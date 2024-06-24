Notts County sign defender McDonald from Harrogate

Notts County have signed defender Rod McDonald from League Two rivals Harrogate Town for an undisclosed fee.

The 32-year-old, who has played more than 200 games in the English Football League, has signed a two-year contract at Meadow Lane.

McDonald joined Harrogate last summer and previously won promotion from League Two with Coventry and Northampton. He has also had spells at Crewe, Carlisle and AFC Wimbledon.

“Rod, with his proven track record as a strong EFL defender, adds fantastic depth to our back line," said Notts County director Richard Montague, who oversees the club's recruitment.

“He has won two promotions from this division and was named Crewe’s player of the season in 2022-23, so we have every confidence he’s going to be a brilliant addition to the squad.”