Novak Djokovic. Getty/John Berry

Novak Djokovic was booed by the French Open crowd at his first Grand Slam appearance this year.

The crowd appeared to take issue with his wild celebrations during his first-round win.

US tennis legend John McEnroe said the jeers made "no sense."

Novak Djokovic was booed by the French Open crowd as he stormed to a first round victory at what was his first Grand Slam appearance this year.

The Serbian, who missed January's Australian Open due to being unvaccinated against COVID-19, beat Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka 6-3, 6-1, 6-0 on Monday to progress to the second round.

Early in the second set, Djokovic celebrated winning a crucial point by screaming loudly and pumping his fists, prompting jeers from the crowd, which appeared to take issue with the manner of his celebration.

US tennis legend John McEnroe, who was providing commentary for the match on Eurosport, said he couldn't understand the boos.

"Are you kidding me?" said McEnroe. "Why would they boo that? He's trying too hard, let's boo him."

After winning the next point, Djokovic celebrated in a similar fashion, drawing further ire from the stands.

"Do you think [the crowd] think he should be showing sympathy to his opponent?" McEnroe's co-commentator Pete Odgers asked him.

"I have no idea what they are thinking," McEnroe replied. "It makes no sense."

After missing the Australian Open, Djokovic did not compete for more than a month. He then suffered upsets at a number of tournaments, including at April's Monte Carlos Masters, where he blamed a lack of stamina after crashing out in the first round.

Earlier this month, however, the 35-year-old won his first title of the year, beating Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final of the Italian Open.

Against Nishioka, he appeared to carry that momentum from Rome, as he raced to victory in just an hour and 59 minutes, dropping only four games along the way.

Addressing the crowd at Court Philippe Chatrier in French after his win, Djokovic, who is the French Open's reigning champion, said he is feeling good on the court.

"I have to be pleased with the match," he said. "I struggled to adapt in the first set. He is a very quick player. The first set was close, but I cruised through the second and third.

"I always expect the highest for myself, but it was a very good start.

"I have been feeling well on clay in the past few weeks. I am happy to be back," he said. "The memories from last year are fresh in my mind."

Djokovic faces Slovakia's Alex Molcan in the second round on Wednesday.

Read the original article on Insider