Nov. 22, 2022: 10-year anniversary of Mark Sanchez and the ‘Butt Fumble’

It is synonymous with Mark Sanchez, the New York Jets, and NFL infamy.

On Thanksgiving 2012, one of the most replayed downs in NFL history occurred.

This brings us to the 10-year anniversary of the Butt Fumble.

Sanchez and the Jets were obliterated by the Patriots, 49-19, and became, um, the butt of jokes for eternity.

The Patriots outscored the Jets 35-0 in the second quarter, which was highlighted by the “Butt Fumble.”

Sanchez’s face slammed right into Brandon Moore’s backside and Steve Gregory ran 32 yards into the end zone for the touchdown.

New England scored 3 touchdowns in 52 seconds in the quarter. Shane Vereen started the carnage by combining with Tom Brady on an 83-yard pass play.

Julian Edelman closed the trifecta by running a fumble back 22 yards.

Happy anniversary Mark! No way we were going to have you on today and not bring up the butt fumble 😂 (@Mark_Sanchez) pic.twitter.com/3VEd2llUfJ — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) November 23, 2022

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire