Notts County sign defender Platt on two-year deal

Matty Platt (right) only played in the second half of one of Notts' two wins over Bradford City this season - and Macaulay Langstaff failed to score while the defender was on the pitch [Getty Images]

Notts County have signed Bradford City defender Matty Platt on a two-year contract - the League Two club's first summer signing.

Platt, 26, moves to Meadow Lane on a free transfer following two years with the Bantams.

He moved to Valley Parade after three years at Barrow, who he helped win promotion back to the Football League Two in 2020.

“Having played in the middle of a back three under Ian Evatt at Barrow, we have every confidence in Matty’s ability to embrace our style of play," said Richard Montague, who sits on the Notts board and is in charge of their recruitment.

"We know that was a huge influence in him choosing us over many other clubs this summer. While he is more than capable of being a top performer for us next season, at 26, and with a fantastic attitude and clear desire to improve, we feel he is someone who can progress through the leagues with us.

"Matty’s arrival is the perfect start to our summer transfer business and is a reflection of the quality we’re looking to bring to the club."

Notts, promoted back to the Football League with Wrexham in 2023, finished 14th in League Two this season, falling out of contention with a run of just two wins in 15 games after boss Luke Williams left for Swansea City.