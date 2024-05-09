Notts' Hutton 'out for months' with Achilles injury

Brett Hutton took four wickets in two matches for Nottinghamshire this season before his injury [Getty Images]

Nottinghamshire seamer Brett Hutton has been ruled out for "a number of months" after suffering an Achilles injury.

The 31-year-old, who was the County Championship's leading wicket-taker in 2023 with 62 scalps, was hurt in Nottinghamshire’s drawn match with Somerset in April.

He missed the following four-day fixture against Warwickshire, and scans have since revealed the extent of the injury.

Hutton, who was also Notts' top wicket-taker in the One-Day Cup in 2022 and 2023, signed a two-year contract extension with the county in February.