the Serbian who has now won 72 of his 74 first-round matches in Grand Slam tournaments.

The only blip was in the second set when Djokovic dropped serve and was dragged into a tiebreak but he found an extra gear to move towards victory.

Three-time Roland Garros champion Djokovic will face Spain’s Roberto Carballes Baena in round two.

Djokovic returns to form – as it happened

10:36 PM BST

Barren run for Britons as Boulter loses to Badosa

Novak Djokovic will play Roberto Carballés Baena in the second round.

Last but not least, Katie Boulter has just gone out to Baena’s compatriot Paula Badosa in round one, the Spaniard coming from behind to win in three sets, 4-6, 7-5, 6-4.

That means no more Britons in the men’s or women’s singles at Roland Garros, ouch.

That’s it for tonight. Thanks for reading and please join us throughout the tournament for further live blogs.

10:34 PM BST

Djokovic goes through to the second round

10:28 PM BST

Djokovic reflects on age and compliments rhythm-shifting Herbert

More from Novak Djokovic: “Herbert served extremely well, he gave me a lot of difficulties. I couldn’t find the right position on the return. When I stepped back, he would serve and volley. He was doing very well to mix up the rhythm, I thought it was good tennis from my side. On my service games, I did everything I needed to do so I’m pleased with the performance.”

“On clay, you have to deliver the goods and be physically fit, ready to go in long exchanges. Of course it’s becoming tougher for me but I’m still enjoying myself. Out of all the clay court tournaments, this is by far my favourite: the way I’m playing the ball and feeling on the court. Hopefully I can keep it going in the right direction.”

10:22 PM BST

Novak Djokovic on a “complicated” match, Roland Garros and Nadal

Speaking to Santoro, he said about his victory: “That’s the thing I can control: my concentration. I think Pierre served very, very well with a high quality in the second and third set too. I was in a bit of a complicated situation because I didn’t find the right position to return.

“So it was important to stay focused, because if he had won that second set, it would have been a different game: for the public, for us, for the atmosphere. It was important in the tiebreak to be there, present and I think I played my best tennis when it mattered the most.”

On what it means to be back at Roland Garros: “It’s a full stadium, so it was incredible, the ambience. I played against a Frenchman, so it’s normal for the atmosphere to be rousing like that. But after twelve months, it’s really special to return to this court. I’ve had a lot of big battles and matches in recent years. I managed to win Roland Garros, I know for me, it’s maybe the biggest challenge I’ve had in my career. It was always a big mountain to climb.”



On watching the Nadal v Zverev round one match on Monday night:

“As Rafael had said on the court last night afterwards, he didn’t know whether it would be his last game here, but all the history he’s made here will maybe never be forgotten in the future of our sport. So, I’ve a great respect for him, what he’s done in this sport but particularly on this court. Congratulations to him for an incredible career.”

10:11 PM BST

Djokovic talks on court - in French

That was probably just about what Novak Djokovic needed: to be pushed a little bit and be forced to go through the gears, while still coming out on top in straight sets. It wasn’t convincing, but he got the job done.

He speaks to Fabrice Santoro afterwards - well, he asks for the first question again, given the rapid-fire French, before answering fluently in that tongue. Props to the polyglot. Just give me a few minutes to translate what they’ve said...

Meanwhile, Briton Katie Boulter is 3-2 down in the deciding set against Paula Badosa. In the balance.

10:06 PM BST

Djokovic wins! 6-4, 7-6 (3), 6-4 Herbert

After a game that ebbed and flowed, the pick of the whole set, Novak Djokovic wins as his opponent double faults.

Djokovic went two points from victory after an earlier Herbert double fault, but the Frenchman profited from a mishit return which didn’t kick up. As Herbert sends him to the net rushing for a drop shot, he loses his balance and falls onto the clay, necessitating a T-shirt change.

At deuce, Djokovic found a ridiculous angle, getting down so low to find a way down the left tramline. Unplayable.

A shame to finish with a double fault, but Pierre-Hugues Herbert showed some glimpses of fine play. No shame in losing to a player who bestrides the sport.

09:55 PM BST

Djokovic 6-4, 7-6 (3), 5-4 Herbert*

Ground strokes from the gods, as Djokovic moves Herbert around left and right.

His harried opponent dollies up a lob which the Serbian gratefully smashes away to make it 30-0 on the way to another service hold to love. Herbert will serve to stay in the match.

09:51 PM BST

Djokovic* 6-4, 7-6 (3), 4-4 Herbert

Herbert, who I’ve decided looks like an older Timothée Chalamet, finishes his hold of serve with a rasping serve that pings off Djokovic’s racquet and ends up in Row P.

09:47 PM BST

Djokovic 6-4, 7-6 (3), 4-3 Herbert*

A quick hold for the 37-year-old this time. They’re not messing about, no breaks of serve in the third set yet.

09:46 PM BST

Djokovic* 6-4, 7-6 (3), 3-3 Herbert

Herbert has got fight in him and wins his service game to love. No dramas. And he’s had his fair share this year: his four-month-old son Leandre was diagnosed with congenital hyperinsulinism, a rare genetic disease, necessitating weeks spent in hospitals and a 10-hour surgery on his pancreas. Happily, it led to recovery.

“Leandre is cured and that’s already our biggest victory of 2024,” he posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

09:42 PM BST

Herbert looks and plays like a player from a bygone era

09:40 PM BST

Djokovic 6-4, 7-6 (3), 3-2 Herbert*

High-quality tennis from this pair, as Djokovic booms down a smash to go 40-30 up. He has a laser death stare for someone who shouted out while he was about to hit it.

The umpire reminds the crowd to stay quiet during the point. The Serbian rounds off the game and the disturbance is forgotten.

09:36 PM BST

Djokovic* 6-4, 7-6 (3), 2-2 Herbert

Talk about erratic from Herbert, but he’s still in this match.

He starts with two aces, but dumps some shots into the net to go 30-40 down. After finding a vicious, deep serve at the right time to bring it to deuce, he double faults then serves another ace. Finally, he sends over his delightful one-handed slice backhand drop shot to level things up in the fourth set.

09:30 PM BST

Djokovic 6-4, 7-6 (3), 2-1 Herbert*

After some protracted rallies and long games in the second set, Djokovic is back in racing mode. He holds his serve to love.

09:28 PM BST

09:27 PM BST

Djokovic* 6-4, 7-6 (3), 1-1 Herbert

The defending champion is in the groove and wants that break, but is left mumbling away to himself and looking up at his box. Herbert went 0-30 down after a dynamite drop stop, but came back firing with some lethal kick serves. If he’d lost that game, one feels it would have been over very quickly.

09:22 PM BST

Third Set: Djokovic 6-4, 7-6 (3), 1-0 Herbert* (*denotes next server)

Djokovic is getting back on top here, winning the opening game to love. As he changes racquets, he looks more settled and satisfied.

09:19 PM BST

Djokovic* 6-4, 7-6 (3) Herbert

Djokovic wins the second set. He went up through the gears exactly when he needed to, a hallmark of his play over time.

He brought up four set points with more Herbert errors, partly brought about by his own relentless pressure and accuracy. The French wild-card netted, and after a very competitive 66-minute set, Herbert is up against it. I can see Djokovic running away with this.

What do you make of the match so far? Let me know in the comments below.

09:14 PM BST

Second set tiebreak: Djokovic 5-1 Herbert*

Herbert gets off the mark as Djokovic pounds a forehand well long, but the Frenchman sends a couple of shots wide and goes a double mini-break down.

“Herbie!” rings around Court Philippe-Chatrier again, more out of hope than expectation.

09:12 PM BST

Second set tiebreak: Djokovic 3-0 Herbert*

The first point goes astray, as the Frenchman lofts the ball long and then fires his next forehand into the net. After a long rally, Djokovic roars into the sky and pumps his fist after a delicate exchange at the net wrong-foots Herbert.

The Frenchman has done a lot to get to the tiebreak, but he is in danger of losing it limply. Djokovic is so disciplined and can just grind him down.

09:09 PM BST

Djokovic 6-4, 6-6 Herbert*

No sweat for Djokovic: he brings up a second-set tiebreak, holding to love.

09:05 PM BST

Djokovic* 6-4, 5-6 Herbert

Pierre-Hugues Herbert is having a lot of joy with his wide kick serve, but puts himself under pressure with two double faults to lead 40-30.

However, Djokovic cannot exploit his errors: he gets moved around at the back of the court and sends his backhand wide. Herbert pumps his fist, and well he might: the man ranked 142nd in the world is guaranteed a tiebreak here and could test this legend of the sport as he serves to stay in this set.

08:59 PM BST

Djokovic 6-4, 5-5 Herbert*

Hold to love for Djokovic. The opening point was the finest, having Herbert on the run, up at the net straining for a drop shot and back beyond the base line with a lob. The Frenchman’s subsequent netted tweener nevertheless delights the crowd on Philippe-Chatrier.

08:57 PM BST

08:55 PM BST

Djokovic* 6-4, 4-5 Herbert

Herbert double faults at 15-15, but shows his deftness at the net, getting down low to send a half-volley back past Djokovic, tricking him.

A fine drop shot and volleyed lob has the Serbian in it at 40-30 down. Herbert bravely comes to the net and puts a strong Djokovic forehand into open court to deservedly lead this second set.

08:51 PM BST

Djokovic 6-4, 4-4 Herbert*

This isn’t panic stations yet, not by a long stretch, but Djokovic looks unusually reserved as he goes through the motions and holds his serve in a tight game.

He opens his body to angle a forehead into the ad court, beating Herbert, but the Frenchman comes back, capitalises on a so-so second serve with his own to make it 30-30. A wide serve averts any possible trouble, but Herbert slices a sublime drop shot to bring up deuce. He’s the one pumping his fist as the Parisian crowd roars, but he throws it away with a couple of errors.

Ah, there’s the frustration as he turns to his box, says some words, gesticulates and grimaces.

08:43 PM BST

Djokovic* 6-4, 3-4 Herbert

Djokovic isn’t generating quite as much power as he usually does and his balance isn’t on-point. He is looking a tad off-colour, as Herbert grows into this game. Djokovic sends a backhand long and Herbert wins the game to love.

That’s nine unforced errors for the three-time Roland Garros winner already in this set, oof.

08:41 PM BST

Djokovic 6-4, 3-3 Herbert*

“Djokovic has gotten a little flat here. Not really moving as well as we normally see him. It looked to be in cruise control, at the moment, he’s battling himself,” says John McEnroe on the Eurosport commentary. “Herbert might not get another chance as good as this.”

As he says that, Djokovic double faults to go 15-15, but follows it up with his fourth ace of the match and has more than enough to run away with the sixth game of the second set.

08:35 PM BST

Djokovic* 6-4, 2-3 Herbert

Djokovic charitably points out a mark on a line to show that the ball was good. The match has been played without any any rancour so far, there have been no histrionics or visible frustration from either player. Letting the tennis do the talking.

It’s Herbert’s turn to have a straightforward hold of serve to love, as Djokovic sprinkles in a few uncharacteristic unforced errors.

08:32 PM BST

Djokovic 6-4, 2-2 Herbert*

Stress-free hold for the pre-match favourite, and the pressure is back on Herbert.

08:29 PM BST

Novak Djokovic in action in the first round at the 2024 French Open against Pierre-Hugues Herbert - Reuters/Stephanie Lecocq

08:28 PM BST

Djokovic* 6-4, 1-2 Herbert

It’s one of the shots of the match from Herbert, a dazzler fired cross-court with his backhand after another tricky serve. Djokovic bashes back an unanswerable forehand down the line to stay in the game at 40-30. Highlights reel tennis, this.

Another drop shot from the Serbian and a close net exchange brings up deuce as he whips the ball past his opponent.

Poor decision-making from Herbert brings up a break point, going back to Djokovic’s forehand, and that’s easy pickings, but he dashes it into the net after a patient rally. Herbert has the measure of him and closes the game out by coming to the net and stretching to dab a forehand into open court. This match is simmering nicely.

08:21 PM BST

Djokovic 6-4, 1-1 Herbert*

Well, well, well, where did that come from? Herbert breaks back. He comes out fighting, earning two break points at 15-40. Djokovic sends a weak ball into the net and we’re all square in the second set, unexpectedly.

08:17 PM BST

Second Set: Djokovic* 6-4, 1-0 Herbert (*denotes next server)

The unforced error count after the opening set tells a story - two for Djokovic, 13 for Herbert in that opening set. The Frenchman missed plenty of balls and was moved around by his experienced opponent.

There haven’t been many long rallies, but after sending another backhand astray, Herbert bides his time and then sends it down the line to make it 30-30 after a 21-shot exchange.

Djokovic moves to break point after a fortunate net cord deflection loops over Herbert. He manoeuvres the Frenchman around at the back of the court and, under great pressure, Herbert is broken at the start of the second set.

08:09 PM BST

Djokovic 6-4 Herbert

The crowd rouses as Herbert takes the ball early and sends a silky forehead down the line off the second serve for 0-15. The doubles specialist has to show aggression like that if he’s going to challenge Djokovic.

Of course, it’s about calculated risk: he comes into the net off the second serve, but his return is right down the Serb’s throat and he passes him easily at the net for 30-15. When he takes on another second serve on the next point, his booming forehand sails out.

Novak Djokovic seals the opening set as Herbert sends a forehand wide after returning his serve. Pretty straightforward so far.

08:05 PM BST

Djokovic* 5-4 Herbert

Djokovic is annoyed with himself and chunters away after sending a backhand limply into the net for 15-15. The favourite goes 15-30 up, but Herbert keeps it competitive, smashing down his third ace for 40-30. Djokovic hits another backhand into the net.

08:01 PM BST

Djokovic 5-3 Herbert*

There’s nothing Herbert can do as his decorated opponent rains down accurate first serves and wins the game to love.

07:58 PM BST

Djokovic* 4-3 Herbert

Herbert digs into his box of tricks and his one-handed backhand drop shot landing just over the net has the charging Djokovic beaten to make it 40-15. He pressures the net again to close out the game and the Serbian whacks it well out.

07:54 PM BST

Djokovic 4-2 Herbert*

Djokovic plays a poor drop shot and Herbert gets there, even after a stumble, to make it 0-15. The Philippe-Chatrier court start shouting “Herbie! Herbie!” The defending champion snuffs out any more partisan displays of affection, with a 202km/h serve right on the central service line.

Herbert makes it 30-30 with a delicious lob over Djokovic at the net after his opponent had sent him into the corner, but sends a backhand long. The defending champion shows his pedigree, closing the game out with a pacey forehand just inside the tramline, which wrong-foots Herbert.

07:48 PM BST

Djokovic* 3-2 Herbert

Herbert bangs a serve down the central service line which has Djokovic stretching and sending his backhand return into the net to go 30-15. He ends it with his first ace.

07:45 PM BST

Djokovic 3-1 Herbert*

Djokovic gets in all his first serves and wins the game to love. That pleasing, flat forehand is in full evidence. He’s putting Herbert under pressure and the Frenchman makes a couple of unenforced errors, which won’t help his confidence.

07:42 PM BST

Djokovic* 2-1 Herbert

Herbert opens the third game with a double fault, eliciting some muttering from the home crowd. The 33-year-old needs all the help and accuracy he can get here.

His next serve just kisses the service line and he wafts a follow-up ball out. Under pressure, Herbert decides to play a decent drop shot 0-30 down and Djokovic still has the speed to get there, get down and put the ball past his opponent to gain three break points. The next point, Herbert comes to the net and makes no mistake, putting Djokovic under pressure.

However, Djokovic gets the break with a pinpoint forehand down the left sideline. In the ascendancy and not out of second gear yet.

07:37 PM BST

Djokovic 1-1 Herbert*

Djokovic bangs down the match’s first ace to make it 40-0. He kicks at the terre battue and bangs his shoes, then follows it up with another ace. Two straightforward holds, for starters.

07:35 PM BST

First set: Novak Djokovic* 0-1 Pierre-Hugues Herbert (*denotes next server)

What a start from the Frenchman, winning the opener to love, moving Djokovic around and spraying a lovely forehand to the back of the court which left the 24-time slam champion flat-footed.

07:34 PM BST

Here we go!

Herbert starts strongly, wins the opening two points, with a couple of unforced errors from Djokovic.

07:32 PM BST

Herbert is a crowd-pleaser

When he’s on song, Herbert is a lot of fun to watch, fast around the court and no mug: he lost in three exciting sets to Carlos Alcaraz at the 2021 Paris Masters and lost in a fifth-set decider to Alexander Zverev at Roland Garros four years ago. But he’ll need to be at his best to pose any kind of threat to Djokovic.

07:26 PM BST

Djokovic and Herbert step out

The players walk out onto Court Philippe-Chatrier. The Parisian skies have cleared up after the afternoon’s rain and the roof is open. Pierre-Hugues Herbert wins the coin toss and elects to serve.

07:23 PM BST

Battle of the oldies

The two have played each other once before, way back in 2013, when Djokovic beat Herbert 7-6, 6-3 at the Paris Masters. It’s a battle of the oldies, as the pair have a combined age of 70. Herbert has never had a match of this magnitude in his singles career, he’ll want to get off to a strong start to settle any nerves.

07:17 PM BST

07:16 PM BST

Defending champion seeking seamless progress

You don’t just lose it overnight and the Serbian, who turned 37 six days ago, hasn’t been dumped out in the first round of a slam since 2006. He should have more than enough quality to dispatch doubles doyen Herbert, who is a 20-1 shot with some bookmakers.

But he will be looking for a quick night’s work to help start building some momentum at Roland Garros. If Herbert gets an early foothold in the match, the vociferous home crowd could lift him further.

A serve-and-volleyer with a deft touch, Herbert has five men’s doubles grand slam titles to his name, including two at Roland Garros. But he has performed erratically this year and is some way off his singles best, ranked 140th in the world. His career high was 36th back in February 2019.

05:14 PM BST

Djokovic ‘worried’ as form goes missing

He’s the defending champion, the world No.1 and surely most people’s favourite to win. But while all that is true, it’s also fair to say that Novak Djokovic comes into this year’s French Open with more question marks hanging over him than for many a year. That’s not something lost on him, as after last week’s chastening defeat to little-known Czech player Tomas Machac, his sixth loss of the year, he admitted he was ‘worried’.

The only reason the 24-time grand slam winner played in Geneva was because he was searching for form, and he left with even more doubts. He said after his shock defeat last week that he doesn’t feel confident.

“Of course I’m worried,” said Djokovic, who had taken the uncharacteristic step of asking for a wild card into Geneva after an even more surprising loss in the third round of Rome. That one was against Alejandro Tabilo, a Canadian who plays under the Chilean flag.

“I haven’t played well at all this year, apart from a few matches here and there. I don’t see myself as a favourite in Paris.

“I didn’t have a great night...It’s not nice to suffer like that on the court. It’s hard to concentrate on tennis when you have other things on your mind. I just hope to be ready and in good health for Roland Garros.”

All in all it doesn’t sound the most rousing, ‘let’s get down to business’ speech. In fact it’s more ‘if I win, I win, if I lose, I lose’ damp squib of a self-address, which isn’t what you associate with the Serb.

To add to the sense that something is changing in the men’s game, Nadal lost in the first round for the first time yesterday. His defeat to Alexander Zverev didn’t come as a complete shock (he, like Djokovic, was out of form) but it does add to a changing-of-the-guard feel that Djokovic will be desperate to avoid this evening when he comes up against local favourite Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

Stay here to find out whether the defending champion can find his mojo and avoid a shock defeat.

