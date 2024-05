Nouble, Yengi and Montano come into XI

David Martindale makes three changes to his side following last weekend's 4-1 defeat to Motherwell.

Joel Nouble starts after netting his first goal of the season in the last Saturday's loss. Cristian Montano returns in defence, as Tete Yengi leads the forward line.

Ayo Obileye - who was doubtful after picking up a toe injury - and Daniel MacKay drop to the bench, whilst Jason Holt misses out entirely.