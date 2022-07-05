Novak Djokovic beats Jannik Sinner in five sets to advance to Wimbledon semifinals

Six-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic stormed back from a two-set deficit to dispatch No. 10 seed Jannik Sinner and advance to another semifinal on Tuesday.

The 5-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 victory was his 84th career win at the All England Club and also the seventh time in his career that Djokovic has come back to win from two sets down.

The tournament's No. 1 seed and three-time defending champion, who is ranked third in the ATP rankings, Djokovic finished off the comeback when another one of Sinner's forehand errors ended it in a match that took three hours and 35 minutes.

Sinner, the 20-year-old from Italy, appearing in his first Wimbledon quarterfinal, got off to a slow start and found himself down 3-0 before making a comeback to take the first set that took nearly an hour to complete and continued to cruise after winning the last four games in the second.

In the third set, Djokovic took advantage of Sinner's numerous unforced errors, sprinting out to a 4-1 lead and finishing off the set with a service winner to get back into the match.

Djokovic, who has won 20 Grand Slam men's singles titles, will play the winner of David Goffin and Cameron Norrie in one semifinal on Friday.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Novak Djokovic beats Jannik Sinner, advances to Wimbledon semifinals