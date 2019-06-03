Novak Djokovic becomes 1st man to reach 10 consecutive French Open quarterfinals

The world No. 1 notched another historic moment at the 2019 French Open and still has more of them to play for at the Grand Slam at Roland-Garros.

Novak Djokovic won another match in straight sets in Paris, becoming the first man to reach 10 consecutive French Open quarterfinals.

Djokovic wins in straight sets again

Djokovic extended his Grand Slam winning streak with a fourth consecutive straight-set victory, defeating Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 to reach the quarterfinals.

Djokovic saved the only break point he faced and had 31 winners and 12 unforced errors. The closest sets he’s played in four rounds were 6-4 in each of the first two rounds. He has yet to play a seeded opponent.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic has reached the French Open quarterfinals every year during the past decade. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

The win put him in the quarterfinals for a 10th consecutive year, making him the first man to do so. It’s his 13th overall quarterfinal berth at the tournament, though he’s only won it once.

It’s also his 25th straight Grand Slam match victory, extending back to 2018 Wimbledon. It was his first Slam title in two years.

He has reached that mark two other times. Once in 2011-2012 when he hit 27 wins and again from the 2015 Wimbledon to 2016 Wimbledon when he hit a career-high of 30.

[1] @DjokerNole reaches @RolandGarros QFs for 10th straight year and 13th time overall with win over @Struffitennis. Djokovic has earned 25+ straight Grand Slam wins 3 times.

30: 2015 Wimbledon-2016 Wimbledon

27: 2011 Wimbledon-2012 Roland Garros

25: 2018 @Wimbledon-Present — ATP Media Info (@ATPMediaInfo) June 3, 2019

Struff, the 45th-ranked German, was trying to make his first Grand Slam quarterfinal.

For the first time at a Grand Slam, four Serbians are in the round of 32: Djokovic, Dusan Lajovic, Laslo Djere and Filip Krajinovic.

Djokovic going for 4 straight Grand Slams

Djokovic, a 15-time Grand Slam winner, is looking to become the second man to hold all four Grand Slams simultaneously on two separate occasions.

In 2015 he won Wimbledon and the US Open and followed it with titles at the Australian Open and French Open in 2016 for what was called the “Djoker Slam.” It is his only Grand Slam victory at Roland-Garros.

Djokovic, 32, currently holds titles at Wimbledon, the US Open and Australian Open.

Rod Laver won calendar-year Grand Slams in 1962 and 1969. Don Budge won a record six majors in a row from 1937-38.

Winning Wimbledon and the US Open again this year would give Djokovic his first calendar year Grand Slam and give him six consecutive Grand Slam titles with Budge. It would also edge him closer to Rafael Nadal’s 17 Grand Slam titles and Roger Federer’s 20. Both are in the fourth round at Roland-Garros.

Laver told Express UK that winning on clay is “one of the toughest ones” for a player going for a Grand Slam and it takes being “very fortunate” to complete it.

