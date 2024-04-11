Notttingham Forest manager Nuno says PSR ‘mess’ is damaging Premier League’s integrity

Nuno Espirito Santo has called on players and fans to 'stay together' in their relegation battle - Getty Images/Julian Finney

Nuno Espirito Santo has branded the controversy over profitability and sustainability sanctions as “a mess” and insisted they are damaging the integrity of the Premier League.

Nottingham Forest and Everton have both been docked points this season for breaching profit and sustainability Rules and are still waiting for dates on their appeals after contesting the punishments.

Forest were deducted four points last month and do not expect to discover the result of their appeal for another few weeks.

Everton suffered a second points deduction on Monday and their appeal may not be heard until next month, raising the prospect of the relegation battle not being resolved before the final game of the season.

PSR rules were under discussion at the Premier League’s shareholders meeting on Thursday, and Forest’s head coach Nuno said the uncertainty is unacceptable.

“I never experienced this situation, none of us have experienced this before. It’s a mess,” he said.

“It can affect the integrity of the competition, no doubt about it. It’s a mess because it’s appeal after appeal after appeal and we don’t know what exactly is going to happen.

“We have expectations, Everton have expectations and the other clubs don’t know what is going to happen or for the next season. All these things must be solved as soon as possible, everybody wants that.

“It’s very important we have the decision sooner. It’s better for us and it is better for the competition so it doesn’t create mess, confusion and uncertainty, because this is what we are experiencing now.”

Forest are only outside the relegation zone on goal difference and face Nuno’s former club Wolverhampton Wanderers at home this weekend.

With six games remaining, Forest also face crucial games against Everton, Sheffield United and Burnley before the end of the season.

“We have to stay together. We need everyone involved, everyone in the football club to be involved in this big fight we have,” said Nuno.

“In terms of our approach, it will not change. Since we arrived there has always been the same objective, to win the games and realise that we have tough opponents and how we can do things.”

Dyche: ‘The time for fault and blame is gone’

The anger of Everton fans is directed as much at the club’s majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri as it is towards the Premier League, who have docked the Merseyside team eight points this season, but manager Sean Dyche called for a halt in recriminations to fully focus on the task of retaining their top-flight status.

“I think the time for fault and blame is gone,” said Dyche. “I think we have to park it.

“As a club – certainly my staff and players and I have spoken to them about it – the recrimination of the past, what’s done is done. I think the fans as well. I think we have to stay aligned and stay connected and take on the next challenge. We’ve had a few knocks.”

Dyche is calling on his players to respond to Monday’s punishment as they did the first in November, when a four game winning streak – the club’s best run of the season – temporarily lifted the gloom after a 10 point penalty which was later reduced on appeal.

“The last time we got a knock, everyone pulled together and I think it’s important to remind yourself of that,” said Dyche.

“It did round the wagons for us and everyone went, ‘hang on a minute, the badge is more important than anything’. I still feel the same – myself, the players, the staff all putting together the fans as well to make sure we look after ourselves and look after the club.

“The restart is Chelsea [on Monday] and a reaction to the news is important – a positive reaction. We certainly did that last time. We changed the recent story after a tough run of results with a win and an important win, especially looking at the news that came next.”

