Advertisement
Breaking news:

Maple Leafs fire head coach Sheldon Keefe after another early playoff exit

Notts' Hutton 'out for months' with Achilles injury

BBC
·1 min read
Brett Hutton in action for Nottinghamshire
Brett Hutton took four wickets in two matches for Nottinghamshire this season before his injury [Getty Images]

Nottinghamshire seamer Brett Hutton has been ruled out for "a number of months" after suffering an Achilles injury.

The 31-year-old, who was the County Championship's leading wicket-taker in 2023 with 62 scalps, was hurt in Nottinghamshire’s drawn match with Somerset in April.

He missed the following four-day fixture against Warwickshire, and scans have since revealed the extent of the injury.

Hutton, who was also Notts' top wicket-taker in the One-Day Cup in 2022 and 2023, signed a two-year contract extension with the county in February.