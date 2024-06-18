Notts sign goalkeeper Bass from Sunderland

Alex Bass came through Portsmouth's academy [Getty Images]

Notts County have signed goalkeeper Alex Bass from Sunderland on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 26-year-old made only two cup appearances for the Black Cats after joining them from Portsmouth in the summer of 2022.

He spent last season on loan in League Two with AFC Wimbledon, keeping 17 clean sheets in 48 appearances across all competitions.

Bass, who had a season remaining on his Sunderland contract, was seen by Notts as "the best-performing goalkeeper in League Two last season".

"He’s a commanding presence who we feel will give us a huge advantage in dealing with the threats we struggled against in 2023-24," said Richard Montague, who is Notts' board lead on recruitment.

The Magpies had the worst defensive record in League Two last season, conceding 86 goals, but as one of the division's most prolific teams they finished 14th in the table.

Bass is the third summer addition at Meadow Lane, following the arrival of defenders Jacob Bedeau and Matty Platt.